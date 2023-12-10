Latest odds for the Cheltenham Festival 2024
Cheltenham Odds 2024. All 28 races at the Cheltenham Festival with odds from leading UK betting sites.
Here you will find live betting odds for each day of the Cheltenham Festival 2024 for all 28 races scheduled over four days of top quality jump racing.
Click to see a specific day's entries and compare the latest Cheltenham betting odds for each race on each day.
Peruse the race card and click on displayed prices to find the best odds available now.
New customers with specific betting sites will receive a free bet when signing up. Markets are subject to change, ante post betting rules may apply and these entries are not final for any race until declaration stages are complete.
Cheltenham betting odds are available all year round. The anticipation of the Cheltenham Festival is a huge driver for the National Hunt racing season each year that markets for every race run over the four days at Cheltenham are usually available 365 days a year.
For value seekers in advance of the meeting it pays to have visibility over the differences in the ante-post betting between leading betting apps and keeping an eye on the market movers as the season progresses is a must.
To make this simple, we have each projected runner at the Cheltenham Festival 2024 in our race cards with current prices updated live from the best horse racing betting sites available in the UK.
The chances of getting the best available odds for a Cheltenham Festival runner will involve luck! The further in advance you are willing to take a view on a paticular horse for a paticular race increases the chance of getting an inflated price. However lots can go wrong in the build up to a race and ante-post betting comes with risk of losing your stake should your fancy not line up for the race on the day.
Having access to several online betting accounts also helps bettors to get the best prices available, it's worth considering a new betting site in advance of the Cheltenham Festival so you can access more markets and special offers around the Festival from several different online betting platforms.
Come race time and on the day of the races themselves often bookmakers will compete fiercely for your custom, offering extra places for big races, enhanced odds on some well fancied runners and money back free bet specials to make sure you try your luck with them during the four days of competitive racing.
There are many ways to bet on the Cheltenham Festival in 2024. As well as ante-post markets available all year round there are other markets that get huge interest in advance of the famous Cheltenham roar that greets the runners for the opening race, the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, on the Tuesday.
Cheltenham Top Trainer Betting and Odds - Betting on the top trainer at the meeting provides an interest across all four days at the Festival. Recently Willie Mullins has dominated the Festival taking the title of top trainer for the past 4 years running but with competition from fellow Irish trainer Gordon Elliott and UK powerhouse stables of Nicky Henderson and Paul Nicholls, all three of them title winners in the past 15 years it is never as simple as it seems.
Cheltenham Top Jockey Betting and Odds - If Willie Mullins is likely to be top trainer then it makes sense that Paul Townend, his current stable jockey, would figure prominently in the betting for top Cheltenham jockey. Others to consider are Rachael Blackmore, Nico De Boinville, Harry Skelton and Harry Cobden of course and following the retirements in recent years of AP McCoy, Barry Geraghty, Ruby Walsh and others the field is more open than ever.
Jamie Casey is a former sports journalist who now provides editorial expertise in the betting industry. His work has appeared in prestigious publications such as Sky Sports, The Irish Times, RTE, FourFourTwo and many more.