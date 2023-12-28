Skrill is an accepted payment method at numerous online casinos. We have researched the best casinos that accept Skrill based upon game variety, user experience, customer support, and new user bonuses.
Best Skrill Casinos UK 2023
Formerly known as Moneybookers, Skrill is an e-wallet launched in July 2001. Since its inception, Skrill has become a popular payment method among UK casino players.
Beyond the anonymity Skrill gives users, as they don’t have to provide their bank details to payees, it is also one of the safest and quickest payment methods available when gambling online.
Thanks to the increasing demand for this e-wallet, most of the best casinos in the UK now accept Skrill for both deposits and withdrawals.
Top 5 Online Casinos that accept Skrill
As there are many Skrill Casinos to choose from, our experts at The Independent wrote this guide to help you find the best casino sites offering Skrill in the UK. To get you started, we’ve listed a few star casinos that grabbed our attention.
Winomania
Winomania is one of the best Skrill slots sites in the UK. The minimum amount you can deposit and withdraw is £10, and you shouldn’t have to wait longer than 24 hours before your payments are processed. In most cases, they are instantaneous.
Better yet, Winomania Casino offers an attractive welcome package that is perfect for UK slot players. For a small £10 deposit, you’ll get a 100 per cent deposit match bonus of up to £100 and 100 Bonus Spins on the following four slot games:
- 25 Spins on Cleopatra
- 25 Spins on Gold Rush
- 25 Spins on Wild Eagle
- 25 Spins on Scratch King
To claim your free spins, input the bonus code WINO100 and spin the reels to your heart’s content.
MagicRed
Players who prefer to fund their online casino accounts and cash out their winnings from the convenience of their mobile will love MagicRed Casino.
This leading mobile casino processes Skrill deposits instantly, and withdrawals are received within a few days. The minimum amount you can transfer is £10, which aligns with the industry average.
MagicRed has an impressive collection of live dealer casino games. If you play any of these live-action titles on a Saturday and Sunday, you can claim a 10 per cent cashback bonus of up to £20. To claim this live casino bonus, deposit £20 and use the promo code LiveBoost.
Duelz Casino
Accepting Skrill deposits and withdrawals, Duelz has one of the best live casinos in the UK. All payments are processed instantly; however, casual gamblers may be disappointed by the higher minimum deposit and withdrawal limit of £20.
Duelz offers over 800 games, and players can join regular head-to-head tournaments for a chance to win up to £1,500 in cash prizes every day.
Duelz Casino boasts an exciting VoodooDreams feature where you can play live casino games alongside up to 100 other players for the ultimate social casino gaming experience.
Fun Casino
As a leading UK online roulette site, Fun Casino is home to an extensive games library featuring multiple roulette variants from leading software developers. This includes 20p Roulette, Lightning Roulette, and Bonus Roulette.
Fun Casino offers trusted payment options, including Skrill. Deposits via Skrill are processed instantly, while withdrawals can take around 24 hours. The minimum amount you can deposit is £10, whereas withdrawals currently have a minimum limit of £20.
To claim the welcome offer, which includes a 100 per cent deposit match up to £123, you only need to place a minimum deposit of £10. Unfortunately, for this offer, Skrill deposits are excluded.
Mr Vegas
You can expect instant Skrill deposits at Mr Vegas Casino. UK players can also use the digital e-wallet to cash out their winnings, which should take around 24 hours. The minimum deposit and withdrawal limit is £10, accommodating all gamblers’ budgets.
Mr Vegas offers new players a welcome casino bonus of up to £200, released in 10 per cent chunks. So, you can benefit even if the full wagering requirements aren’t met.
Existing users can take advantage of the unique Rainbow Fridays rewards scheme, which provides cashback based on your slot gameplay from the previous week.
Choosing the Best Skrill Casino
Nowadays, most UK casino sites accept the payment method. But before you register, we’ve made a checklist of more things to remember when looking for the best Skrill casino.
- Minimum deposit requirements: We prioritise Skrill casinos that have low minimum deposit limits, around the £10 mark or lower. This way, players on a budget can enjoy online gambling fun.
- Free spin offers: Our top Skrill casino sites have plenty of bonuses that reward new and returning players. Common Skrill casino promos include welcome bonuses, free spins, loyalty reward programmes and more.
- Selection of casino games: Players want as many games as possible. Our top-rated Skrill casinos offer an impressive mix of online slots, including progressive jackpots, table games and live dealer options.
- Deposit bonuses: A great Skrill casino will offer a generous deposit bonus that you can redeem using multiple payment methods, including Skrill. The depositing process at our recommended sites is simple, and promos are easy to claim with no complicated terms and conditions.
- Overall casino experience: Our team at The Independent looks at the general reputation of each Skrill casino to ensure that players are treated well. We read as many reviews as possible, and sites with bad reputations are automatically placed on our list of sites to avoid.
Pros and Cons of Skrill Online Casinos
Pros:
- Safety and anonymity
- Swift and secure transactions
- Widely accepted across many UK online casinos
- Additional layers of security with two-factor authentication
Cons:
- Some casinos may exclude Skrill deposits from bonuses
- Transaction fees for certain activities
How to Make a Deposit with Skrill
Follow our simple step-by-step guide below to deposit using Skrill today:
- Choose a Skrill casino from our list of recommended sites
- Click the sign-up button to register for an account
- Head to the cashier section and pick the deposit button
- Select Skrill from the available deposit options
- Type the amount you want to deposit and confirm the transaction. It should only take a few seconds for your funds to appear
How to Make a Withdrawal with Skrill
Now you know how to fund your account using Skrill, you’ll want to know how to cash out your winnings back to your Skrill account with a few easy steps:
- Head to the casino’s cashier page and click the withdraw option
- Select Skrill from the available withdrawal options
- Type the amount you want to withdraw and confirm the transaction
Withdrawal speeds vary from one Skrill casino to another.
Skrill Casino Bonuses
Most UK Skrill online casinos will offer plenty of bonuses to reward both new and returning players. Bonuses are a great way to improve your online casino experience and boost your bankroll. You can play your favourite games without spending as much money.
In some cases, an operator will exclude Skrill from bonuses. You may have to use an alternative method for your first deposit and switch to Skrill for all subsequent payments. That way, you can benefit from generous bonuses and still use your preferred payment method.
Remember to always read the terms and conditions before claiming any casino bonus so you don’t get caught out.
The types of promotions you may encounter will vary depending on the Skrill casino you visit. Below, we’ve listed the most popular casino bonuses you may be able to claim at UK Skrill online casinos.
- Welcome Bonuses: To stand out in a highly competitive market, most Skrill casinos will offer a generous welcome bonus to encourage new players to sign up. These vary depending on the site but usually involve a casino matching your first deposit up to a certain amount.
- No Deposit Bonuses: These offers are unlocked by simply registering for a casino – you don’t need to fund your account first. These are the most sought-after casino bonuses but are rare at online casinos with Skrill.
- Free Spins: These slot-specific bonuses allow you to spin the reels of one or a select few slot games for free. They are often offered as part of a welcome bonus and require a small deposit to unlock.
- Cashback: Some Skrill casinos offer cashback bonuses, which involve casinos refunding a percentage of your losses to you, usually in the form of bonus funds. Due to the nature of this offer, you must make an initial deposit.
New Skrill Casinos
The UK’s gambling scene is constantly evolving, and new online casinos are appearing constantly. That is why our team of experts work around the clock to carefully monitor the market and ensure no casinos fall under the radar.
Our team looks at everything each new site offers, including its strengths and weaknesses. So, make sure you bookmark this page to stay up to date on all the latest and greatest Skrill casinos online.
Similar Payment Methods to Skrill
Most online casinos with Skrill also accept various other payment methods. This includes debit cards like Visa and Mastercard, online banking, Apple Pay and other e-wallets like Neteller and PayPal.
- Neteller: Neteller is another e-wallet service that works similarly to Skrill. They are both owned by the same company, Paysafe.
- PayPal: PayPal is an American e-wallet provider with roughly 300 million customers worldwide. It works like Skrill and Neteller and is available at many British online casinos.
- Trustly: Trustly is an open banking payment method that allows players to transfer money to and from their online bank account. However, not all banks are supported by Trustly.
- Paysafecard: Paysafecards are prepaid vouchers that contain a unique 16-digit code which you can use to deposit funds into your casino account. You can buy these cards online or from local retailers. However, you can’t use this method for withdrawals.
Best UK Skrill Casinos - The Independent View
Skrill has proved to be a popular payment method among many UK casino players. It is one of the quickest banking options available and allows players to have privacy over their casino payments.
Due to the increasing demand for this e-wallet, it is accepted at most casino sites across the UK.
Players are spoilt for choice because there are so many Skrill Casinos to choose from.
You won’t have to sacrifice anything like safety or game selection to use this popular payment method, either. All that’s needed on your behalf is to pick your favourite from our list of recommended sites, and you’re ready to go.
Skrill Casinos FAQ
With over five years of experience in casino writing and research, Erica Schembri explores online casinos looking for innovative games. Erica aims to offer valuable insights, helping players find the best casino experience.