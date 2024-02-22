Best Free Spins No Deposit Bonus UK: Top Free Spin Slot Offers

We've identified a number of who offer free spins with no deposit, whether that's via a welcome bonus or for existing customers.

Some casino sites offer free spin opportunities, from 10 to 30 no-deposit-required spins, and some even offer 100 or more. Our have carefully selected the best free spins no deposit bonuses via rigorous testing. We also give you an in-depth look at the best free spins slots to play with these . Best Free Spins No Deposit Casinos for the UK in February 2024 Here are the top five online casinos offering free spins with no deposit required, enabling you to enjoy playing at no cost while maintaining a chance to win real money. 1. PlayGrand Casino Book of Dead is one of the most popular to play so PlayGrand’s latest welcome offer may appeal to casino fans looking for no deposit free spins. Their offer presents new players with 30 Bonus Spins on Book of Dead upon registration, without requiring any deposit. Winnings from the registration promo are credited as bonus funds, subject to a £100 cap on potential winnings from any no deposit spins. A 35x wagering requirement applies to convert bonus funds into withdrawable cash. You don’t have to take up the rest of the welcome package, but if you wish to make a first deposit of at least £10 you will be eligible for a 100% Deposit Bonus up to £100 and an additional 30 Bonus Spins on Reactoonz.

2. 21 Casino If you enjoy Book of Dead, you may also be interested in 21 Casino’s latest welcome offer which entitles new customers to 21 bonus spins on the popular slot game. To claim the free spins with no deposit, you just need to register a 21 Casino account at this link and they will be credited automatically. Any winnings from the spins will be credited as bonus funds with a cap on potential winnings of £100. To convert bonus funds into withdrawable cash, you must fulfil a 35x wagering requirement within 30 days. This promo only applies to new customers, but there is no obligation to take up the rest of the welcome offer, although you can get a 121% casino bonus up to £100 off the back of your first £10 deposit.

3. William Hill Casino William Hill is one of the most established but they also have a casino offering, where it’s possible to pick up no deposit free spins. If you’re not already a customer, register with William Hill Casino and navigate to the promotions section where you’ll come across their latest free spins promo. This is currently five free spins on Banquet of Dead. Just hit ‘get free spins’ and the credit will be added to your account. They’re worth 10p per spin and must be used within 24 hours of collecting otherwise they’ll expire. Five free spins may not seem like a lot, but any winnings come with no wagering requirements so if you manage to generate a return you can bank it right away.

4. BetMGM Casino Although a newcomer to the UK casino scene, BetMGM brings with it a stellar reputation from the United States and this is very much backed up by their very polished and user-friendly website. In order to claim some no deposit free spins, new and existing customers can partake in their daily ‘Golden Wheel’ promotion which can be found under ‘My Offers’. Users can spin the Golden Wheel once per day before 7pm and free spins are the most likely prize, if any, although it’s also possible to win a trip to Las Vegas if you happen to get really lucky. When you collect free spins they come with no wagering requirements but will be limited to certain slot games, namely Fire Joker, Big Bass Bonanza, Joker Jewels and Big Bass Splash. Each spin is worth 10p.

5. Grosvenor Casino Grosvenor Casino’s online product has become one of the most comprehensive in the UK and existing customers have a means of obtaining free spins with no deposit. Their ‘Beat The Timer’ promotion is free to play on their desktop website every day and challenges users to match 10 pairs within a 90-second period to win a prize. It challenges the user’s short-term memory and if you manage to nail all 10 pairs within a minute-and-a-half you can collect a prize which could include free spins. However, the prize is determined at random, so you’re just as likely to be rewarded with a slot bonus, a bonus or even cash.

Understanding Free Spins No Deposit Bonuses Most UK online casinos offer bonuses and promotions to reward new and existing players, but free spins no deposit offers are the most sought-after. A free spin no deposit bonus usually comes in two forms: standalone offers or part of larger sign-up packages. As a player, you need to understand that while real money can be won, most UK casinos impose wagering requirements on the winnings from free spins. These requirements vary by casino, and it is essential to read the terms and conditions of the bonus. For example, a £10 casino bonus with a 50x wagering requirement would need to wagered 50 times over (£10 multiplied by 50) before any winnings generated from that bonus become eligible for withdrawal. Winnings may be capped and withdrawals may be subject to deposit requirements too. Some will define free spins as “bonus spins” or “extra spins” but they are both essentially the same as free spins. Best Free Spins Slots to Play Free spins bonuses are usually tied to some of the best slot games, but figuring out which are the best of the best can be challenging. Our casino experts have identified the best free spin slots and where you can play them below: 1. Starburst Starburst is a 5x3 classic slot that takes players on a journey to outer space. The clear graphics, retro soundtrack and straightforward gameplay make this one of the most popular slots of all time. You can sign up with PartyCasino and claim 50 free spins on your first deposit.

2. Book of Dead Book of Dead is an ancient Egyptian-themed slot played on a 5x3 grid featuring 10 pay lines. It is a popular slot among high rollers, offering a maximum win of 5,000x your stake. Mr Vegas Casino awards all new players 100 bonus spins on this legendary game.

3. Big Bass Splash Big Bass Splash is one of the most well-known titles among Pragmatic Play’s Big Bass slot series. Bet levels vary from £0.10 to £250, and it offers a max win of 1,250,000 coins. If you want to play this top slot, and claim up to 100 free spins upon sign-up.

4. Fishin' Frenzy Fishin’ Frenzy is a staple title you’ll find at most online casinos in the UK. It offers a maximum prize of 10,000x your stake and a free spin round with upgradeable symbols. Make a first deposit with BetVictor Casino and get 100 free spins on this underwater-themed slot.

5. Eye of Horus Megaways Eye of Horus Megaways is an Ancient Egyptian-themed slot with cascading reels and up to 15,625 ways to win. With a bet range from £0.10 to £10.00, expanding wilds and the opportunity to unlock 12 bonus games, this slot is a big hit among UK players. Visit Grosvenor Casino to spin the reels for free or real money.

Slot Games with the Best Winning Odds Slot Game

RTP %

Where to Play (UK) Mega Joker 99.00% Book of 99 99.00% Rainbow Riches Casino Marching Legions 98.12% MONOPOLY Casino 1429 Uncharted Seas 98.00% Rainbow Riches Pick'n'Mix 98.00% Betway Jokerizer 98.00% Mr Vegas Money Cart 2 98.00% Blood Suckers 97.99% Starmania 97.87% Big Bad Wolf 97.35% BetVictor Apollo God of the Sun 97.30% PartyCasino White Rabbit Megaways 97.24% Jack Hammer 2 97.10% Gorilla Go Wilder 97.04% Fun Casino Fruit Warp 97.00% All British Casino In the table above, we’ve listed some of the most popular online slot games to look out for when taking advantage of free spins no deposit offers. These games feature high RTPs (Returns to Player) and are expected to pay out more money in the long run. The RTP is a calculated long-term average to predict the expected returns of a slot game over an extended period of time. The average RTP for online slots is around 96%, but some of the best-paying slots feature an RTP of 97% or higher.

How to Claim Your No Deposit Free Spins Claiming no deposit free spins is a straightforward process once you've found the offer that suits. Our guide will help you navigate it efficiently, ensuring you maximise the benefits of your bonus. Here's a step-by-step breakdown to get you started: Choose a site from our list of recommended casinos offering free spin bonuses. You can rest assured that every site on our pages is legal and licensed by the UKGC. Click the sign-up button to register for a new account. Input your personal details, including name, address, and date of birth. Verify your account by uploading a form of photo ID, such as a passport or driver’s license. Most no deposit free spin offers will be added automatically, but sometimes you’ll need to input a promo code or verify your email address. Before using your free spins, read the T&Cs to see eligible games. You can then make your way to the games library to put your free spins into action.

The Pros and Cons of No Deposit Free Spins

Pros Test out slot games without any financial commitment

Opportunity to win real money without an initial deposit

You can potentially make a profit without having to fund your casino account Cons May include time limits and caps on winnings

Generally limited to slot games, excluding other casino games

Usually only available on specific slot games

No Deposit Free Spins Key Terms To Look Out For Free spins no deposit bonuses offer the chance to generate funds for your online casino account without spending your own money. But you’ll need to consider some important terms and conditions before claiming any casino bonus. Our casino experts have listed a few things to look out for so you can see whether an offer is worth your while. Wagering requirements: Wagering requirements outline the number of times you must play through bonus winnings before they can be withdrawn. Anything below 30x is usually pretty good.

Wagering requirements outline the number of times you must play through bonus winnings before they can be withdrawn. Anything below 30x is usually pretty good. Expiration dates: Almost every casino bonus only runs for a set length of time. If you don’t claim and use your free spins within the allocated time, they will expire. Most free spins no deposit bonuses are valid for about seven days.

Almost every casino bonus only runs for a set length of time. If you don’t claim and use your free spins within the allocated time, they will expire. Most free spins no deposit bonuses are valid for about seven days. Caps on winnings: Some online casinos cap winnings that can be generated from bonus offers to prevent players from withdrawing too much money. This varies from casino to casino, so be sure to read the T&Cs to avoid disappointment when withdrawing winnings.

Some online casinos cap winnings that can be generated from bonus offers to prevent players from withdrawing too much money. This varies from casino to casino, so be sure to read the T&Cs to avoid disappointment when withdrawing winnings. Eligible games: You rarely have free reign over what slot games you can play with a free spins no deposit bonus. Usually, you’ll be limited to one or a select few titles. So, before claiming, make sure your favourite titles are covered.

You rarely have free reign over what slot games you can play with a free spins no deposit bonus. Usually, you’ll be limited to one or a select few titles. So, before claiming, make sure your favourite titles are covered. Payment methods: Some casinos are selective about what payment methods you can use to withdraw winnings. E-wallets like and Neteller are often excluded, so before you register, make sure your preferred banking options are accepted.

Some casinos are selective about what payment methods you can use to withdraw winnings. E-wallets like and Neteller are often excluded, so before you register, make sure your preferred banking options are accepted. Withdrawal requirements: Many UK casinos will require you to fund your account with your own money before being eligible to withdraw free spins winnings. Read carefully the casino’s T&Cs before claiming a free spins offer to avoid disappointment.

Other Types of Free Spin Bonuses Match Deposit Free Spins Once you are ready to make your first deposit, you will be eligible to claim a match deposit free spins bonus, which combines bonus funds with free spins. For example, UK players can claim a 100% deposit match bonus up to £100 when registering at Magic Red Casino; this offer has a £10 minimum deposit and also comes with 100 free spins.

Free Spins with Wagering Requirements Most free spins bonuses are subject to wagering requirements, which determine how many times you need to play through the bonus amount before you can withdraw winnings. Anything under 30x is favourable. If you’re on the hunt for a casino with low wagering requirements, check out BetMGM Casino. New sign-ups will get 100 bonus spins and up to 50 extra spins on Big Bass Splash with no wagering required.

VIP and Special Promotion Free Spins Some online casinos in the UK offer free spins promotions to keep existing players happy and returning for more casino fun. These are sometimes used to promote a new or popular slot title or are offered to VIP players who have displayed a certain amount of loyalty. LeoVegas Casino regularly hosts free spins promotions every week on popular slots like Book of Dead and Big Bass Bonanza.

In-Game Free Spins In-game free spins should not be confused with free spins bonuses. Many slots feature bonus rounds that award in-game free spins. These free spins bonus features are triggered when a specific combination of symbols land across the reels.

Practice Responsible Gaming with No Deposit Free Spins Like all forms of gambling, online slots are a form of entertainment and should always be played responsibly. This also stands when claiming free spins no deposit offers. If you feel that your gambling habits are becoming problematic, make use of the Responsible Gambling section that every one of our recommended offer. Some tools that most online casinos offer UK players to help limit problem gambling include deposit limits, time outs, and self-exclusions. These sites may also provide links to UK-based charities and organisations you can turn to for support, including: GamCare: 0808 8020 133 (24hr helpline)

Gamblers Anonymous 0330 094 0322 (National helpline)

GambleAware

NHS

Free Spins No Deposit Bonus - The Independent View Now you have all the key information you need about free spins no deposit bonuses and where you can claim them, you’re ready to pick a casino that best fits your gambling needs. Choosing the best casino site for a no deposit bonus really comes down to personal preference when it comes to slot games and of course your budget. Should you take up any of the offers listed on this page, please remember to .