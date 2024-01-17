Jump to content
Betting

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmakers 2024

The Independent guide to best odds guaranteed bookmakers UK for 2024. Find best odds guaranteed with leading betting sites
Last Updated: 17th of January 2024
Paul Millward
·
Betting Writer
Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmakers 2024

We feature the best odds guaranteed bookmakers UK for 2024. Find the best odds guaranteed from the best UK betting sites:

  1. Betfred Sports
    Established 2005
    Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10
    VISIT SITE
    Paysafecard VISA Visa Electron Maestro NETELLER Skrill PayPal
    New UK 18+ only. Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code WELCOME40, Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within 7 days of registering. Get £30 Free Bets & £10 extra spins within 10hrs of bet settlement. Bonuses expire 7 days after issue. Min odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply. T&Cs apply.
  2. BetMGM UK Sports
    Established 2023
    Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
    VISIT SITE
    VISA MasterCard Bank Transfer PayPal
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.
  3. Kwiff Sports
    Established 2015
    Bet £10, Get a £30 Surprise Bet
    VISIT SITE
    MasterCard VISA PayPal Payz
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new customers only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.
  4. BetVictor Sports
    Established 1946
    Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
    VISIT SITE
    MasterCard VISA Bank Transfer Apple Pay NETELLER Skrill PayPal
    18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
  5. BetGoodwin Sports
    Established 2022
    50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses
    VISIT SITE
    VISA MasterCard
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.
  6. BetItOn Sportsbook
    Established 2020
    Bet £15 Get £10
    VISIT SITE
    VISA Bank Transfer Trustly Skrill PayPal Paysafecard MuchBetter MasterCard
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new player only, 1st deposit, min deposit £15, Max £10 Free Bet valid for 14 days, Bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller, Skrill and Payapl not eligible. T&C apply.
  7. Hey Spin Sports
    Established 2020
    Bet £15 Get £15 in Free Bets
    VISIT SITE
    VISA Skrill Payz PayPal Trustly MasterCard
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Players only. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £15.Minimum Deposit: £15. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15
  8. Bet UK Sports
    Established 2012
    Bet £10, Get £30
    VISIT SITE
    VISA MasterCard PayPal
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. T&Cs apply. New customers, Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 free bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. Stake not returned. Opt-in required. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction
  9. All British Casino - Sports
    Established 2012
    10% Cashback Always
    VISIT SITE
    Paysafecard NETELLER Skrill MasterCard VISA Trustly Apple Pay PayPal
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. T&C Apply. Play Responsibly. Full Terms Apply. - Full Terms Apply
  10. Tote Sports
    Established 1929
    Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + 50 Extra Spins
    VISIT SITE
    VISA MasterCard
    New customers online only. £10 min stake (if EW then min £10 Win + £10 Place). Receive £30 Tote Credit + 50 Extra Spins on selected game within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Tote credit subject to 7-day expiry. Extra spins subject to 7-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. 18+.  Full T&Cs apply .Begambleaware.org
  11. The Online Casino - Sport
    Established 2018
    Bet £20 & Get a £40 Free Bet
    Promo Code: TOC40
    VISIT SITE
    VISA MasterCard Maestro PayPal PayByPhone Paysafecard Trustly MuchBetter
    New Players Only. Min £ 20 qualifying bets stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £ 40, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from issue. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply.
  12. BzeeBet Sports
    Established 2022
    Bet £10, Get £10 Free Bet
    VISIT SITE
    MuchBetter Paysafecard NETELLER Skrill Cash2Code PayPal MasterCard VISA
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers Only. Max one £10 Free Bet. Qualifying bets at Odds of 1/1(2.00) or greater. Paid as Bonus Token with Min 4/5(180) Odds Req. Skrill, Neteller & Paypal not eligible. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs Apply
  13. BritainBet Sport
    Established 2020
    Deposit £10, Get £10 Free Bet
    VISIT SITE
    VISA PayPal Trustly PayByPhone MuchBetter Payz Paysafecard
    New Players Only. Free bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply. 18+ #AD - Full Terms Apply
  14. NetBet Sports
    Established 2001
    Bet £5 & Get a £10 Free Bet
    VISIT SITE
    MasterCard VISA Boku Bitcoin by NETELLER Paysafecard Payforit PayPal
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New customers online only. Min Odds 3/1 (4.00), Min 3 Selections. Free Bet Valid For 7 Days
  15. Luckster Sports
    Established 2022
    Bet £10, Get £10
    VISIT SITE
    VISA PayPal Trustly MuchBetter Paysafecard MasterCard Skrill
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New customers only. Available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. Offer only applies to players who are residents of United Kingdom and Ireland.
  16. BoyleSports
    Established 2007
    Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
    VISIT SITE
    Paysafecard PayPal NETELLER VISA Bank Transfer Skrill
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
  17. Mr Mega Sports
    Established 2021
    Bet £15 Get £30
    VISIT SITE
    MasterCard Skrill Paysafecard MuchBetter Skrill VISA Maestro
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new player only, 1st deposit, min deposit £15, Max £30 Free Bet valid for 14 days, Bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller, Skrill and Payapl not eligible. T&C apply.
  18. Unibet Sports
    Established 1997
    Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
    VISIT SITE
    Trustly Visa Electron Maestro MasterCard VISA Bank Transfer PayPal
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
  19. 10bet Sports
    Established 2003
    Get a 50% Welcome Bonus up to £50
    Promo Code: PLAY10
    VISIT SITE
    Paysafecard Skrill Maestro MasterCard Visa Electron VISA Apple Pay Trustly
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New bettors; Code PLAY10; Wager deposit & bonus 8x; Max qualifying bet stake=initial bonus; Valid 60 days; Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply; T&C apply; 18+
  20. Grosvenor Sports
    Established 2007
    Double The Odds, Any Bet, Any Odds
    VISIT SITE
    PayPal MasterCard Visa Electron VISA Paysafecard PayByPhone
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New customers. Max £10. 200% Odds Boost Token. Keep it fun - set your deposit limit. T&Cs apply.
  21. Fitzdares Sport
    Established 2005
    50% Back as a Free Bet up to £50 on First Day Losses Plus 10 Extra Spins
    VISIT SITE
    VISA MasterCard
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Minimum deposit £10. Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of evens (2.0) or greater. Get 50% back on first day losses as a free bet up to £50 plus 10 extra spins on Reel King, credited within 24 hours. Free Bet and Spins expire in 7 days. T&Cs apply. Please bet responsibly.
  22. Zet Bet Sports
    Established 2022
    Bet £10, Get £10
    VISIT SITE
    Bank Transfer PayPal Paysafecard Trustly MasterCard NETELLER Skrill VISA
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible. T&Cs Apply
  23. Spinzwin Sport
    Established 2017
    Bet £20 & Get a £35 Free Bet + 11 Extra Spins
    VISIT SITE
    VISA MasterCard PayPal Paysafecard Skrill NETELLER PayByPhone PayByPhone
    New Players Only. Free bet – one-time stake of £35, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1x wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 days from receipt. Extra Spins Offer. Wager from real balance first. 50x wager the bonus. Contribution varies per game. Selected games only. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max Conversion: £20. Bonus is valid 7 days from receipt. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller Deposits. Full Terms apply.
  24. Monster Casino Sports
    Established 2017
    Deposit & Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
    VISIT SITE
    VISA NETELLER Skrill Paysafecard MasterCard Maestro AstroPay Trustly
    #ad. 18+ New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from issue. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply.
  25. Vegas Mobile Casino - Sport
    Established 2014
    Bet £10, Get £20 Free Bet
    VISIT SITE
    Skrill NETELLER Payz MuchBetter Trustly Paysafecard MasterCard Maestro
    New players only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £ 20, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £ 200. Valid for 7 Days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply. - Full Terms Apply
  26. mr.play Sports
    Established 2017
    Bet £10, Get £15
    VISIT SITE
    Visa Electron Maestro Entropay Paysafecard Zimpler NETELLER Trustly MasterCard
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £15 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at a min. odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible. Click to see full T&Cs
  27. Bet365 Sports
    Established 2001
    Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
    Bonus Code: INDY2023
    VISIT SITE
    Cheque Bank Transfer Paysafecard PayPal Entropay MasterCard Maestro VISA
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
  28. Sporting Index Sports
    Established
    Bet £10, Get £20
    VISIT SITE
    VISA MasterCard
    Place a qualifying £10 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £10 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. The second free £10 fixed odds bets will be added to your account on the following day. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org
  29. Parimatch Sports
    Established 1994
    Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
    VISIT SITE
    Payz MasterCard Skrill NETELLER Apple Pay PayPal
    18+ New customers only. Opt in, and bet £10 on football markets (odds 2.00+). No cash out. Get 6x£5 football free bets at specified odds for set markets, which expire after 7 days. Offer valid from 12:00 UK Time on 25/08/2023. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
  30. Betway Sports
    Established 2006
    £30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
    VISIT SITE
    Paysafecard PayPal Skrill NETELLER Entropay MasterCard Maestro Visa Electron
    #AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
  31. Vegasland Sports
    Established 2022
    Bet £10, Get £10
    VISIT SITE
    VISA MasterCard Bank Transfer PayPal Skrill NETELLER Paysafecard MuchBetter
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible.
  32. Talksportbet Sport
    Established 2022
    Get up to £40 in Football Free Bets (Mobile Only)
    VISIT SITE
    Apple Pay Maestro MasterCard VISA PayPal Skrill Paysafecard NETELLER
    18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet via mobile up to £40 (min. £20) on any football market at odds of 2.00+, in 7 days. Get up to £40 in free bets on selected markets. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card payments only. Click for T&Cs. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction | BeGambleAware | Please gamble responsibly.
  33. Spreadex Betting
    Established 1999
    Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
    VISIT SITE
    VISA MasterCard Maestro Bank Transfer
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

 

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmakers UK 2024 

Best odds guaranteed is one of the most valuable bookmaker online betting promotions for new and existing customers. The new customer incentives are always attractive when considering UK online bookmakers, but the best odds guaranteed offer is a gift that keeps giving.

 

Top 5 Betting Sites for Best Odds Guaranteed

Several of our featured online betting sites offer the best odds guaranteed promotion. We look at some of our favourites and provide a guide on using the promotion to your best advantage.

The UK Gambling Commission licenses all of The Independent’s featured best odds guaranteed bookmakers. Our recommended best odds guaranteed betting sites are regulated, safe and secure to use and can legally operate in the UK.

It is always advisable to check the terms and conditions when taking advantage of any promotions with our best betting sites.

1. Bet365

As one of the world’s leading brands in online gaming, it is no surprise to discover that bet365 was among the first to introduce the best odds guaranteed incentive.

The service is available to all new and eligible customers. Horse racing best odds guaranteed meetings in the UK and Ireland are all fully covered by bet365.

It means that users can take the prices on offer with bet365 considerably in advance of advertised off times. If their selection at the ‘off’ is a better price than the odds taken, the wager will be settled at the higher price.

Should the starting price be less than the price taken, bets will be settled at the original odds taken. It's a no-loss scenario for customers using the service.

Greyhound racing fans can also take advantage of the best odds guaranteed offer. Take a price on your selection; if the starting price is higher, the bet will be settled at the higher price.

There are few downsides with the best odds guaranteed facility. It is a must-use service for all eligible users.

Along with the best odds guaranteed incentive, bet365 offers a range of other attractive promotions and services. By using the bet365 promo code INDY2023, you can qualify for its sign-up bonus, which new customers can bet £10 and receive up to £30 in free best odds guaranteed bets.

Daily, bet365 offer extra place races, which provide an additional placing on selected races. Instead of three places, for instance, Bet365 will settle bets on the first four horses over the line.

This is of benefit to customers making each-way selections. Alongside the best odds guaranteed, extra place races give added value and the opportunity to make a profit or minimise losses.

Armchair horse racing followers are also catered for with bet365’s price promise. The offer means that bet365 will not be beaten on an early price on all UK and Irish races broadcast on ITV. This can also be used in conjunction with the best odds guaranteed initiative.

2. Unibet

Awarded the Horse Racing Betting Operator of the Year at industry awards in 2021 and 2022, Unibet is continually improving its product.

It's clear to see why it is one of the best horse racing betting sites in the industry with its range of markets, odds and special features.

Unibet offers the best odds guaranteed service and live streaming for all UK and Irish horse racing. The offer is unavailable on ante-post, non-runner no bet, tote/pari-mutuel, not to win, enhanced win, and in-play bets, Money Back 2nd/3rd as cash bets and races with extra places applied.

As a welcome bonus, Unibet offers new customers a money-back bonus of up to £40 plus a £10 casino bonus. 

Another popular feature is Uniboost, which enhances the prices of single or multiple selections and can be used thrice daily.

3. BoyleSports

As can be expected from one of the leading online betting sites, BoyleSports offers a full best odds guaranteed service for all its customers.

The promotion caters for all horse race meetings and greyhound meetings in the UK and Ireland for bets struck after 8.00am on the day of the race only. Single bets and multiple bets qualify for this offer, but not free bets that have been rewarded from other promotions at Boylesports.

News users are entitled to BoyleSports' sign-up bonus of up to £20 in free bets after signing up via mobile and betting £10 on the sportsbook. 

Daily promotions include money back as a free bet if your selection is second to the SP favourite.

4. BetVictor

The best odds guaranteed promotion offered by BetVictor applies at any UK or Irish horse racing and greyhound racing meetings. Only bets placed after 9.00am qualify.

The BetVictor app is well-presented and straightforward to navigate. Horse racing fans can choose outright win or each-way betting, place only and without a specified runner, which is usually the favourite.

Another useful feature is their Run For Your Money promo, which refunds bets where a horse loses all chance at the start of a race.

BetVictor's welcome offer is a bet £10 get £40 in free bets bonus that can be unlocked by signing up online.

5. Betfred

A long-established online betting site, Betfred provides a standard best odds guaranteed service for all of their customers for all UK and Irish horse racing and selected international horse races.

By using the Betfred promo code WELCOME40, new customers receive up to £40 in bonuses when making an initial £10 wager. There are various other innovative promotions available, but these can change daily. It is worth visiting the site regularly to see what is available.

Another popular feature is #PickYourPunt. Customers can find @Betfred on X and request a price or prices on different outcomes and combinations of horse racing and other sports.

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmakers For Greyhounds

Greyhound racing is a significant sport in the UK, attracting enormous betting interest. In the same way, as in horse racing, multiple betting sites provide a best odds guaranteed service for greyhound racing.

BetGoodwin

Although still one of the relatively new online betting sites on the market, BetGoodwin offers its customers an outstanding service, which includes the best odds guaranteed on all UK greyhound races.

As well as the best odds guaranteed on greyhound racing, BetGoodwin also provide the same service for UK and Irish horse racing. Best odds guaranteed applies to all bets struck after 10.00am.

Live streaming is available at BetGoodwin, and they also offer a wide range of betting markets on multiple sports.

New customers can claim BetGoodwin's sign-up offer, providing 50 per cent back as a free bet (up to £25) for first day losses.

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmakers For Horse Racing

Horse racing bettors appreciate BOG because it provides a safety net against odds fluctuations and can add value to bets, making it a popular feature for punters. That's why many major bookies offer it, with William Hill having one of the best BOG packages for horse racing. 

William Hill

If none of our top five BOG betting sites suit your desires, there are other options, with William Hill another solid choice for Best Odds Guaranteed on UK horse racing. 

With BOG available from 10am on the race day until the off, William Hill's offer applies to the 'win' market on all UK horse racing with a maximum benefit cap at £25,000 per customer per day. That will suit the average punter just fine. 

William Hill's transparent terms and commitment to fairness make it a standout platform for BOG enthusiasts. However, BOG on Irish horse racing and greyhound racing is no longer offered by Hills. 

How We Rank Best Odds Guaranteed Bookies

As we have mentioned, the best odds guaranteed service offered by our featured online betting sites is a valuable asset for all customers who take advantage of the promotion.

Along with providing the service, we also rank our best odds guaranteed bookmakers on the quality of their websites and apps. A wide range of sports betting opportunities other than horse and greyhound betting is a requirement.

Importantly, we also ensure that our recommended betting sites are user-friendly and straightforward to navigate.

Best Odds Guaranteed Strategy

Creating new accounts with The Independent’s recommended best odds guaranteed bookmakers and betting apps is advisable. It lets users compare bookmakers' early prices and take the best available.

By monitoring odds movements, customers can take full advantage of the best odds available while assuring they will be paid at a higher price if their selection's SP is greater than initially taken.

Of course, finding the best price with online betting sites offering the best guaranteed odds also means that users will be on the best odds available even if the starting price returns at a smaller value.

When using best odds guaranteed bookmakers, always take the early prices available. This strategy has no downside, allowing users to maximise profits on successful bets.

Why Bookies Offer Best Odds Guaranteed Promotions

Best odds guaranteed promotions give the online bookmakers offering the service a competitive edge against online betting sites that do not provide the service. Customers understand the value of the guaranteed best odds and will be attracted to the platforms providing the service.

Existing customers will feel more inclined to stick with online betting sites offering the best odds guaranteed, generating increased betting activity for the betting sites offering the service.

Best Bookies for Best Odds Guaranteed - The Independent View

The Independent’s featured best odds guaranteed betting sites are all worth your consideration. They offer customers old and new the opportunity to maximise profits on winning selections, and there are few downsides to using online bookmakers that provide this valuable option.

Best Odds Guaranteed - FAQs

FAQ
Paul Millward for independent.co.uk
Paul Millward

Paul has been professionally involved with sports betting since joining the Racing Post in 1986. Although greyhound racing was his first passion, he has also written multiple articles on a wide range of sports from a betting perspective.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.