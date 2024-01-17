We feature the best odds guaranteed bookmakers UK for 2024. Find the best odds guaranteed from the best :

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmakers UK 2024 Best odds guaranteed is one of the most valuable bookmaker online betting promotions for new and existing customers. The new customer incentives are always attractive when considering UK online bookmakers, but the best odds guaranteed offer is a gift that keeps giving. Top 5 Betting Sites for Best Odds Guaranteed Several of our featured online betting sites offer the best odds guaranteed promotion. We look at some of our favourites and provide a guide on using the promotion to your best advantage. The UK Gambling Commission licenses all of The Independent’s featured best odds guaranteed bookmakers. Our recommended best odds guaranteed betting sites are regulated, safe and secure to use and can legally operate in the UK. It is always advisable to check the terms and conditions when taking advantage of any promotions with our best betting sites.

1. Bet365 As one of the world’s leading brands in online gaming, it is no surprise to discover that bet365 was among the first to introduce the best odds guaranteed incentive. The service is available to all new and eligible customers. Horse racing best odds guaranteed meetings in the UK and Ireland are all fully covered by bet365. It means that users can take the prices on offer with bet365 considerably in advance of advertised off times. If their selection at the ‘off’ is a better price than the odds taken, the wager will be settled at the higher price. Should the starting price be less than the price taken, bets will be settled at the original odds taken. It's a no-loss scenario for customers using the service. Greyhound racing fans can also take advantage of the best odds guaranteed offer. Take a price on your selection; if the starting price is higher, the bet will be settled at the higher price. There are few downsides with the best odds guaranteed facility. It is a must-use service for all eligible users. Along with the best odds guaranteed incentive, bet365 offers a range of other attractive promotions and services. By using the INDY2023, you can qualify for its sign-up bonus, which new customers can bet £10 and receive up to £30 in free best odds guaranteed bets. Daily, bet365 offer extra place races, which provide an additional placing on selected races. Instead of three places, for instance, Bet365 will settle bets on the first four horses over the line. This is of benefit to customers making each-way selections. Alongside the best odds guaranteed, extra place races give added value and the opportunity to make a profit or minimise losses. Armchair horse racing followers are also catered for with bet365’s price promise. The offer means that bet365 will not be beaten on an early price on all UK and Irish races broadcast on ITV. This can also be used in conjunction with the best odds guaranteed initiative.

2. Unibet Awarded the Horse Racing Betting Operator of the Year at industry awards in 2021 and 2022, Unibet is continually improving its product. It's clear to see why it is one of the in the industry with its range of markets, odds and special features. Unibet offers the best odds guaranteed service and live streaming for all UK and Irish horse racing. The offer is unavailable on ante-post, non-runner no bet, tote/pari-mutuel, not to win, enhanced win, and in-play bets, Money Back 2nd/3rd as cash bets and races with extra places applied. As a welcome bonus, offers new customers a money-back bonus of up to £40 plus a £10 casino bonus. Another popular feature is Uniboost, which enhances the prices of single or multiple selections and can be used thrice daily.

3. BoyleSports As can be expected from one of the leading online betting sites, BoyleSports offers a full best odds guaranteed service for all its customers. The promotion caters for all horse race meetings and greyhound meetings in the UK and Ireland for bets struck after 8.00am on the day of the race only. Single bets and multiple bets qualify for this offer, but not free bets that have been rewarded from other promotions at Boylesports. News users are entitled to sign-up bonus of up to £20 in after signing up via mobile and betting £10 on the sportsbook. Daily promotions include money back as a free bet if your selection is second to the SP favourite.

4. BetVictor The best odds guaranteed promotion offered by BetVictor applies at any UK or Irish horse racing and greyhound racing meetings. Only bets placed after 9.00am qualify. The BetVictor app is well-presented and straightforward to navigate. Horse racing fans can choose outright win or each-way betting, place only and without a specified runner, which is usually the favourite. Another useful feature is their Run For Your Money promo, which refunds bets where a horse loses all chance at the start of a race. welcome offer is a bet £10 get £40 in free bets bonus that can be unlocked by signing up online.

5. Betfred A long-established online betting site, Betfred provides a standard best odds guaranteed service for all of their customers for all UK and Irish horse racing and selected international horse races. By using the WELCOME40, new customers receive up to £40 in bonuses when making an initial £10 wager. There are various other innovative promotions available, but these can change daily. It is worth visiting the site regularly to see what is available. Another popular feature is #PickYourPunt. Customers can find @Betfred on X and request a price or prices on different outcomes and combinations of horse racing and other sports.

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmakers For Greyhounds Greyhound racing is a significant sport in the UK, attracting enormous betting interest. In the same way, as in horse racing, multiple betting sites provide a best odds guaranteed service for greyhound racing. BetGoodwin Although still one of the relatively on the market, BetGoodwin offers its customers an outstanding service, which includes the best odds guaranteed on all UK greyhound races. As well as the best odds guaranteed on greyhound racing, BetGoodwin also provide the same service for UK and Irish horse racing. Best odds guaranteed applies to all bets struck after 10.00am. Live streaming is available at BetGoodwin, and they also offer a wide range of betting markets on multiple sports. New customers can claim BetGoodwin's sign-up offer, providing 50 per cent back as a free bet (up to £25) for first day losses.

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmakers For Horse Racing Horse racing bettors appreciate BOG because it provides a safety net against odds fluctuations and can add value to bets, making it a popular feature for punters. That's why many major bookies offer it, with having one of the best BOG packages for horse racing. William Hill If none of our top five BOG betting sites suit your desires, there are other options, with William Hill another solid choice for Best Odds Guaranteed on UK horse racing. With BOG available from 10am on the race day until the off, William Hill's offer applies to the 'win' market on all UK horse racing with a maximum benefit cap at £25,000 per customer per day. That will suit the average punter just fine. William Hill's transparent terms and commitment to fairness make it a standout platform for BOG enthusiasts. However, BOG on Irish horse racing and greyhound racing is no longer offered by Hills.

How We Rank Best Odds Guaranteed Bookies As we have mentioned, the best odds guaranteed service offered by our featured online betting sites is a valuable asset for all customers who take advantage of the promotion. Along with providing the service, we also rank our best odds guaranteed bookmakers on the quality of their websites and apps. A wide range of sports betting opportunities other than horse and greyhound betting is a requirement. Importantly, we also ensure that our recommended betting sites are user-friendly and straightforward to navigate. Best Odds Guaranteed Strategy Creating new accounts with The Independent’s recommended best odds guaranteed bookmakers and is advisable. It lets users compare bookmakers' early prices and take the best available. By monitoring odds movements, customers can take full advantage of the best odds available while assuring they will be paid at a higher price if their selection's SP is greater than initially taken. Of course, finding the best price with online betting sites offering the best guaranteed odds also means that users will be on the best odds available even if the starting price returns at a smaller value. When using best odds guaranteed bookmakers, always take the early prices available. This strategy has no downside, allowing users to maximise profits on successful bets.

Why Bookies Offer Best Odds Guaranteed Promotions Best odds guaranteed promotions give the online bookmakers offering the service a competitive edge against online betting sites that do not provide the service. Customers understand the value of the guaranteed best odds and will be attracted to the platforms providing the service. Existing customers will feel more inclined to stick with online betting sites offering the best odds guaranteed, generating increased betting activity for the betting sites offering the service.

Best Bookies for Best Odds Guaranteed - The Independent View The Independent’s featured best odds guaranteed betting sites are all worth your consideration. They offer customers old and new the opportunity to maximise profits on winning selections, and there are few downsides to using online bookmakers that provide this valuable option.