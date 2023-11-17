The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.

Last Updated: 17th of November 2023 Simon Sinclair · Betting Writer

Find the latest 2023/24 Europa League odds, including the outright winner and latest fixtures.

Europa League betting: Matchday five promises drama The Europa League is heading towards the climax of the group stage and there's still a lot at stake for teams pursuing places in the round of 16. Only top spot in the group guarantees a place in the last 16, with the second place sides facing the third-place outfits that were eliminated from the in a play-off. Liverpool spurned their chance to punch an automatic ticket to the last 16 of the competition after suffering a 3-2 defeat to Toulouse last time out. Jarell Quansah had a goal disallowed at the death by VAR to deny the Reds from claiming a point. They do have the chance to go again at home against LASK in matchday five to wrap up their spot in the knockout phase with one game to spare. West Ham got back to winning ways against Olympiacos in matchday four. Lucas Paqueta scored the only goal of the game at the London Stadium. David Moyes' men have already locked up at least a place in the play-off round, but another victory over Backa Topola would strengthen their claim for an automatic berth.

Established 2022 Get up to £40 in Football Free Bets (Mobile Only) VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet via mobile up to £40 (min. £20) on any football market at odds of 2.00+, in 7 days. Get up to £40 in free bets on selected markets. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card payments only. Click for T&Cs. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction | BeGambleAware | Please gamble responsibly.

After making a slow start to their Europa League campaign, Brighton have reeled off back-to-back wins over Ajax to put them in contention for a place in the last 16. They face an important showdown with AEK Athens, who beat them in matchday one at the Amex Stadium. Rangers gave their hopes a huge boost after beating Sparta Prague last time out. Philippe Clement's side face Aris Limassol knowing a win could lift them to the top of Group C with one game to play. Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen are on the precipice of the knockout stage after earning their fourth win on the bounce last time out. The German outfit need only a point from their last two games to secure their last-16 spot. Roma suffered a setback against Slavia Prague in matchday four, but Jose Mourinho's team can respond against Servette to attempt to retake top spot in Group G. Atalanta are in a strong position and can advance to the knockout phase with a win over Sporting CP on home soil.

Liverpool are the favourites with to win the 2023/24 Europa League. The Reds failed to qualify for the Champions League after an underwhelming campaign in the Premier League last term. Due to their outstanding pedigree in the final third, Jurgen Klopp's men are a daunting opponent for any side in the competition. Leverkusen are worth consideration at odds of 9/1 with Betway. Xabi Alonso's men have won all four of their group games and are playing scintillating football, making them a must-watch in both the Europa League and Bundesliga. They are a team that could contend with Liverpool in the latter stages of the tournament. Roma were beaten finalists last season, falling just short on penalties. Jose Mourinho once again has his team on the right path after winning three of their four group games. You can never count out a team managed by the Portuguese in the knockout phase. Europa League Winner Odds Liverpool - 3/1

Leverkusen - 9/1

Roma - 14/1

Brighton - 16/1

Atalanta - 20/1 Brighton could cap their debut season in the Europa League with a memorable run. After a slow start to their competition, Roberto De Zerbi's men are finding form. On their day, they're a match for any side in the Europa League. Games are never dull at the Amex. Atalanta are a decent shout as outsiders at 20/1, although they've not managed to deliver a deep run in the Europa League in their previous stints in the competition. They did reach the quarter-finals in 2022 before losing out to RB Leipzig. These teams will also await the sides that have failed to progress to the knockout stage of the Champions League. Milan and Manchester United are among the high-profile clubs that could be destined for the Europa League.

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

Our Europa League odds tables enable you to find the best price for different betting markets. The odds listed here come from licensed , with the best price for each market highlighted. These markets will update throughout the season, so check back any time to see the latest Europa League odds at any time, including all fixtures. You may also want to find out what are available with our recommended UK bookmakers before betting on the Europa League. Europa League Odds FAQs Can you bet on the Europa League? Yes. You can bet on the Europa League on a variety on markets through all stages of the competition. From the outset you can bet on the Europa League winner along with individual games, where there are hundreds of betting options. There is also in-play betting available while matches are occurring. Who is the favourite to win the Europa League? Liverpool are this season’s favourites to win the Europa League. Jurgen Klopp’s men have won the competition three times in their history and finished runners-up in 2016. The Reds will be challenged by Bayer Leverkusen, Roma and Premier League rivals Brighton, as well as a cohort of sides that will enter from the Champions League. When is the 2023/24 Europa League final? The Europa League final will take place on May 22, 2024 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. It will be the second time Ireland has hosted the Europa League final after previously staging the 2010/11 final between Porto and Braga in an all-Portuguese contest. Porto ran out 1-0 winners to claim the crown for a second time. Who won last year’s Europa League? Sevilla won the 2022/23 Europa League final by defeating Roma on penalties, securing their seventh title. Sevilla were a perfect four from four in the penalty shootout as Gonzalo Montiel scored the decisive kick, months removed from performing the same feat for Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final. Who is the most successful team in Europa League history? Sevilla are the most successful team in Europa League history, winning the title on seven occasions. Under the tenure of Unai Emery, Sevilla reeled off a run of three-straight titles between 2014 and 2016, becoming the first team to win three finals in a row. They added further titles in 2020 and last season by beating Roma. Who is the all-time leading Europa League goalscorer? Henrik Larsson is the all-time Europa League goalscorer with 31 goals to his name. Larsson made 45 appearances for three clubs in the competition, including Celtic. He scored 24 of his 31 strikes with the Bhoys during his seven-year tenure at Celtic Park.

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.