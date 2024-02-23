We have researched the best casinos that accept Apple Pay based on game variety, user experience, customer support, and new user bonuses.

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New casino players only. Min. deposit £20 with code ‘FIRST200’. Debit card (Visa or Mastercard) only. Selected Slots only, 7 day expiry. Wagering requirements apply, 5 redemption points per £1 to clear bonus. Game contributions vary. Maximum bet £5 per round. Terms apply.

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. 1st dep only (min £10), Dep Code WELCOME must be entered, 100% slots bonus up to £500 + £7, valid 7 days, on selected slots; 40x wagering on the sum of deposit & bonus applies. Max convertible to real is 5x bonus amount received bonus & wins for selected slots only. Full T&C apply.

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New members only, must opt in. Min £10 deposit & wager. 30 day expiry from deposit. Extra Spins: on Double Bubble. 1p coin size, max lines. Bingo: Advertised ticket value based on £1 tickets. Game availability & restrictions apply.

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New customers only. min deposit £20. Max non-withdrawable bonus £30. Playable selected games only. 30x wagering required. Expires within 30 days. Max win £2000. T&Cs apply

Min. deposit £20. Max. bonus bet is £5. Bonus spins on selected games only and must be used within 72 hours. Winnings from Bonus spins credited as bonus funds and capped at £20. Bonus funds expire in 30 days, unused bonus funds will be removed. Welcome Offer is 100% match up to £300 plus 50 bonus spins on your 1st deposit. Bonus funds are separate to Cash funds, and are subject to 40x wagering the total bonus & cash. Only bonus funds count towards wagering contribution.

#ad. 18+. New bettors; Use code CASINO10; Wager bonus 50x to release bonus winnings; Valid 30 days; Stake contribution and payment method exclusions apply; T&C apply.

Min. deposit £20. Max. bonus bet is £5. Bonus spins on selected games only and must be used within 72 hours. Winnings from Bonus spins credited as bonus funds and capped at £100. Bonus funds expire in 30 days, unused bonus funds will be removed. Welcome Offer is 100% match up to £300 + 25 bonus spins on your 1st deposit. Bonus funds are separate to Cash funds, and are subject to 35x wagering the total bonus & cash. Only bonus funds count towards wagering contribution. Affordability checks apply.

Opt-in Required. Wager from real balance first. 40X wager the bonus and the winnings from extra spins. Contribution varies per game. Selected games only. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Bonus valid 30 Days from receipt/extra spins valid for 7 days from issue. Max conversion: 3x for the bonus. Max conversion for extra spins: £100. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active pending bonuses.

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Welcome bonus package on first 3 deposits 1st Dep. Min £20. 50x wagering (bonus & deposit). max bonus to cash 5x. 20 Extra spins. 35x wagering. Max bonus to cash £30. Claim once. See full T&Cs for 2nd & 3rd Deposit offers. Full T&C's apply.

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Players only, Min deposit £10 max bonus amount £150. Wagering bonus 35x. Neteller and Skrill deposits not eligible. T&Cs apply

#ad. 18+ begambleaware.org, T&Cs apply. New reg only. Opt in & deposit £10, £25 or £50 within 7 days & further 7 days to wager cash stakes 35x to unlock reward (£50 on 2 deposits). 3 day exp. Wagering/game contributions vary. 25 wager-extra spins x10p to added to Big Bass Splash with each qualifying deposit, 3 day expiry.

New members only, must opt in. Min £10 deposit & wager. 30 day expiry from deposit. 18+. Extra Spins: on Secrets of the Phoenix Megaways. Spins value: 20p each. Game availability & restrictions apply. ‡ Current Jackpots are across selected games.

#ad 18+ Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org New Players Only. Wager from real balance first. 50X wager the bonus. Contribution varies per game. Selected games only. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Bonus valid 30 Days from receipt/ extra spins valid for 7 days from issue. Max conversion: 3x the bonus amount or from extra spins:£20.Withdrawal requests voids all active pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply

#ad. 18+ New customers only. Opt in, wager £10 on selected games within 7 days of registration. Get 5 x £10 bonus for selected games, 40x wagering. Bonuses expire in 30 days. Max withdrawal £1,250. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. Click for T&Cs. see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

18+ New customers only. Opt in and wager £10, in 7 days. Get 3x £10 in casino bonuses, with 40x wagering, + 25 extra spins on Big Bass Bonanza. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Max Redeemable £750. T&C's apply. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction | Please gamble responsibly.

Using Apple Pay offers a seamless method for funding an online casino account. In addition to delving into the top UK Apple Pay casinos, we detail the steps for making deposits and withdrawals, highlighting the convenience and security benefits unique to Apple Pay. But first, find the with Apple Pay from our top picks. Best UK Apple Pay Casino Sites February 2024 Best Apple Pay Casinos Apple Pay Casino Bonus Offer 1. Grosvenor Casino Deposit £20, Play with £50 2. Pokerstars 100% Welcome Bonus up to £200 3. Spin&Win 100% Welcome Bonus up to £500 + £7 Add On 4. The Vic Casino Welcome Package up to £200 + 100 Extra Spins 5. JackpotJoy Play £10, Get 30 Extra Spins Trust is paramount when finding the best Apple Pay casinos in the UK for 2024. At The Independent, we understand the importance of reliable and accurate information. Our is dedicated to thoroughly researching and evaluating each Apple Pay casino we recommend. We assess critical factors like licensing, game variety, user experience, security and bonuses. Our in-depth analysis lets you confidently choose the perfect Apple Pay casino for your gaming needs. We take the guesswork out of the process and deliver trustworthy recommendations so you can focus on enjoying your gaming experience.

Top 5 Online Casinos that accept Apple Pay If you value the security and convenience provided by Apple Pay, there are numerous casinos that cater to your needs. Below, we present our selection of the top five online casino sites that accept Apple Pay in the UK: 1. Grosvenor Casino Grosvenor Casino is the accepting Apple Pay with a low £5 minimum deposit. Key Features Grosvenor Exclusives: Our top pick is Grosvenor Roulette, featuring a unique option to retain half of your stake on zero.

Our top pick is Grosvenor Roulette, featuring a unique option to retain half of your stake on zero. Football Card Showdown Live: An innovative blend of football and cards, providing players with a unique live casino betting experience. Best Promotions Live & Direct: Wager £25 or more on Live & Direct Roulette to earn daily bonuses up to £100.

Wager £25 or more on Live & Direct Roulette to earn daily bonuses up to £100. 'Live 'N' Kickin': Play on selected Live Casino tables throughout the week to earn bonuses up to £50.

Established 2007
Deposit £20, Play with £50

2. Pokerstars Casino Pokerstars is known for being one of the but their casino product is strong too. They accept Apple Pay, with a minimum deposit of £10. Key Features Unique crossovers: Play classic card and table games, casino poker variants or a range of slots including unique ones you won’t find anywhere else.

Play classic card and table games, casino poker variants or a range of slots including unique ones you won’t find anywhere else. Progressive Jackpots: Pokerstars offer an exclusive selection of Progressive Jackpots, available daily. Best Promotions With a minimum deposit of £20, get a 100% welcome bonus up to £200 when you register and top up your account. Use promo code FIRST200 to avail of this.

Established 2001
100% Welcome Bonus up to £200
Promo Code: FIRST200

3. Spin&Win Due to their Progressive Jackpot options, Spin&Win is our top choice for slot players who prefer Apple Pay as their banking method. Key Features Progressive Jackpots: Recently added progressive slots include Enchanted Prince, Divine Fortune & Irish Luck.

Recently added progressive slots include Enchanted Prince, Divine Fortune & Irish Luck. Faster Withdrawals: Most withdrawals are processed instantly and will be paid into your bank within 15 minutes. Best Promotions When registering, enter the promo code WELCOME in the cashier when making a qualifying deposit (minimum £10) to receive a 100% bonus up to £500, plus instant credit of £7.

Established 2011
100% Welcome Bonus up to £500 + £7 Add On
Promo Code: WELCOME

4. The Vic Casino For players looking for table games like blackjack and roulette with Apple Pay banking, The Vic Casino is our recommendation. Key Features Daily Prizes : Opt in daily, play £20 or more on any game, and win up to £1,000 in bonuses.

: Opt in daily, play £20 or more on any game, and win up to £1,000 in bonuses. 31 Blackjack Games: Includes Evolution Gaming's 'Live Infinite Blackjack' featuring high limits. Best Promotions Ruby Rewards : Weekly cashback up to £100 & daily deposit bonus offers.

: Weekly cashback up to £100 & daily deposit bonus offers. Second Deposit Offer: Choose '2nd Deposit Offer' when depositing £20 or more for instant bonus and free spins.

Established 2021
Welcome Package up to £200 + 100 Extra Spins

5. JackpotJoy JackpotJoy is renowned as one of the best but they also offer casino and accept Apple Pay deposits. Key Features Table Games: JackpotJoy have a vast selection of online table games, from classic Vegas titles like Baccarat and Keno, to the easy to play Hi-Lo.

JackpotJoy have a vast selection of online table games, from classic Vegas titles like Baccarat and Keno, to the easy to play Hi-Lo. Progressive Jackpots: Many table games also feature Progressive Jackpots and high-definition graphics Best Promotion JackpotJoy offer all our new customers the choice between 30 free spins, or £50 worth of free bingo tickets. All you need to do is opt in, then deposit and wager £10.

Established 2002
Play £10, Get 30 Extra Spins

Best New Apple Pay Casino: Bally Casino Bally Casino is a top for Slingo. They have top Slingo titles such as Slingo Deadliest Catch & Slingo Cleopatra. Minimum deposit with Apple Pay is £10. Key Features Slot Masters Tournaments: Battle for cash prizes up to £25 on selected games during specific periods.

Battle for cash prizes up to £25 on selected games during specific periods. Megaways Slots: With up to 117,649 ways to win, enjoy titles like Egypt Megaways & Tiki Totems Megaways. Best Promotions Welcome Offer: Get 90 free spins on Secrets of the Phoenix Megaways, with no wagering requirements .

Get 90 free spins on Secrets of the Phoenix Megaways, with . Pick Your Prize: Wager £30 on specified games and choose from four weekly rewards: Box Bonanza up to £5, Cash Prizes £5, 5,000 Free Spins, or 3 Win Spins.

Established 2023
Play £10 Get 90 Bonus Spins

Best Mobile Apple Pay Casino: LeoVegas LeoVegas stands out as our top choice of the who accept Apple Pay. With a minimum deposit of £5 and a withdrawal threshold of £10, it offers convenient transactions. Key Features Drops & Wins: Join weekly tournaments plus daily prize drops on the participating Pragmatic Play slots to be in with a chance of winning a share of the monthly prize pool of £2m.

Join weekly tournaments plus daily prize drops on the participating Pragmatic Play slots to be in with a chance of winning a share of the monthly prize pool of £2m. Free Spins Campaign: Like and comment on LeoVegas' 'Game of the Week' Facebook posts to be in with a chance of winning 50 free spins. Best Promotions Weekly Free Spins: Get 10 spins on Book of Dead every Monday by depositing £25+, with 3x wagering.

Get 10 spins on Book of Dead every Monday by depositing £25+, with 3x wagering. Welcome offer: Get a bonus up to £100 across your first two deposits and collect 50 free spins too.

Established 2012
Deposit and get up to £100 Bonus + 50 Bonus Spins

Best Minimum Deposit Apple Pay Casinos This section features the that accept Apple Pay. These are top minimum deposit casinos for different categories, such as slots, blackjack, roulette, mobile or live dealer games.

Apple Pay Casino Min Deposit Best Feature 2. Grosvenor Casino £5 Live & Direct tables 1. Spin&Win £10 Spin Winner 3. Pokerstars Casino £10 Tournaments

Fast Withdrawal Apple Pay Casinos Here are the three that accept Apple Pay. Apple Pay Casino Withdrawal Time 1. Jackpotjoy Instant 2. The Vic Casino Instant 3. BetVictor 24hrs

Popular Casino Games at Apple Pay Casinos You will soon discover a wide selection of games after signing up and funding your account at our top Apple Pay casino UK sites. From enticing progressive jackpots and online slots in almost every theme imaginable to classic table games such as blackjack, roulette and baccarat, there are options to suit every preference. Rest assured that top software developers provide these games, ensuring high-quality graphics and fast loading times. You’ll find titles from leading brands such as NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Games Global, IGT, and Play’n GO, to name a few. However, if you prefer a more immersive online casino gaming experience, why not try live casino games? Our recommended Apple Pay casinos boast numerous live , , baccarat, and poker variants, alongside live game shows like Deal or No Deal Live, Dream Catcher, Mega Ball, and Monopoly Live. These games feature professional human dealers on HD video streams, creating an immersive experience replicating a land-based casino’s atmosphere.

Pros and Cons of Apple Pay

Pros Anonymous transactions: You won’t need to share your private debit card number with the casino site when you pay at a casino with Apple Pay, so it’s safer than using a banking card directly.

Secure: You’ll also need to use Face/Touch ID or enter your passcode to make a purchase, protecting you against fraud.

Fast and convenient: With Apple Pay, you can quickly deposit funds into your casino account within a few clicks, and you won’t have to spend time entering tedious payment details and card numbers.

No fees: Apple Pay casino payments are usually fee-free. However, check your chosen casino for the most accurate information regarding fees. Cons Limited acceptance: Not all online casinos accept Apple Pay as a payment method, so you may need to find an alternative if your chosen casino doesn’t support it.

Not universally accepted for withdrawals: In addition, many casino sites only accept Apple Pay for deposits, meaning you’ll need to select a different payment method for withdrawals.

Deposit limits: Some casinos may restrict the amount you can deposit using Apple Pay, so keep this in mind if you’re a high roller.

How to Choose the Best Apple Pay Casino Several factors are worth considering when choosing the best casino with Apple Pay. We’ve listed the areas you should consider below to help you make an informed decision and select a casino Apple Pay site that suits your needs. Licensing: Firstly, you’ll want to check that a recognised authority like the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC) licenses the casino, ensuring compliance with industry standards. When you play at a licensed site, you can rest assured that your private data and payment transactions will be kept safe. Game Variety: Explore the casino’s games lobby to ensure it offers enough online slots, progressive jackpots, table games, and live dealer experiences to keep you entertained, including your favourite titles. Bonuses: Consider and rewards programs, which can help boost your betting bankroll, maximise your winnings and extend your gameplay. Payments: Check the transaction fees and processing times associated with Apple Pay to avoid unnecessary charges or delays. Customer Support: If you ever encounter an issue at a casino with Apple Pay, you’ll want access to friendly and professional customer support. Look for sites with extensive FAQ pages, live chat support, email addresses, and telephone numbers.

Established 2018
100% Welcome Bonus up to £200 + 30 Extra Spins on Book of Dead
Promo Code: L200V

Online Casino Apple Pay: How to Deposit Once you’re ready to claim your welcome bonus using Apple Pay, making a deposit is incredibly straightforward. Our step-by-step guide will help you get started: Navigate to the cashier: Log in to your online casino account and head to the cashier section. Then, select ‘deposit’ to start the process. Select a payment method: You should see a list of payment options. Click ‘Apple Pay’ and enter the amount you want to deposit. Ensure you meet the minimum deposit limit to claim bonuses or the casino’s general limit. Authorise the transaction: Confirm and complete the payment through Face ID, Touch ID, or by entering your device’s passcode. Enjoy playing: Your deposit should be available in your casino account immediately so you can start wagering on your favourite casino games.

Established 2017
100% Bonus up to £100 + 20 Extra Spins

Online Casino Apple Pay: How to Withdraw Many online casino sites don’t offer Apple Pay for withdrawals, meaning you’ll have to pick another banking option to cash out your casino winnings. However, our top-rated Apple Pay casino UK sites boast many other popular and secure payment methods, including debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets, and more. Follow our simple steps below to withdraw from your Apple Pay casino account today: Return to the cashier: Return to the ‘cashier’ section and select the ‘withdrawal’ option. Select payment method: Choose Apple Pay as your withdrawal method. If Apple Pay isn’t available, plenty of alternatives should exist. Enter withdrawal amount: Decide how much you’d like to withdraw, ensuring you meet any minimum or maximum limits the casino imposes. Once you confirm your transaction, the time the funds will take to reach you will vary depending on the site. This can range from a couple of hours to a few working days.

Established 1997
100% Welcome Bonus up to £100

Apple Pay Casino Payment Alternatives Although Apple Pay is a highly secure and convenient payment option, our recommended casinos offer many popular alternatives. One of the most common payment methods at UK online casinos is debit cards from brands such as Visa and Mastercard. Alongside being incredibly safe, most players already have a debit card, making this option very convenient. Many casinos also offer an assortment of e-wallets, which allow you to store digital versions of your cards and pay without sharing your details directly with the casino. Popular examples include , Neteller, and . Another great option is Trustly, which allows you to pay from your bank account via transfer. And finally, you could opt for a prepaid option like . You can top up your card online or in a physical store using cash and pay using a 16-digit PIN code.

Established 2021
100% Bonus up to £100 + 20 Extra Spins

How We Review Apple Pay Casinos UK We consider various factors before adding an Apple Pay casino to our list. Above all else, your safety is most important. We’d hate for you to land on a site offering unfair bonuses or rigged games. We look for UKGC-licensed sites with games tested by reputable independent authorities, like eCOGRA. Top sites also implement Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) encryption to protect your personal and financial data from unwanted third parties. Of course, It’s crucial that the online casinos we recommend provide a wide range of games to accommodate different preferences. As the most popular gambling game, the top-rated Apple Pay casinos listed on this page are home to many types, like classic, video slots, Megaways, jackpots, and more. We also look for casinos stocked with RNG table games and live dealer options. Another critical consideration of ours is the bonuses available on the site. We look for sites that offer enticing deals for new and existing players, including deposit and no-deposit bonuses, free spins, VIP/loyalty programs, cashback bonuses and more. Finally, we test the site using rigorous criteria to ensure you can effortlessly access and enjoy playing. The Independent's top Apple pay casinos are user-friendly and easy to navigate on both desktop and mobile casinos. The best sites will also offer options to filter games by category or provider, making it easy to find exactly what you want.

Play Responsibly on Apple Pay Deposit Casinos At The Independent, we believe playing casino games should be a fun experience. However, we are aware that online gambling can sometimes get out of hand. Fortunately, our top Apple Pay casinos are committed to and offer several tools and resources to assist those needing help. Before you even start playing at one of our recommended Apple Pay casinos, you can set both deposit and time limits, deciding the maximum amount of money you want to spend and the duration of time you want to play. Putting these limits in place allows you to gamble within your means and avoid any negative consequences of . It is crucial to be able to identify the signs of gambling addiction, both in yourself and others, to take the appropriate measures to seek help. Some of the key signs to watch out for are chasing losses, hiding the extent of your gambling from loved ones, and feeling a lack of control over your impulses. If you’re worried about how gambling is affecting you or someone in your life, there are independent organisations who can help out: GamCare

GamblersAware

Gamblers Anonymous

Best Apple Pay Casinos - The Independent View Apple Pay casinos in the UK stand out for their secure, anonymous transactions and quick deposits, offering players a seamless gaming experience. Despite some limitations, such as restricted withdrawals and acceptance, the advantages, including no fees and convenience, make Apple Pay a preferred choice for many. Always choose licensed, reputable casinos with a large game selection and robust customer support for the best experience.