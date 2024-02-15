Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content

Cheltenham Festival Results

Latest live Cheltenham results for 2024

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More

Here are the latest live Cheltenham results for 2024. 

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.