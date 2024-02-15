Latest live Cheltenham results for 2024
Here are the latest live Cheltenham results for 2024.
You can get all the 2024 Cheltenham results here moments after the horses have crossed the line.
So whether you are looking for today's Cheltenham results or yesterday's Cheltenham results, you'll be able to see the winners, placed horses and SPs for every race at the Cheltenham Festival.
Check out the latest Cheltenham odds and betting tips from The Independent's expert betting team plus the best Cheltenham free bets available from the top horse racing betting sites.