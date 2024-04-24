Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Winlandia Casino Welcome Offer: Claim exclusive 100% Deposit Bonus & 100 Free Spins

The latest sign up offer from top casino site Winlandia
24th of April 2024
Kevin Walsh
Winlandia is a new casino site in the United Kingdom and first-time depositors can enjoy over 6,000 different games. 

This is a UK-licensed operator, so you can enjoy their exclusive slot games safe in the knowledge that it's a secure online casino. 

With a reputation for being one of the fastest withdrawal casinos on the market already, new Winlandia Casino customers can claim an exclusive 100 per cent deposit bonus welcome offer via The Independent.

Winlandia will match your first deposit up to £50 plus further casino bonuses including 100 free spins on popular slot game Big Bass Bonanza.

Winlandia Casino
Established 2022
Exclusive Welcome Offer with Independent 100% up to £50 + 100 Bonus Spins Big Bass Bonanza
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. First Deposit Only. Min. deposit: £20. Game: Pilgrim of Dead, Spin Value: £0.1. WR 60x extra spin winnings amount (only Slots count) within 30 days. Max bet is 10% (min £0.10) of the extra spin winnings amount or £5 (lowest amount applies). Spins must be used before using deposited funds. Bonuses do not prevent withdrawing deposit balance. First Deposit/Welcome Bonus can only be claimed once every 72 hours across all Casinos. Bonus Policy applies. Bonus Policy applies.

Winlandia Casino welcome offer 2024

This welcome offer from Winlandia applies to your first casino deposit only and you need to deposit a minimum of £20 to qualify. 

Along with the welcome package, there are a range of other promotions including the Daily Picks where customers can log into their account and see what offers are available for them each day.

Some slots tournaments can be entered for those who enjoy competing against other customers, whether that’s by participating in a buy-in tournament or a freeroll tournament. 

Simply make your deposit and be sure that you have covered the minimum buy-in when it comes to the former. 

Should you become a loyal customer at Winlandia Casino, then there might be the opportunity to access their VIP Club.

This is by invitation only, with the activity status of all VIP Club members being evaluated every month. 

Winlandia slot game variety

There are over 6,300 slot games at Winlandia, with this casino having deals in place with all the leading software providers so you can play all the latest games. 

This includes some of the best Pragmatic slots games of the moment such as Big Bass Secrets of the Golden Lake, Ice Lobster and Secret City Gold.

There are also some notable Playtech titles including Full Moon White Panda, Wheels of Flame Power Play Jackpot and Blue Wizard. 

You can also head over to the Live Casino at Winlandia, with this operator partnering with Pragmatic Play to offer customers the chance to mimic the real-life thrill of a casino.

Those who want something a little different can try out Sweet Bonanza Candy Land while there’s another game show-style offering in the form of Treasure Island. 

There’s also the chance to enjoy several live dealer games such as Baccarat, and you will find a table to suit your betting bankroll. 

Remember to bet responsibly

Casino betting can be addictive and gambling can quickly become compulsive if great care is not taken. As such, gamblers are advised to make use of the responsible gambling tools Winlandia have to offer if you do register an account. 

  • Deposit limits - users can limit the amount they can deposit
  • Loss limits - customers can set a maximum loss limit to avoid losing more than they can afford
  • Time outs - users can self impose a cooling off period if they're concerned about their gambling habits

All gambling sites regulated by the UK Gambling Commission must give users the option to self-exclude and Winlandia are no different.

The self exclusion tool should be utilised the moment a customer realises their gambling has become problematic. Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:

Kevin Walsh

Updated by

Kevin Walsh

Jamie Casey

Reviewed by

Jamie Casey

Last Updated: 24th April 2024, 04:15 PM

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
