Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma prediction: Undefeated hosts unlikely to slip up

Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma betting tips

Defeating Bayer Leverkusen has proven impossible this season and they are in pole position to add the Europa League to their Bundesliga title heading into Thursday’s semi-final second leg against Roma (8pm, TNT Sports 2).

Xabi Alonso’s men stretched their unbeaten streak to 48 games across all competitions with a 5-1 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend, showing no ill effects from their efforts in Rome a few days earlier.

They’d made it 47 undefeated in the Eternal City via a 2-0 win in the first leg of their last four tie with Roma thanks to goals from Florian Wirtz and Robert Andrich.

The make them strong favourites not only to reach the final in Dublin later this month, but Leverkusen are no bigger than 1/2 on to claim the second part of what could be a remarkable treble.

Roma have been pushed out to 35/1 to go one better than last season’s runners-up finish in the Europa League and will need to improve on their first leg performance after being outplayed.

They went to Leverkusen at this same stage last season and ground out a goalless draw. But the Italians will need to be far more adventurous on their return to keep alive any hopes of reaching the final.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma tip: Treble-chasers heading for Ireland

Leverkusen were left frustrated by Jose Mourinho’s version of Roma when being eliminated at the semi-final stage of last season’s Europa League, but found Daniele De Rossi’s iteration more to their liking.

The Germans won the shot count 19-8 in the first leg and registered 2.07 expected goals, and Alonso suggested in his pre-match press conference there’d be no let up for the second leg with his players highly motivated by last season’s frustrating loss to the Romans.

Both teams have evolved since squaring off 12 months ago, albeit Leverkusen’s transformation has been the more impressive. They are dynamic and clinical when in possession and compact and hard-working when they don’t have the ball.

Alonso was able to rest some of his big guns at the weekend, making eight changes for the win at Frankfurt with the likes of Wirtz, Victor Boniface, Jeremie Frimpong, Alex Grimaldo and Jonathan Tah given a break.

They’ll likely come back into a team that’s won nine of their last 10 games at home in all competitions and tends to score for fun at the BayArena, averaging over three goals per game across the Bundesliga and Europa League.

Over 2.5 goals has quite often clicked on Leverkusen’s efforts alone, but Roma should play some part in the scoring.

Despite being second best in the first leg, they had chances with Romelu Lukaku hitting the woodwork and Tammy Abraham going close late on.

They’ve got a decent away record too, their only loss in the last 10 games on the road coming in the second leg of their Europa League tie against Brighton after winning the first leg 4-0.