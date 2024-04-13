Horse racing betting guide: How to bet on the Grand National

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

To many, the betting world is a mystery and far too complicated to understand. The truth is that betting on horse racing is quite simple, even for those who have never had a bet before. With the world-famous Grand National at Aintree taking place this weekend, many who have never had a bet on horse racing before may decide to dabble on the big race but do not know how to. In this guide, we explain the basics of placing a bet on the Grand National and other horse racing events.

Opening an Online Account with Grand National Betting Sites If you want to bet on the Grand National, the first thing to do is sign up with one of our recommended betting sites. Newcomers to online betting can have an account up and running in minutes and can proceed to bet on the Grand National by following these steps: Choose an online horse racing betting site

Click the ‘sign-up’ or ‘join’ tab

Fill in your details on the registration page

Make a deposit

Navigate to the horse racing section

Choose the Aintree Grand National (Saturday, 4pm)

Click on your selection to add it to your betting slip and then choose how much you want to bet

Ways to Place a Bet on the Grand National If you now have a new betting account, here are the most basic horse racing bets available on . Win: This is the most straightforward bet of them all. As its name implies, a win bet is a single bet on one horse. If the selection wins, the bet has been successful, and the winnings will be credited to your account.

This is the most straightforward bet of them all. As its name implies, a win bet is a single bet on one horse. If the selection wins, the bet has been successful, and the winnings will be credited to your account. Each-Way: An each-way bet is very popular and consists of two bets rolled in to one; one is for the horse to win, and the other is for the horse to finish in the top places, just in case your pick falls a little short. For a full explanation, visit our .

An each-way bet is very popular and consists of two bets rolled in to one; one is for the horse to win, and the other is for the horse to finish in the top places, just in case your pick falls a little short. For a full explanation, visit our . Forecast: A forecast consists of two horses who must finish first and second in the correct order for the bet to be successful

A forecast consists of two horses who must finish first and second in the correct order for the bet to be successful Reversed Forecast: The same as a forecast, but two bets and the horses must finish first and second in either order The 2024 Grand National Festival has six other races staggered around the main event (4pm) so if you wish to pick horses running in other races at Aintree on Saturday you may wish to put them on the same betting slip for multiplied odds. Here are the most basic types of multiple bets: Double: A double consists of two selections in two different races

A double consists of two selections in two different races Treble: A treble consists of three selections in three separate races

A treble consists of three selections in three separate races Accumulator: An accumulator consists of four or more selections in different races For the more adventurous, some slightly more complicated yet popular types of bets are available with online horse racing betting sites. Read these guides to explore how they work:





Grand National Free Bets When searching for the best way to bet on the Grand National, it is advisable to find an online betting site that offers new customers free bets when they sign up for an online betting account. Online betting sites will give new customers a sign-up bonus, and these offers can be valuable assets for newcomers planning to bet on horse racing or other sports. These enticements will vary from bookmaker to bookmaker, so spending a little time researching what individual bookmakers offer can prove rewarding.

How Betting Odds Work For newcomers to betting, the odds can often seem confusing. UK bookmakers usually express the odds as fractions or decimals (in decimal format, the stake is included). The fastest way to understand fractional odds is to divide the number on the left-hand side of the slash by the number on the right. It's worth noting that successful bets include your stake back, unless you used a to place it. The examples below will provide essential knowledge for understanding the odds: 10/1 (11.0 in decimal) means if you bet £10 and the horse wins, you will win 10 times your stake = £100 + £10 stake = £110 returned

(11.0 in decimal) means if you bet £10 and the horse wins, you will win 10 times your stake = £100 + £10 stake = £110 returned 5/2 (3.5) – divide 5 by 2 = 2.5 – a £10 bet winning bet will return £35 including stake

(3.5) – divide 5 by 2 = 2.5 – a £10 bet winning bet will return £35 including stake 11/2 (6.5) – divide 11 by 2 = 5.5 – a £10 bet winning bet will return £65 including stake

(6.5) – divide 11 by 2 = 5.5 – a £10 bet winning bet will return £65 including stake 4/6 (1.67) – divide 4 by 6 = 0.67 – a £10 bet winning bet will return £16.67 including stake

