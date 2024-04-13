Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Racing

Horse racing betting guide: How to bet on the Grand National

We explain the simplest forms of betting on horse racing ahead of the 2024 Grand National
Last Updated: 13th of April 2024
Paul Millward
·
Horse Racing Writer
Horse racing betting guide: How to bet on the Grand National
Sign up to our betting newsletter

To many, the betting world is a mystery and far too complicated to understand. The truth is that betting on horse racing is quite simple, even for those who have never had a bet before.

With the world-famous Grand National at Aintree taking place this weekend, many who have never had a bet on horse racing before may decide to dabble on the big race but do not know how to.

In this guide, we explain the basics of placing a bet on the Grand National and other horse racing events. 

We believe the best way to bet on horse racing is with online betting sites, who generally offer better Grand National odds than you'll find in bookmaker shops.

Incidentally, all of our recommended horse racing betting apps mentioned on this page are easy to use and have passed rigorous testing by our team of betting experts.

Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
Grand National 2024: Bet £5 Get £10 + 20 Bonus Spins
VISIT SITE
18+ New Customers Only. Opt in and bet £5 on sports (odds 2.00+) before 15:59 UK time on 13/04/2024. No cash-out. Get 2x£5 Free Bets for set markets + 20 Bonus Spins on Big Bass Day at the Races, 7 days expiry. Selected payment methods only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Opening an Online Account with Grand National Betting Sites

If you want to bet on the Grand National, the first thing to do is sign up with one of our recommended horse racing betting sites

Newcomers to online betting can have an account up and running in minutes and can proceed to bet on the Grand National by following these steps:

  • Choose an online horse racing betting site
  • Click the ‘sign-up’ or ‘join’ tab
  • Fill in your details on the registration page
  • Make a deposit
  • Navigate to the horse racing section
  • Choose the Aintree Grand National (Saturday, 4pm)
  • Click on your selection to add it to your betting slip and then choose how much you want to bet
Talksportbet Sport
Established 2022
Bet £10 and Get £10 in Bonuses
VISIT SITE
18+ New Customers Only. Opt in & bet £10+ on any sports at 2.00+ odds, within 7 days. No Cash out. Get £5 Free Bet and £5 Casino Bonus, with 40x wagering. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs Apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.

Ways to Place a Bet on the Grand National

If you now have a new betting account, here are the most basic horse racing bets available on gambling sites.

  • Win: This is the most straightforward bet of them all. As its name implies, a win bet is a single bet on one horse. If the selection wins, the bet has been successful, and the winnings will be credited to your account. 
  • Each-Way: An each-way bet is very popular and consists of two bets rolled in to one; one is for the horse to win, and the other is for the horse to finish in the top places, just in case your pick falls a little short. For a full explanation, visit our guide to each-way betting.
  • Forecast: A forecast consists of two horses who must finish first and second in the correct order for the bet to be successful
  • Reversed Forecast: The same as a forecast, but two bets and the horses must finish first and second in either order

The 2024 Grand National Festival has six other races staggered around the main event (4pm) so if you wish to pick horses running in other races at Aintree on Saturday you may wish to put them on the same betting slip for multiplied odds. Here are the most basic types of multiple bets: 

  • Double: A double consists of two selections in two different races
  • Treble: A treble consists of three selections in three separate races
  • Accumulator: An accumulator consists of four or more selections in different races

For the more adventurous, some slightly more complicated yet popular types of bets are available with online horse racing betting sites. 

Read these guides to explore how they work:

Betway Sports
Established 2006
Get £10 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

Grand National Free Bets

When searching for the best way to bet on the Grand National, it is advisable to find an online betting site that offers new customers horse racing free bets when they sign up for an online betting account.

Online betting sites will give new customers a sign-up bonus, and these offers can be valuable assets for newcomers planning to bet on horse racing or other sports. 

These enticements will vary from bookmaker to bookmaker, so spending a little time researching what individual betting apps offer can prove rewarding.

Read our guide to the best Grand National free bet offers for more information.

Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
Grand National 2024: Bet £5 Get £10 + 20 Bonus Spins
VISIT SITE
18+ New Customers Only. Opt in and bet £5 on sports (odds 2.00+) before 15:59 UK time on 13/04/2024. No cash-out. Get 2x£5 Free Bets for set markets + 20 Bonus Spins on Big Bass Day at the Races, 7 days expiry. Selected payment methods only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

How Betting Odds Work

For newcomers to betting, the odds can often seem confusing. UK bookmakers usually express the odds as fractions or decimals (in decimal format, the stake is included). 

The fastest way to understand fractional odds is to divide the number on the left-hand side of the slash by the number on the right. 

It's worth noting that successful bets include your stake back, unless you used a free bet to place it. 

The examples below will provide essential knowledge for understanding the odds:

  • 10/1 (11.0 in decimal) means if you bet £10 and the horse wins, you will win 10 times your stake = £100 + £10 stake = £110 returned 
  • 5/2 (3.5) – divide 5 by 2 = 2.5 – a £10 bet winning bet will return £35 including stake
  • 11/2 (6.5) – divide 11 by 2 = 5.5 – a £10 bet winning bet will return £65 including stake
  • 4/6 (1.67) – divide 4 by 6 = 0.67 – a £10 bet winning bet will return £16.67 including stake
William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Responsible Gambling

For newcomers who have just started to bet on horse racing, staying in control of your gambling is essential. Never bet more than you can comfortably afford to lose, and never chase your losses.

Betting is meant to be a from of entertainment, so if it becomes an issue, seek help and advice.

The safe betting sites we recommend all have responsible gambling tools, allowing customers to track their betting habits and set limits and time restrictions.

Should you want to seek help for gambling-related harm, there are several independent charities or institutions that are there to offer support, advice, and information.

Paul Millward for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Paul Millward

Last Updated: 13th April 2024, 06:30 AM

Share:

You might also like

Bet365 Grand National Offers: Bet £10 get £30 in Free Bets
Grand National
Bet365 Grand National Offers: Bet £10 get £30 in Free Bets
Day 3 Aintree betting tips: Four best bets for Grand National day
Grand National
Day 3 Aintree betting tips: Four best bets for Grand National day
BetMGM Grand National offers for Aintree 2024
Grand National
BetMGM Grand National offers for Aintree 2024
Grand National betting tips: Three each-way bets for the Aintree showpiece race
Grand National
Grand National betting tips: Three each-way bets for the Aintree showpiece race
Liverpool treble odds: What are the odds on Liverpool winning the treble?
Football
Liverpool treble odds: What are the odds on Liverpool winning the treble?
Manchester City treble odds: What are the odds on City winning the treble?
Football
Manchester City treble odds: What are the odds on City winning the treble?
Bournemouth vs Manchester United betting tips: Premier League odds, predictions and free bets
Football
Bournemouth vs Manchester United betting tips: Premier League odds, predictions and free bets
Grand National Free Bets: Top Grand National Betting Offers in 2024
Grand National
Grand National Free Bets: Top Grand National Betting Offers in 2024
Masters Betting Sites: Best Online Bookmakers for 2024 US Masters
Golf
Masters Betting Sites: Best Online Bookmakers for 2024 US Masters
Manchester City vs Luton betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
Football
Manchester City vs Luton betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
What Does SP Mean in Betting?
Horse Racing
What Does SP Mean in Betting?
Best Masters Betting Offers & Golf Free Bets for 2024
Golf
Best Masters Betting Offers & Golf Free Bets for 2024
Day 2 Aintree betting tips: Four best bets for Friday at the Grand National meeting
Grand National
Day 2 Aintree betting tips: Four best bets for Friday at the Grand National meeting
Betfred Masters Golf Offers: Betting Promotions & Bonus Code for 2024 US Masters
Golf
Betfred Masters Golf Offers: Betting Promotions & Bonus Code for 2024 US Masters
Newcastle vs Tottenham tips, predictions and Premier League betting odds
Football
Newcastle vs Tottenham tips, predictions and Premier League betting odds
UFC 300 predictions: Alex Pereira vs Jamahall Hill betting tips, MMA odds and free bets
UFC
UFC 300 predictions: Alex Pereira vs Jamahall Hill betting tips, MMA odds and free bets
Saturday's accumulator betting tips: Premier League predictions, 41/1 acca and football odds
Football
Saturday's accumulator betting tips: Premier League predictions, 41/1 acca and football odds
Day 1 Aintree betting tips: Three best bets for Thursday at the Grand National meeting
Grand National
Day 1 Aintree betting tips: Three best bets for Thursday at the Grand National meeting
BoyleSports sign up offer: Free bets for new mobile customers
Betting
BoyleSports sign up offer: Free bets for new mobile customers
Aintree Tips: Four to follow at the Grand National Festival
Grand National
Aintree Tips: Four to follow at the Grand National Festival
Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham tips: Europa League predictions, betting preview & odds
Football
Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham tips: Europa League predictions, betting preview & odds
Liverpool vs Atalanta predictions: Europa League tips, betting preview & football odds
Football
Liverpool vs Atalanta predictions: Europa League tips, betting preview & football odds
BetMGM Masters betting offers: US Masters promos for 2024
Golf
BetMGM Masters betting offers: US Masters promos for 2024
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday
Premier League Darts Night 11 tips, predictions, best odds and free bets
Darts
Premier League Darts Night 11 tips, predictions, best odds and free bets
Aston Villa vs Lille tips: Europa Conference League predictions & best football odds
Football
Aston Villa vs Lille tips: Europa Conference League predictions & best football odds
NetBet bonus code: New customers get £10 in free bets with latest sign up offer
Betting
NetBet bonus code: New customers get £10 in free bets with latest sign up offer
Pub Casino promo: Claim a 100% welcome bonus up to £100
Casino
Pub Casino promo: Claim a 100% welcome bonus up to £100
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.