Chester racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Day One at the May Meeting

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10 on any sports at 2.00+ odds within 7 days. No Cash out. Get 3x £10 Free Bets on selected markets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.

13:30 Chester – Exponista – 1pt @ 40/1

Exponista is not that favourably treated but the draw is going to make life very tough for a number of these, some of the others don’t look too far ahead of the handicapper and then there are a few with running styles that wouldn’t be best suited to racing around Chester.

David Loughnane’s filly made all to win a weak Nottingham maiden last August and then excelled herself to run sixth in a Group 3 at Ayr, beaten little more than a few lengths. She’s handicapped based on that run and it’s hard to assess where she’s really at, but it was a big effort nonetheless.

Her sole spin this season came at 5f and she didn’t enjoy it. On the plus side, she seemed to have running left in her at the line and she’s up to 6f again in weaker company. The draw is fine, more aggressive tactics should be in use and Rossa Ryan, who won on her at Nottingham, is back up.

Four places are up for grabs but I’m going to go on the nose as I doubt there’ll be much of an in-between in terms of her performance from this sort of mark. She’ll either run a cracker from somewhere near the front or have too much weight on her back to stay in there pitching.

14:35 Chester – Moonstone Boy – 1pt @ 15/2

Moonstone Boy is not the easiest ride when the going gets tough but he has talent and could have more to offer. His record is quite good, nine outings yielding a win and six second placed finishes, and I thought he bumped into some useful horses when fourth at Newcastle last time.

Racing on a stiff track may not bring out the best in him either and he performed about as well as he could, especially when you consider how freely he went along early on. Previous to that, when running on turf, he ran a cracking race on heavy ground at Thirsk to finish second.

The winner of that, Kendall Roy, was well-in at the weights under a 4lb penalty and brought up a hat-trick of victories in the process. Moonstone Boy would have got closer was it not for hanging to his left and I’m hoping wearing blinkers for the first time will straighten him out late on.

16:45 Chester – Remarkable Force – 1pt @ 8/1

Remarkable Force has his quirks as well but hasn’t been with the Quinn yard for long and may have more in his favour today over 7f on top of good ground. He made his debut for new connections at Ripon a few weeks ago but that came in a sprint on heavy and he couldn’t perform.

He also ran without any form of headgear and the blinkers in which he was only beaten a half-length at Wolverhampton three outings ago return. They should help his cause, whilst he’s also nicely drawn down in stall two and that should ensure a prominent early position.

Falling to a mark in the 70s for the first time will also help and if he can get into a nice rhythm, there’s no doubting he has the talent to be involved at this level. Whether he’ll consent to putting in a proper effort remains to be seen but I’m happy enough to play the 8/1 quotes and hope for the best.