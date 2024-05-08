Atalanta vs Marseille prediction: La Dea eye maiden European final

Atalanta vs Marseille betting tips
- Atalanta win and both teams to score - 13/5 at bet365
- Gianluca Scamacca to score or assist - 4/5 at BetVictor
- Marseille to win the most corners - 11/4 at BoyleSports
Atalanta host Marseille in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday with the tie balanced on a knife-edge (8pm, TNT Sports 3).
The two teams drew 1-1 in last week’s first leg at the Stade Velodrome. This gives Atalanta the chance to qualify for a first-ever European final in front of their own supporters and they are strong favourites in the Europa League odds to qualify for the Dublin showpiece.
Gian Piero Gasperini’s team have already disposed of Liverpool in their run to the Europa League semi-finals, but Marseille can’t be discounted having improved since the appointment of Jean-Louis Gasset as head coach earlier this year.
Football betting sites make Marseille 15/4 to win on the night, but it's tough to go against the Italians.
Atalanta vs Marseille tip: Hosts have the quality to edge through
Atalanta laid down a marker in this season’s Europa League when they swept aside Liverpool in the quarter-finals and many now expect the Bergamo outfit to make a run all the way to the final where they would face either Bayer Leverkusen or Roma.
At home, Atalanta are strong and have lost just two of their last 15 matches at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia in all competitions - and one of those defeats was against Liverpool in a tie they won over two legs.
Gasperini’s side have momentum behind them having won four of their last five games with their one draw coming away to Marseille in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tie.
The Bergamo outfit could still qualify for next season’s Champions League by finishing inside the top five in the Serie A table, but winning the Europa League would also give them a place at the top table of European football.
Marseille have won just one of the six away matches they have played in the Europa League this season and so the odds are against the French visitors pulling off the result they need.
However, Atalanta’s defensive record (one clean sheet in five games) coupled with Marseille’s attacking record (seven goals in four games) means both teams could harm each other by scoring. Both teams have also scored in Marseille’s last three away games.
Betting apps are offering 13/5 on Atalanta to win in 90 minutes, but concede at least once in the process.
Atalanta vs Marseille prediction 1: Atalanta win and both teams to score - 13/5 at bet365
Atalanta vs Marseille betting tip: Gianluca Scamacca to make his mark again
Gianluca Scamacca has been the biggest driving force behind Atalanta’s Europa League run this season with the former West Ham centre forward netting six goals in just nine appearances in the competition.
Indeed, Scamacca has scored at least once in each of the Europa League knockout rounds Atalanta have played so far and opened the scoring for his team at the Stade Velodrome last week.
Scamacca has found the back of the net in each of his last three outings in all competitions and is enjoying his most productive stretch of the season, both domestically and in Europe.
This makes it somewhat difficult to find value in backing the Italian international to score another against Marseille on Thursday, but shop around and you'll find some betting sites are still offering 4/5 on him to score or assist. You can also get 5/1 on Scamacca as the first scorer.
Atalanta vs Marseille prediction 2: Gianluca Scamacca to score or assist - 4/5 at BetVictor
Atalanta vs Marseille bet: Set pieces to form a central part of Marseille’s strategy
Marseille will pose an attacking threat through the Europa League's all-time leading scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is enjoying an unexpected career renaissance on the south coast of France this season.
The Ligue 1 team will also look to use set pieces to unsettle Atalanta and test the opposition goalkeeper with Gasset placing a big emphasis on corner kicks and free-kicks since taking over as manager.
Indeed, Marseille have had more corners than their opponents in seven of the last nine matches they have played in all competitions.
Gambling sites are offering odds of 11/4 for Marseille to have more corners than Atalanta on Thursday night despite them doing exactly that (by 11 to one) in last week’s first leg.
Atalanta vs Marseille prediction 3: Marseille to win the most corners - 11/4 at BoyleSports
Atalanta vs Marseille free bet
We'll find out on Thursday night who will be contesting the 2024 Europa League final and for those looking to earn free bets ahead of the Dublin decider, there are plenty up for grabs via sign-up offers with bookmakers.
NetBet are currently giving a £10 free bet to new customers. To claim this offer, follow the steps below:
- Sign up for a NetBet account using the link below and make a first deposit of £5 or more via debit card.
- Create a sports bet builder with at least three selections with combined odds of 3/1 or more and wager £5 on it.
- As soon as your bet is confirmed, you’ll receive £10 in free bets to use online.
NetBet also have plenty of offers for existing customers to explore and run several casino sites.
Before joining NetBet or any new betting sites, check the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first. If you do have a bet on the Europa League, please gamble responsibly.
Last Updated: 8th May 2024, 04:29 PM