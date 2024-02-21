Below are our picks for the best bet builder .

Our experienced betting experts have reviewed, rated and ranked the best bet builder sites in the UK.

A bet builder is a way of combining a range of markets into one bet during the same match such as football, tennis or basketball. It’s similar to an accumulator in which the bettor makes multiple selections across different events. Bookmakers vary with the range of markets they offer, but typical examples are total/team corners, a player to score, receive a card or even commit a number of fouls. There are many to choose from across the bet builder sites and the more options you add to your betslip, the bigger the odds. We have gone into some detail about and we’ll provide more information about the different types further down this article which mainly focuses on the best builder sites. The Independent's guide to the best bet builder betting sites is meticulously curated by our team of and seasoned sports bettors, providing valuable insights into selecting top online bookmakers for bet builders. As you explore your options of bet builder sites, we remind you to . Betting should be enjoyable, and it's important to know your limits and seek help if needed.

Most bookmakers offer bet builders on their , but the best are those with the most markets across a number of sports. Football dominates the sporting landscape, so it’s no surprise that bookies concentrate their efforts on ensuring plenty of variety on their sportsbook and they are adding new options all the time. Best Bet Builder Site: bet365 is one of the best betting sites around, and on top of an extensive range of markets, it also offers lots of extras to keep it ahead of the game. For example, if you have included the match result in your bet builder, bet365 has an early pay-out offer on football games in which selections are settled should your team take a two-goal lead even if the opposition fight back to win or draw. Additionally, you can create an in-play bet builder just in case you need to get a feel of the game in the early stages, while bet365 also offers a cash-out option which is settled at a lower pay-out. Bettors are permitted to select up to 12 legs in their bet builder which calculates the odds as you add each entry, so you could be looking at a large price for a small outlay. With bet365, you can also combine your bet builder across multiple games and you’re not just restricted to football either as the bookie also offers tennis, both rugby codes, American football, basketball and boxing, amongst other sports, as alternatives.

Best Bet Builder Site for Football: Unibet stands out as one the for bet builders because it has bet-building options for the top four divisions in English football plus major European competitions and leagues. They also have a 'Popular Bet Builder' tab which highlights pre-selected combinations of between two and six-legged markets with the prices alongside them if you don’t fancy picking your own.

Best Bet Builder Site for Tips: BoyleSports has a similar offering to Unibet with their featured bet builder tab which has a handful of ready-made suggested bets. If you prefer to make your own choices, then the main bet builder product is quick and easy to use and has plenty of markets from which to choose.

Best Bet Builder Site for User Experience: BetVictor BetVictor’s interface is straightforward to use, and once you’ve picked a football fixture, all categories - such as player stats, goals, cards and corners - are neatly displayed in the scroll bar. Adjacent to the bet builder tab is the Bet Boost, which shows a handful of three-legged accas from the match and their increased odds. The 'Popular' tab next to it also shows many bet builder boosts for the game, so you’re not lacking in choice whether you pick your markets or opt for the suggestions from .

The Difference Between Bet Builders and Request a Bet A bet builder is a combination of markets pre-selected by the bookmaker for an event, such as a football match, which the customer chooses and adds to their bet slip. Request a Bet is simply getting in touch with the bookmaker when a combination you wish to create does not exist. In this case, a bookie will price up the permutation, thus creating your personalised bet builder, which may later be displayed on the match page.

Best Betting Sites to Request a Bet in 2024 Sometimes, the combination of bets you want to wrap up in a multiple just doesn't seem to be available, so some bookmakers allow you to send in your suggestion and the traders will offer you a price - if they have time. The contact method varies for each bookmaker, with some preferring social media platforms where the bettor uses a hashtag and awaits a link. Others have their own mobile app tools or you can go old school with some and use their phoneline. Not every firm offers this sort of service, but we've identified the best bet builder sites for request a bet below. 1. BetVictor give their customers the opportunity to create their own unique bet builder, and if your request makes the grade it will be made available for others to back on their website. This feature is called #PriceItUp and requests are made via X (formerly Twitter) using this exact hashtag, or you can send them a direct message on the social media platform as an alternative. It’s worth noting that if any leg of your bet builder request is made void, then BetVictor will void the entire bet, so choose your selections wisely to avoid disappointment.

2. Betfred Betfred’s request a bet service is called #PickYourPunt and once you’ve clicked on the link you can launch the bet builder for the match that takes your fancy. Make a maximum of five selections from all the options and the odds are calculated every time one is added. However, if you can’t find the combination you want, you can tweet Betfred from the same link and they will price it up as long as there are no contradictory outcomes. Betfred also displays a list of popular #PickYourPunt bet builders on the match page. Make sure you give the traders plenty of time to price your personalised bet builder - don’t leave it two minutes before kick-off.

3. Betway The #BetYourWay builder with Betway works in a similar way to the others mentioned above, with its in-built function allowing customers to create multiple bets for a specific game. If you’re looking to mix and match different markets which can’t be found in the usual bet builder tab, then you can tweet your request to using the #BetYourWay hashtag and you will be informed once the market is on the website.

Different Types of Bet Builder Match bet builder: Although bettors are free to combine several different markets, in a match bet builder the focus is purely on the 90 minutes without bringing in players, who could be substituted, taken off injured or shown a red card. Looking at some of the football betting sites, BetVictor offers over or under on match shots or shots on targets, cards, corners, total tackles, offsides and passes, all or some of which can be wrapped up in a bet builder. Team bet builder: Here, the bettor concentrates on the two teams and is free to combine the two, so for example you could choose the underdog Team A to receive +2.5 cards and the favourites Team B to take +6.5 corners and score +1.5 goals. Again, a team bet builder does not fear the loss of a player throughout the game because the outcome is settled over 90 minutes. Player bet builder: This is a riskier type of bet builder, but the odds are usually higher because of the chances of a player failing to see out the whole game for one of the above reasons. However, unlike an acca, which forbids multiple selections from the same game, a bet builder allows you to add players even from the same market. For example, Players A and B both to be carded, plus Players C and D to score is a permitted bet builder as is Player A to score and have 3+ shots on target despite one being contingent on the other. Custom bet builder: As the name suggests, this is just another expression for a Request a Bet which is a customised wager when the combination of markets is unavailable as a bet builder.

Bet Builder Tips and Strategies Research and analysis It goes without saying that a scattergun approach to bet builders is unlikely to pay dividends, so it’s worth taking a bit of time to analyse the statistics in the build-up to a game. Consider the following: Which players have consistently had a shot on target in the last few games Who has been committing a lot of fouls recently Is the full-back up against a tricky winger who is good at drawing fouls - in which case consider the defender for a card Check the team news too. Is a player back from injury and possibly off the pace after a lay-off? If he’s a defender or midfielder, consider him in the fouls or cards market Take a look at the head-to-head record between the teams Focus on specific markets Concentrate on the sport you know best, so don’t get involved with the NBA if you know very little about basketball

If two football teams are prolific, consider adding +2.5 match goals as one of your bet builder legs or if one side picks up a lot of yellow cards, think about adding that market too Combine selections wisely Ensure your choices make sense. If you have backed the heavy favourites to win, it’s probably worth ruling out their opponents to have +8.5 shots on target or +7.5 corners for example

In this case, the underdogs are likely to be under the cosh and so it would be more realistic to consider them in the cards market as they will be doing most of the defending and hence committing more fouls Consider probabilities and odds Although landing hefty three-figure prices do happen, keep your predictions realistic. Some offer up to 12 legs on bet builders, but that doesn’t mean you have to take it to the max at massive odds

Start off with three or four legs and go with what the form book suggests, so if a striker has been banging in the goals and he’s facing a team rooted to the foot of the table, he is a contender to get on the scoresheet Stay informed As mentioned above, keep abreast of the team news. A side with a lengthy injury list could be worth opposing even if they are favourites

Many bookies also have their own stats sections providing useful information in the build-up to the game

How a Bet Builder Works Selection The interface on most bet builder sites have improved massively since they were first introduced and are generally user friendly. Bet365 has a very clean look with no clutter, ideal for all devices, and all their markets appear in dropdowns, with bet boosts appearing at the bottom of the page. In general, though, bet builders are easy to navigate with most bookmakers, and making selections is a simple process. Combination As mentioned earlier, bookmakers can allow up to 12 selections in a combination, but adding more legs to a bet builder increases the danger of mismatches creeping into the permutations. Fortunately, bettors will be informed whether a selection improves the odds or is prohibited, so for example a bet slip will show no change if backing Player A to score and have +0.5 shots on target because one depends on the other. The real skill is getting the right combinations into your betslip and avoiding incongruous selections such as a team to win by three goals or more yet receive the most cards. Odds calculation Once you have added at least two selections, you don’t need to worry about calculating the odds as they are done automatically. With some bookmakers such as bet365 and BetVictor, once you have made at least one selection the cumulative rather than the actual odds are displayed next to the single market you are interested in, so it calculates the price as you go along in addition to the bet builder summary. Placing the bet Now that you have picked out at least two legs, you are ready to go, so check your selections are right in the betslip, add a stake and place your bet. Settlement If all the legs come in you will receive payment in full, but some offer to settle the bet during the game for a lower return. Cashing out can sometimes pay dividends if you’re not confident all your selections will be successful or to ensure a profit.

Bet Builder Pros and Cons

Customised bets: Allows you to create your own unique acca on a single match rather than use pre-selected versions by the bookmaker

Convenient: No need to research several teams for this one-game acca

Bonuses: Price boosts available on many pre-selected bet builders Risky business: Nailing a multiple is much harder than a single

Gaps in the market: Bookmakers restrict the number of options available to punters - some more than others

Cash-outs: Not offered by all bookies

The Best Bet Builder Sites: The Independent View A bet builder allows bettors to combine multiple markets from the same match, offering a personalised betting experience. With options across sports like football and rugby, bettors can select from markets like player scoring, receiving a card, or team corners. The best UK sites for bet builders include bet365, Unibet, Betfred and BetVictor, each offering unique features and a wide range of markets for an enhanced betting experience.