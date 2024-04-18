Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Warren Barner for independent.co.uk

Warren Barner

Warren Barner is an experienced sports journalist who has spent the last few years writing for Ladbrokes, Coral, Bwin and PokerStars/BetStars. He covers football, tennis and golf and is a lifelong York City fan.

Golf
Chevron Championship predictions: Betting preview with tips and golf odds
Our golf tipster has picked out three to follow in the first women's major of the year in Texas
Golf
The Masters 2024 specials betting tips, golf predictions & best odds
Golf
2024 The Masters winner predictions: Golf betting tips, 80/1 long shot and best odds
Golf
Texas Open predictions: Golf betting tips, PGA Tour odds and free bets
Golf
Houston Open predictions: Golf betting tips, PGA Tour odds and free bets
What is a Bet Builder and how do they work?
Football
Valspar Championship tips: Golf predictions, betting odds and free bets
Golf
Valspar Championship tips: Golf predictions, betting odds and free bets
What is a Yankee bet and how does it work?
Betting
Golf
The Players Championship tips: Golf predictions, betting odds and free bets
Betting
Safe Betting Sites 2024
Golf
Arnold Palmer Invitational tips: Golf predictions, betting odds and free bets
Golf
Cognizant Classic predictions: Golf betting tips, best odds and free bets
Betting
Best Bet £10 Get £40 Betting Offers 2024
Leeds vs Leicester City tips: Championship predictions, betting odds and free bets
Football
Best Bet Builder Sites 2024: Top Bookmakers for Bet Builders
Betting
Genesis Invitational predictions: Golf betting tips, odds and free bets
Golf
What is handicap betting?
Betting
Golf
Golf betting tips: Phoenix Open predictions and betting preview including 60/1 shot
Golf
Golf betting tips: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am preview with 100/1 prediction
This content was created in association with Gambling.com Group. We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews of the UK's best online gambling companies. The Independent editorial team fact-checks and diligently sub-edits each article published in Independent Betting. Read more about our partnership with the world's leading online gambling affiliate and our review process.
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.