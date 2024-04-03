Texas Open predictions: Golf betting tips, PGA Tour odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Texas Open predictions Aaron Rai to win Texas Open - 60/1 each-way bet365

Alex Noren to win the Texas Open - 33/1 each-way BetVictor

Lee Hodges top-20 finish - 4/1 Unibet The PGA Tour remains in Texas this week for the final event before the US Masters and there is a decent cast appearing at TPC San Antonio. Rory McIlroy, making only his second appearance on the Oaks Course, is generally available as the 10/1 favourite on , just ahead of Ludvig Aberg (12/1), who missed the cut in his only visit here two years ago. Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama and Max Homa join McIlroy in laying down the challenge to defending champion Corey Conners, who also won this tournament in 2019, and it would be unsurprising should he make a successful title defence at a course which demands accuracy off the tee and excellent approach play, skills the Canadian has in spades. This parkland par-72 course is lengthy at 7,400 yards and although water hazards are negligible, tight tree-lined fairways, greens which are difficult to find and deep bunkers make this a tough track to crack.

Established 2022 50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Catch Rai for Texan tilt Long-priced winners continue to dominate the 2024 season and there have been three triple-digit champions here in the last five years, so we’re looking lower down the field from for our two outright selections, starting with Aaron Rai who is a best-priced 60/1 with bet365. Rai is starting to make waves across the pond, having posted three top-25s in his last five appearances, including a second seventh-placed finish in three seasons at last week’s Houston Open. Furthermore, the 29-year-old from Wolverhampton tops the driving accuracy percentages for the first three months of 2024 and is inside the top 20 in the strokes gained: tee to green metrics, so he has the ingredients to perform well at a track where errant drives will find penal rough.

Rai finished just inside the top 30 in his two previous visits to TPC Antonio and his confidence will be sky high after pocketing $219,000 last week which moved him into the top 75 in the world rankings. Hitting fairways will be a massive plus at the Oaks Course and no one has been doing it better than Rai, so we see no reason why he can’t become the first Englishman to win this tournament. Texas Open Tip 1: Aaron Rai to win Texas Open - 50/1 each-way bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2024

Promo Code: INDY2024 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

No ig-Noren Swede’s chances Alex Noren may have entered his fifth decade, but the Swede has looked very solid in the last few weeks and his motivation for performing well this week could not be higher. Noren, like Rai, needs to break into the top 50 to qualify for the first major of the year, so he needs to put in a decent display to earn that precious invite. The 41-year-old Swede has 10 European Tour titles to his name, but his last success came at the French Open in 2018 and he has yet to win in the United States. However, this course should suit his straight-hitting game and his SG: tee-to-green stats are more than encouraging.

Noren has missed the cut just once since last year’s Open Championship and he has been inside the top 20 in his last three tournaments at PGA National, Sawgrass and Memorial Park where he finished ninth. Last year, three 70s and a second-round 71 proved good enough for 15th spot on his tournament debut, so this seems to be a part of the world he likes and hopefully he can get the job done to make it back-to-back appearances at Augusta National. Looking at the , Noren stands out as an each-way selection at 33/1 at a course where ball striking will be key to success. and bet365 have Noren priced at 33/1 and while they are only paying out on five places as part of their each-way terms, they are paying one-quarter the odds on each-way bets, rather than one-fifth like most firms. Texas Open Tip 2: Alex Noren to win Texas Open - 33/1 each-way BetVictor

Established 1946 Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10 VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Improving Hodges can be top-20 hit For the last of this week’s Texas Open betting tips, we’re sticking with the top 20 market despite Cameron Champ letting us down on the final stretch in Houston. The American looked on course for a top-20 finish only to unravel with a double at the short ninth and never really recovered on the back nine. Champ is 6/1 this week, but instead we prefer the prospects of Lee Hodges, who is a best-priced 4/1 with some . At 72nd in the world rankings, Hodges is another player who has the incentive for a big display to earn a first US Masters invite.

The 28-year-old from Alabama made his PGA Tour breakthrough with a massive seven- shot victory at last year’s 3M Open and has looked in decent nick in his last three outings which included 12th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Hodges closed with a pair of 69s to finish sixth here 12 months ago, having already proved his liking for the course on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020 when he shot four sub-70 rounds for another top 10. Despite skipping Houston last week, Hodges should be nice and fresh from a run of four successive tournaments with his eyes firmly on the Augusta prize. Texas Open Tip 3: Lee Hodges top-20 finish - 4/1 Unibet

How to get free bets on golf By signing up for you can secure and further promotions for wagering on the Texas Open. TalkSPORT BET are offering new customers £30 in free bets for creating an account online. All you have to do is sign up using our link below, opt in on the promotion, deposit £10 via debit card and Apple Pay and bet £10 on any sport on a selection with odds of evens or greater. Once your qualifying wager is settled, you'll receive £30 in free bets to use on the sportsbook. Users also gain access to talkSPORT BET's , featuring table games and the . Before signing up for talkSPORT BET, read all the terms and conditions of its welcome offer. With all bets, gamble responsibly.