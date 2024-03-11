Best horse racing betting apps in the UK in March 2024

Our rank and review the best horse racing betting apps currently available for Android and iOS users.

Many punters now prefer to use to enhance their experience when backing their favourite runners in horse racing. Our recommendations for the best horse racing apps are based on usability, regulation, competitive odds, bonuses and promotions, plus ease of depositing and withdrawing funds. Below you'll find our five favourite racing betting apps in March 2024.

Top 5 horse racing betting apps 1. BetMGM Although BetMGM is a relative newcomer to the horse racing betting apps market, they have made giant strides quickly. The home page invites new customers to open an account and take advantage of their latest welcome offer, which is bet £10 get £60 in free horse racing bets. New customers can make an initial wager and claim their once the qualifying stake is settled. The sign-up process is simple and the navigation is slick. BetMGM offers all customers a promotion named the Golden Silks Daily Horse Racing Boosts. To qualify, customers must opt in and place a qualifying bet before the end of each Monday's last race. It is worth exploring this potentially rewarding promotion and noting the attached terms and conditions. App Ratings: Google Play: 4.1 from (25.4K reviews)

App Store: 4.8 from 5 (3.2K ratings)

2. Kwiff Sports Kwiff is another to enter the app arena, and they're all about surprises when it comes to free bets and bonuses on horse racing. Any bet placed on horse racing can be randomly boosted regardless of the odds or size of the bet. Kwiff claims that the odds could be ‘epically’ improved instantly from 2/1 to 20/1. They call this ‘getting Kwiffed’. Customers opening a new account with Kwiff will be entitled to a unique welcome bonus. Their bet Surprise Bet significantly differs from welcome bonuses elsewhere. This may not suit everyone, as an algorithm employed by Kwiff chooses the . Their horse racing betting app is straightforward to use, however, and early prices are available daily. Other bonuses offered by Kwiff include ‘get a free surprise bet if your horse is second to the SP favourite’ and a first past the post guarantee. This means that customers will still be paid winnings in the event of disqualification. App Ratings: Google Play: 4.3 from 5 (3.37K reviews)

App Store: 4.5 from 5 (8.4K ratings)

Established 2015 Bet £10, Get a £30 Surprise Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new customers only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

3. Tote The Tote provides a unique dedicated horse racing betting app, which will appeal to customers who want to concentrate purely on horse racing. Their simple menu quickly gets customers to where they want to be. Unlike other horse racing betting apps, the Tote is a pool-based online gambling site and does not offer traditional fixed-odds betting. Even so, there is plenty to like about the markets they provide. The Jackpot and Placepot pools are especially popular. The Tote offer a simple sign-up process for new customers, which includes £30 in free horse racing bets when making an initial wager of £10. New and existing customers can take advantage of the stayers credit weekly bonus. The Tote also guarantees that they will always pay at least SP on winning bets. If the Tote dividend is better than SP, winning bets will be settled at that price. App Ratings: Google Play: 4.6 from 5 (1.62K reviews)

App Store: 4.6 from 5 (3.9K ratings)

Established 1929 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + 50 Extra Spins VISIT SITE New customers online only. £10 min stake (if EW then min £10 Win + £10 Place). Receive £30 Tote Credit + 50 Extra Spins on selected game within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Tote credit subject to 7-day expiry. Extra spins subject to 7-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply .Begambleaware.org

4. Grosvenor Sport App Grosvenor Sport is part of the well-known Grosvenor Casinos Group, and their horse racing betting app offers an efficient and easy-to-use service. Their new customer's welcome bonus is a simple bet of up to £10 on any horse race, and your odds will be doubled. This offer has few restrictions; if a customer places a bet on a 4/1 shot, it will be settled at 8/1 if successful. All winnings are paid in cash and are withdrawable immediately. One of the most valuable features on the Grosvenor Sport app is its service. Customers can take a price on the horse racing betting app, and if the SP is bigger than the price taken, the bet will be settled at the greater odds. Other promotions include cashback up to £20 if your horse is second to the SP favourite, plus 'watch and bet' which enables customers to or any UK/Irish horse race for free, providing they have a positive account balance or have placed a bet in the previous 24 hours. App Ratings: Google Play: 4.3 from 5 (3K reviews)

App Store: 4.3 from 5 (3.8K ratings)

5. Betfred The Betfred horse racing betting app is a tried and trusted platform for many horse racing enthusiasts. Like all of the best horse racing apps, Betfred provides a range of bonuses for new and existing customers. Each-way punters are catered for with extra places or super extra places specified daily. There is also money back as a up to £10 in selected races where selections finish second and occasionally if the selection finishes second or third. Price boosts are also offered on selected races, and Betfred’s specials tab is always worth exploring. App Ratings: Google Play: 3.5 from 5 (7.22K reviews) App Store: 4.3 from 5 (21.3K ratings)

Established 2005 Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses VISIT SITE 09:00 on 08/03/24 – 17:30 on 15/03/24. Register with CHELT50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports which settles before 23:59 on 15/03/24. Free Bets: £20 Horse Racing, £20 Football Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Extra Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

How we choose the best horse racing betting apps Our considers various factors to identify the best betting experiences. Here are some key areas that The Independent explores when assessing the best horse racing apps. Licensing and Regulation The Independent will only recommend a horse racing betting app if the bookmaker providing the service is licensed to operate in the UK. This means the bookmaker must be licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) to ensure the horse racing betting app operates under strict regulations for fairness and safety. Another stipulation is that they have responsible gambling information available to all customers. User Experience Ease of use is essential when choosing the best mobile horse racing betting app. Clear and easy-to-follow menus that help users reach their destination with the minimum of fuss are essential.

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £60 VISIT SITE New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Odds Value Horse racing betting apps that offer early prices and markets must be consistently competitive with their peers. The best horse racing apps must continually provide value to their customers. Bonuses and Promotions We only recommend horse racing betting apps with clearly defined welcome offers and promotions. Bonuses and loyalty programs can add value for customers, and the type of promotions available are always considered. Payment Options Banking options on horse racing betting apps must be straightforward to use. This allows customers to make deposits quickly and, importantly, to withdraw funds fast. Always check if the chosen app accepts payments from the likes of , Neteller, Skrill, and Apple Pay. Customer Support All of The Independent’s recommended horse racing betting apps must provide reliable customer support. Live chat, email and phone support are essential services.

Established 1997 Bet £20 and Get a £1 Free Bet on Every Race at Cheltenham VISIT SITE 18+. BeGambleAware.org. New customers only. Min deposit £20. Opt in for £1 free bets. Debit cards only. Place a £20+ bet on Horse Racing at min odds 2/5 (1.4) each leg. A £20+ bet to be settled by 23:59 GMT on the 10.03.24. Free bets valid for Cheltenham Festival Races only. Geographical restrictions and T&C’s apply.

Horse racing betting apps bonuses and promotions All of The Independent’s recommended betting apps offer bonuses and promotions, and for new and existing customers. The offers will vary on the best horse racing apps and can change regularly. These are some of the promotions that new and existing users can expect to benefit from. New customer welcome bonuses: This type of promotion usually requires a customer using a for the first time to register a new account, deposit, and place an initial bet. Once the initial bet is settled, the promotion will be available, usually as a free bet. Always check the terms and conditions when opening new horse racing betting app accounts.

This type of promotion usually requires a customer using a for the first time to register a new account, deposit, and place an initial bet. Once the initial bet is settled, the promotion will be available, usually as a free bet. Always check the terms and conditions when opening new horse racing betting app accounts. Cashback offers: The best horse racing betting apps will offer cashback promotions for new and existing customers. These offers allow users to bet on a selected horse race or races. If the bet loses, a percentage of the stake money will be returned as a cash bonus.

The best horse racing betting apps will offer cashback promotions for new and existing customers. These offers allow users to bet on a selected horse race or races. If the bet loses, a percentage of the stake money will be returned as a cash bonus. Free bet promos: A free bet promotion usually needs customers to fulfill a stipulated series of bets or the total value of bets. For example, a typical free bet promo may require users to place a certain amount on accumulators in a specified timeline. Once fulfilled, users receive a free bet as a bonus.

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Money-back as a free bet: Money-back offers are a regular feature on horse race betting apps. These bonuses are constructed around a specific outcome. An example of this kind of promotion is money-back as a free bet if your horse finishes second to the SP favourite.

Money-back offers are a regular feature on horse race betting apps. These bonuses are constructed around a specific outcome. An example of this kind of promotion is money-back as a free bet if your horse finishes second to the SP favourite. Best odds guaranteed: The best horse race betting apps provide customers with the service. This means that if a user takes an early price on a horse and the starting price is higher, the bet, if a winning one, will be settled at the better price.

The best horse race betting apps provide customers with the service. This means that if a user takes an early price on a horse and the starting price is higher, the bet, if a winning one, will be settled at the better price. Extra place races: Betting apps will increase the number of each-way places paid on selected races. In some races at the Cheltenham Festival or in the Grand National, it is not unusual for the best horse racing betting apps to offer six or more each-way places.

Betting apps will increase the number of each-way places paid on selected races. In some races at the Cheltenham Festival or in the Grand National, it is not unusual for the best horse racing betting apps to offer six or more each-way places. Price boosts: Enhanced odds are offered on selected runners at most horse race meetings. Some betting apps will provide customers with several boosts each day, which they can use on selections of their choice.

Enhanced odds are offered on selected runners at most horse race meetings. Some betting apps will provide customers with several boosts each day, which they can use on selections of their choice. Acca Insurance: Some of the best horse racing apps offer customers acca insurance. If one leg of an accumulator fails to win, the stake or part of the stake will be refunded as a free bet.

Established 2006 Get £10 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

Responsible gambling Betting can occasionally become addictive. It is always essential to stay in control of your gambling activities and to bet only what you can comfortably afford to lose. Horse racing betting apps must have a safer gaming section that allows customers to set time restrictions and daily, weekly, or monthly deposit limits. They must also have self-exclusion options, allowing users to restrict their access for a set period if they feel their gambling is getting out of control. For further information on responsible gambling, see The Independent’s guide to . To seek independent help for gambling-related concerns, there are several UK charities and institutions where further support, advice, and information can be easily accessed: GamCare

GambleAware

Gamblers Anonymous

NHS

Horse racing betting apps: The Independent view All of The Independent’s recommended horse racing betting apps have been analysed in-depth and offer new and existing customers a high level of service. Horse racing betting apps offered by will differ from bookmaker to bookmaker, and it is advisable to use apps that suit individual needs. Welcome offers and bonuses add value to the best horse racing apps, but it is recommended that users take note of the terms and conditions attached to such promotions. The recommended horse racing betting apps in this article are licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission and can legally operate in the UK.