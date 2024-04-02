Tote sign-up offer: Bet £10 get £30 in Free Bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

One of the best known in the UK, the Tote is a pool-based online betting operator. Unlike traditional betting sites, the Tote does not provide fixed-odds betting, instead offering a range of betting pools, some of which can pay dividends that cannot be easily found elsewhere. Tote are also known for their betting offers and promos throughout the year, and below we look at the latest sign-up offer from one of the on the market.

Established 1929 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + 50 Extra Spins VISIT SITE New customers online only. £10 min stake (if EW then min £10 Win + £10 Place). Receive £30 Tote Credit + 50 Extra Spins on selected game within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Tote credit subject to 7-day expiry. Extra spins subject to 7-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply .Begambleaware.org

Tote Sign-Up Offer Tote's welcome for April 2024 gives new customers the chance to get £30 in free bets and 50 free spins on their casino in return for depositing and betting £10. Available to all customers making their first bet following registration, you will receive and free spins once the qualifying bet is settled. The qualifying bet must be placed with a minimum stake of £10 or £10 each-way and the following Tote bet types are accepted to claim the offer: Toteexacta

Totetrifecta

Toteswinger

Totejackpot

Toteplacepot

Toteplacepot7

Totequadpot

Totescoop6

Totesurvivor

Totewin

Toteplace You will also receive 50 free spins once your qualifying bet is settled, but these can only be used on the 'Big Bass Bonanza' slot game. One of the best on the market, this Tote promo is worth considering if you're a horse racing fan searching for a to join.

Existing Customer Offers Tote also have regular offers for their existing customers, some of which won't be found with other betting sites or . Here are some of the best offers available for Tote customers: Stayers Club A unique offering from Tote, the Stayers Club rewards loyal customers with exclusive weekly offers and betting credits. To avail of this offer, you will have to place a minimum of six bets with a stake of £2 or greater, and you will be rewarded with Stayers credits of up to £10. The qualifying bets must be placed between Monday and Sunday each week and your credits will be made available for the following week. Customers will also receive exclusive promotions on selected races throughout the week, including and placepot insurance. As a bonus, you will also be entered into a monthly draw to win racing tickets.

Tote Guarantee If you are looking for one of the top , the Tote ranks among the best. As part of this offer, Tote pay at least SP on win bets and if the Tote dividend is greater, they will pay out at that price. The Tote Guarantee promotion applies to Tote win and the win part of each-way bets on all UK and Irish races. Live Streaming Most horse racing betting sites provide live streaming of the races but Tote are one of the few that offer this for free. All you need is an active account with Tote to watch racing live. Simply log in to your account and enjoy all of the UK and Irish action without having to place a bet.

What is pool betting? Pool betting offers bettors something a little different than the norm. When you bet with the Tote, your wager contributes to a pool that includes money from all bets on each horse in the race. After the race, if you backed the winning horse you will then share the pool money, with the size of their original stake determining your returns. Placepot One of the most popular bet types available with the Tote is the . To enter the Placepot you need to pick a horse to place in the first six races at any UK or Irish meeting. The Placepot offers the potential to make big returns from a small outlay and also keeps punters entertained throughout a full day's racing. Other bets available from Tote include: Quadpot

Jackpot

Exacta

Trifecta

