Tote sign-up offer: Bet £10 get £30 in Free Bets

One of the best known horse racing betting sites in the UK, the Tote is a pool-based online betting operator.
Unlike traditional betting sites, the Tote does not provide fixed-odds betting, instead offering a range of betting pools, some of which can pay dividends that cannot be easily found elsewhere.
Tote are also known for their betting offers and promos throughout the year, and below we look at the latest sign-up offer from one of the best betting sites on the market.
Tote Sign-Up Offer
Tote's welcome for April 2024 gives new customers the chance to get £30 in free bets and 50 free spins on their casino in return for depositing and betting £10.
Available to all customers making their first bet following registration, you will receive free bets and free spins once the qualifying bet is settled.
The qualifying bet must be placed with a minimum stake of £10 or £10 each-way and the following Tote bet types are accepted to claim the offer:
- Toteexacta
- Totetrifecta
- Toteswinger
- Totejackpot
- Toteplacepot
- Toteplacepot7
- Totequadpot
- Totescoop6
- Totesurvivor
- Totewin
- Toteplace
You will also receive 50 free spins once your qualifying bet is settled, but these can only be used on the 'Big Bass Bonanza' slot game.
One of the best bet £10 get £30 offers on the market, this Tote promo is worth considering if you're a horse racing fan searching for a new betting site to join.
Existing Customer Offers
Tote also have regular offers for their existing customers, some of which won't be found with other betting sites or betting apps.
Here are some of the best offers available for Tote customers:
Stayers Club
A unique offering from Tote, the Stayers Club rewards loyal customers with exclusive weekly offers and betting credits.
To avail of this offer, you will have to place a minimum of six bets with a stake of £2 or greater, and you will be rewarded with Stayers credits of up to £10.
The qualifying bets must be placed between Monday and Sunday each week and your credits will be made available for the following week.
Customers will also receive exclusive promotions on selected races throughout the week, including horse racing free bets and placepot insurance.
As a bonus, you will also be entered into a monthly draw to win racing tickets.
Tote Guarantee
If you are looking for one of the top best odds guaranteed betting sites, the Tote ranks among the best.
As part of this offer, Tote pay at least SP on win bets and if the Tote dividend is greater, they will pay out at that price.
The Tote Guarantee promotion applies to Tote win and the win part of each-way bets on all UK and Irish races.
Live Streaming
Most horse racing betting sites provide live streaming of the races but Tote are one of the few that offer this for free.
All you need is an active account with Tote to watch racing live. Simply log in to your account and enjoy all of the UK and Irish action without having to place a bet.
What is pool betting?
Pool betting offers bettors something a little different than the norm.
When you bet with the Tote, your wager contributes to a pool that includes money from all bets on each horse in the race.
After the race, if you backed the winning horse you will then share the pool money, with the size of their original stake determining your returns.
Placepot
One of the most popular bet types available with the Tote is the Placepot. To enter the Placepot you need to pick a horse to place in the first six races at any UK or Irish meeting.
The Placepot offers the potential to make big returns from a small outlay and also keeps punters entertained throughout a full day's racing.
Other bets available from Tote include:
- Quadpot
- Jackpot
- Exacta
- Trifecta
Remember to bet responsibly
Sports betting can be addictive and betting can quickly become compulsive if great care is not taken. As such, bettors are advised to make use of the responsible gambling tools Tote have to offer if you do register an account.
- Deposit limits - users have the ability to limit the amount they can deposit
- Loss limits - customers can set a maximum loss limit to avoid losing more than they can afford
- Time outs - users can self impose a cooling off period if they're concerned about their betting habits
All gambling sites regulated by the UK Gambling Commission must give users the option to self-exclude and Tote are no different.
The self exclusion tool should be utilised the moment a customer realises their gambling has become problematic.
Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:
Kevin Walsh is an experienced sports betting writer with a strong background in the gambling industry. He has written for many top publications as a freelancer, with horse racing, football and darts being his main areas of expertise.