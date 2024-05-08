Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Eurovision

Eurovision 2024 semi-final 2 betting tips, predictions and odds

After finding two winners in semi-final 1, our tipster has two Eurovision predictions for Thursday's semi-final
Last Updated: 8th of May 2024
Jamie Casey
·
Eurovision Writer
Eurovision 2024 semi-final 2 betting tips, predictions and odds
Eurovision 2024 semi-final 2 betting tips

There is a strong line-up for semi-final 2 of Eurovision 2024, with Switzerland, Netherlands, Israel and Greece all involved. A total of 16 countries feature in this heat, with just 10 of them qualifying for Saturday's grand final.

In semi-final 1 on Tuesday, Cyprus, Serbia, Lithuania, Ireland, Ukraine, Croatia, Slovenia, Finland, Portugal, and Luxembourg all booked their tickets for the final. It was a fantastic night of performances in Malmo, and the fun should continue in the second of this week’s events.

The second Eurovision 2024 semi-final takes place on Thursday evening at 8pm, with the show live on BBC One. 

Here is a look at the best bets for Thursday evening’s heat across leading betting sites.

Eurovision 2024 semi-final 2 winner odds
Best Odds
talkSPORT BET
BetMGM UK
Spreadex
BetVictor
Bet365
BoyleSports
Parimatch Sports
Betway
Unibet
Holland
2/5
--
--
2/5
--
2/5
2/5
4/9
--
Switzerland
10/3
--
--
10/3
--
7/2
10/3
7/2
--
Israel
7/1
--
--
7/1
--
13/2
7/1
6/1
--
Austria
28/1
--
--
28/1
--
25/1
28/1
25/1
--
Georgia
25/1
--
--
25/1
--
22/1
25/1
33/1
--
Greece
22/1
--
--
22/1
--
33/1
22/1
25/1
--
Armenia
28/1
--
--
28/1
--
28/1
28/1
33/1
--
Norway
33/1
--
--
33/1
--
40/1
33/1
25/1
--
Belgium
40/1
--
--
40/1
--
40/1
40/1
35/1
--
Estonia
70/1
--
--
70/1
--
80/1
70/1
50/1
--
Eurovision 2024 betting tip: Swiss to show they are strong contenders

Switzerland have not tasted Eurovision glory since Celine Dion announced herself on the world stage with victory in the competition in 1988. The Canadian star, who has gone on to be one of the best-selling artists of all time, produced an iconic Eurovision moment, pipping the UK by one point in Ireland.

Although Switzerland’s participant, Nemo, is unlikely to ever go on to have a career like Dion, he does have a chance of replicating what she achieved 36 years ago.

Nemo is a big contender for the trophy this year in Malmo with the song “The Code” and the rapper has been well backed to win Eurovision on gambling sites ever since the song was released back in February.

Since then, Switzerland’s odds in the outright betting for the competition have continued to tumble on betting apps. They are now second favourites behind Croatia at 15/4 with BetMGM

If they qualify for the final, those odds are likely to shorten again ahead of Saturday’s final.

Eurovision 2024 winner odds
Best Odds
talkSPORT BET
BetMGM UK
Spreadex
BetVictor
Bet365
BoyleSports
Parimatch Sports
Betway
Unibet
Croatia
1/1
--
5/4
1/1
11/10
6/5
1/1
1/1
6/5
Switzerland
7/2
--
18/5
7/2
7/2
7/2
7/2
7/2
15/4
Italy
5/1
--
15/2
5/1
6/1
7/1
5/1
6/1
4/9
Ukraine
9/1
--
10/1
9/1
10/1
8/1
9/1
8/1
9/1
Rep. of Ireland
8/1
--
12/1
8/1
10/1
8/1
8/1
10/1
12/1
Holland
12/1
--
14/1
12/1
14/1
12/1
12/1
12/1
14/1
France
18/1
--
20/1
18/1
22/1
22/1
18/1
20/1
25/1
Israel
30/1
--
40/1
30/1
40/1
33/1
30/1
35/1
33/1
Greece
50/1
--
80/1
50/1
50/1
66/1
50/1
66/1
50/1
Finland
100/1
--
125/1
100/1
66/1
66/1
100/1
80/1
50/1
