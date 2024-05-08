Eurovision 2024 semi-final 2 betting tips, predictions and odds

Eurovision 2024 semi-final 2 betting tips

There is a strong line-up for semi-final 2 of Eurovision 2024, with Switzerland, Netherlands, Israel and Greece all involved. A total of 16 countries feature in this heat, with just 10 of them qualifying for Saturday's grand final.

In semi-final 1 on Tuesday, Cyprus, Serbia, Lithuania, Ireland, Ukraine, Croatia, Slovenia, Finland, Portugal, and Luxembourg all booked their tickets for the final. It was a fantastic night of performances in Malmo, and the fun should continue in the second of this week’s events.

The second Eurovision 2024 semi-final takes place on Thursday evening at 8pm, with the show live on BBC One.

Eurovision 2024 betting tip: Swiss to show they are strong contenders

Switzerland have not tasted Eurovision glory since Celine Dion announced herself on the world stage with victory in the competition in 1988. The Canadian star, who has gone on to be one of the best-selling artists of all time, produced an iconic Eurovision moment, pipping the UK by one point in Ireland.

Although Switzerland’s participant, Nemo, is unlikely to ever go on to have a career like Dion, he does have a chance of replicating what she achieved 36 years ago.

Nemo is a big contender for the trophy this year in Malmo with the song “The Code” and the rapper has been well backed to win Eurovision on ever since the song was released back in February.

Since then, Switzerland’s odds in the outright betting for the competition have continued to tumble on . They are now second favourites behind Croatia at 15/4 with BetMGM.

If they qualify for the final, those odds are likely to shorten again ahead of Saturday’s final.