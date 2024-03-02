Best Slingo sites for online Slingo games in 2024

Our have reviewed and ranked the best Slingo casino and games in the UK.

Here are the top online Slingo sites in the UK, featuring popular games like Slingo Rainbow Riches and Slingo XXXtreme. These sites offer a variety of Slingo games, ensuring a mix of classic themes and exciting payouts. Learn how to play Slingo, a blend of slots and bingo, and find the best Slingo games online with our expert guide. Best UK Slingo Casino Sites March 2024 Best Slingo Casino

Top online casinos to play Slingo In this section we elaborate on our three favourite Slingo sites as outlined above, recommending the best Slingo games to play from each website. 1. Bally Casino Bally Casino offers a diverse selection of Slingo games, including popular titles like Slingo Deadliest Catch and Slingo Cleopatra. Slingo Deadliest Catch The Crab Pots feature adds a twist to the gameplay. Players navigate through challenges inspired by the hit TV show, strategically avoiding obstacles and aiming to reel in big wins. The game has an RTP rate of 95.7%. Best Features Description Wild Symbol Choose numbers to mark on the reel for multipliers Crab Grab Bonus Game Interactive boat selection for bonus prizes Crab Fishing Bonus Game Navigate map for rewards on chosen ship

Slingo Cleopatra Players can search for hidden treasures in the pyramids with the Pharaoh's Bonus feature. As they match numbers and symbols on the reels, bonus rounds are unlocked. The game boasts an RTP rate of 94%. Best Features Description Free Spins Use earned free spins on Cleopatra slot Wild Symbol Cleopatra doubles payouts, max 10,000 coins for five-of-a-kind Scatter Symbol 3+ Sphinxes trigger 15x spins, triple payouts

Best Promotion Slot Masters: Compete in battles, earn points, and win cash prizes based on your leaderboard position.

2. Grosvenor Casino At Grosvenor Casino, we enjoyed playing various Slingo games, particularly Slingo Piggy Bank and Slingo Lucky Joker. Slingo Piggy Bank Players aim to fill the piggy bank by matching numbers on the grid, unlocking the Piggy Pick bonus for potential wins. Best Features Description Piggy Pick Bonus Activate for instant prizes with multipliers Win Multipliers Earn up to x4 multipliers during Piggy Pick Wilds and Super Wilds Use wild symbols for more wins

Slingo Lucky Joker This game offers bonus features like Lucky Joker's movements and Bonus Wheel spins, providing potential wins as players match numbers and symbols on the grid. Best Feature Description Lucky Joker Feature Joker moves, awards cash & symbols Bonus Wheel Feature Spin wheel for prizes Bonus Slot Feature Free games with multipliers & wilds

Best Promotion Road to Rewards: This promo is a loyalty bonus offering monthly freebies, deposit bonuses, plus stake and get promotions.

3. Spin&Win With 55 Slingo games available, Spin&Win offers a wide variety. We recommend trying Slingo Rainbow Riches and Slingo Extreme. Slingo Rainbow Riches Players aim to match numbers to achieve Slingos, triggering bonus rounds for chances to win multipliers and instant prizes. Best Features Description Cash Crop Bonus Spin coins for multipliers, with increasing values Magic Toadstool Pick toadstools for multipliers up to 5x Wishing Well Choose from three options for instant prizes

Slingo extreme A fast-paced game where players match numbers on a 5x5 grid to win prizes. Best Features Description Joker/Super Joker Wild symbols aiding in creating matches Bonus Symbols Trigger Win Spin Bonus for extra wins Wild Logo Doubles win lines for increased payouts

Best promotion Spinner Winner: Log in daily for a spin on the Spinner Winner and win prizes from free spins to exclusive bonuses.

Best new Slingo site: Neptune Play A new casino launched in 2024, Neptune Play offers 31 Slingo titles. Our top picks are Slingo Starburst and Deal or No Deal Slingo. Slingo Starburst Slingo Starburst combines the strategic number matching of bingo with the excitement of slot gameplay, featuring 'Starburst' slot symbols and mechanics for an engaging, interactive experience. Best Features Description Wilds Substitute symbols for more wins Free Spins Bonus rounds for extra chances Bonus Rounds Unlock for extra rewards Deal or No Deal Slingo Combines the excitement of Slingo with the tough decisions of Deal or No Deal, revealing hidden prizes for big wins. Best Features Description Banker's Offer Evaluate banker's deals Mystery Boxes Uncover hidden rewards Final Round Play for the grand jackpot Best Promotion Drop & Wins: Compete for £2m in monthly prizes with Pragmatic Play's slots, featuring weekly tournaments and daily prize drops.

Best Bingo Site with Slingo: Rainbow Riches As the with Slingo, Rainbow Riches features the newest Slingo games such as Tetris Slingo and Slingo Money Train. Tetris Slingo Tetris Slingo merges Tetris and Slingo mechanics for a unique gaming experience, blending falling block arrangement with grid-based matching. Best Features Description Tetriminos Tetris blocks as wilds, mark numbers for extra wins Free Games Land symbols for more rounds and winning chances Cluster Bonus Complete Slingos for Tetris Cluster bonus with big wins Slingo Money Train Slingo Money Train offers players a unique steampunk-themed gaming experience. The game has unique bonus features, including a money train bonus game, wild symbols, bonus wheels, and free spins. Best Features Description Money Train Bonus Unlocks bonus game with multiplier wheels Wild Symbol Helps select winning number Free Spin Symbol Grants extra spins for more wins Best Promotion Cash Waves: Compete in daily and weekly tournaments starting from just 1p for a chance to win a share of £11,440 in cash prizes.

Best Slots Site with Slingo: Mr Vegas We found Mr Vegas to be the for Slingo. They have a couple of top titles such as Slingo XXXtreme & Slingo Lightning. Slingo XXXtreme Slingo XXXtreme offers a high-intensity version of the classic Slingo game with enhanced features. Best Features Description XXXtreme Mode Intensifies gameplay for higher stakes and rewards Multiplier Symbols Boosts winnings with special multipliers Super Wild Symbol Marks off any number on the grid for more wins Slingo Lightning Slingo Lightning delivers a fast-paced Slingo experience with dynamic features and quick gameplay. Best Features Description Lightning Mode Accelerates gameplay with quick spins Instant Wins Offers prizes with electrifying lightning strikes Free Spin Symbol Unlocks extra chances to win big Best Promotion Rainbow Fridays: Earn Rainbow Treasure payouts every Friday based on weekly bets at Mr Vegas, with winnings increasing based on betting volume and game RTPs.

Best mobile Slingo site: LeoVegas The for playing Slingo. The LeoVegas casino app has won the ‘Best Native App’ at the EGR Operator Marketing and Innovation Awards. Our recommended titles to play are Slingo Luck Streak and Slingo Big Wheel. Slingo Luck Streak Slingo Luck Streak infuses the classic Slingo gameplay with elements of luck, offering players the chance to extend winning streaks for big rewards. Best Features Description Luck Streak Extend winning streaks for bigger payouts Multiplier Symbols Boost winnings with multipliers on completed Slingos Bonus Rounds Extra chances to win big in exciting bonuses Slingo Big Wheel Slingo Big Wheel adds a new dimension to the Slingo experience with a large wheel mechanic, offering players engaging spins and big wins. Best Features Description Big Wheel Spins Spin the large wheel for bonus rewards Prize Multiplier Multiply winnings based on wheel outcomes Jackpot Rounds Unlock jackpot opportunities for big prizes Best promotion LeoJackpot: You can in over £17,000,000 with the Mini, Minor, Major and Mega Jackpots on 250+ slot games.

Best Online Slingo Games UK Slingo is a very popular game, and offer multiple versions to choose from. UK players can access Slingo site titles based on popular slot games alongside exclusive Slingo games. Below, we’ve listed the most popular and explain what makes them an interesting choice: 1. Slingo Rainbow Riches Slingo Rainbow Riches is a staple at many of the best Slingo sites in the UK. The game is based on the iconic slot Rainbow Riches, maintaining the same bright and bouncy Irish theme. The game has a 5x5 grid and a 1,000x/stake top payout. Slingo Rainbow Riches has an RTP of 95.6%, and you can bet from as little as 50p. There are also seven different bonus features: Wishing Well, Cash Crop, Magic Toadstool, Magic Toadstool Red, Road to Riches, Road to Riches Red, and Pots of Gold. 2. Slingo Lucky Larry’s Lobstermania Lucky Larry’s Lobstermania is a popular slot that has been given the Slingo treatment. It has a 5x5 grid and borrows that fishing theme from the popular Lobstermainia . You can start playing from 10p or wager right up to £100. It has an RTP of 96% and game features, including joker wilds, blockers, and free spins. Jackpot overlays are also part of the game, with Light Trap, Full Trap, and Motherlode jackpots on offer. 3. Slingo XXXtreme With its big 1,000x/stake payout for a full house, Slingo XXXtreme is one of the biggest paying games available on UK Slingo sites. It has an RTP of 95%, which is below average but still decent. Players can wager from 50p to £100, so the top potential payout is £100,000. Features include Jokers, Super Jokers and Instant Cash Prizes, while unlimited spins are also a part of Slingo XXXtreme. 4. Monopoly Slingo Based on the iconic Monopoly board game and the popular video slot version, Monopoly Slingo has a 5x5 grid and 26 cards with features based on Monopoly: Bonus Property, Joker, Chance/Community Chest, and Jail. This Slingo game has an RTP of 95.3%. Still, the volatility is customisable by the game piece you select, such as Dog for low volatility or the T-Rex for high volatility. 5. Slingo Deal or No Deal Not only is Deal or No Deal a classic game-show, but it is also a popular slot. Deal or No Deal Slingo combines both for an interesting gameplay experience. It has a 5x5 grid and a 20x multiplier payout up to 1,000x/stake. Bet from £1 to £100 on an RTP of 95% with Joker Wilds and Free Spins enhancing the game. If you have four slingos, the banker calls you and makes a payout offer that you can accept or decline to play for five Slingos. 6. Slingo Starburst Taking the most popular video online slot ever, Slingo Starburst offers neon arcade visuals that set the slot apart. Available at the best new Slingo sites, Starburst has a 5x5 grid and delivers up to 1,500x/stake through the Win Spin ladder. Betting starts at 20p but expands up to £25 per round, and the RTP is a nice 96.50%. The iconic Starburst Wild from the slot game is here, while the ladder helps to stack winos as you make Slingos. 7. Book of Slingo Taking inspiration from famous slots such as Book of Dead or Book of Ra, the Book of Slingo game has an ancient Egyptian theme. Start playing from just 10p or high roll to £100 per spin on a 5x5 grid. This game has medium volatility as well as potential unlimited spins, so payouts can flow. Wilds, Super Wilds, and Free Spins are features that help you climb the prize ladder to bigger wins. 8. Slingo Fire & Ice Taking the hot and cold elements, Slingo Fire & Ice is a boldly visual Slingo game with an RTP of 96.04%. This is a high-volatility game, so patience is necessary. Even so, big wins up to 6,000x your stake are possible. Bet between 20p and £100 with features like Free Spins, Wilds, and Blockers. The dual-ladder system means the Ice Ladder determines cash wins; the Fire Ladder decides what boost the payouts have. 9. Slingo Fortunes Tapping into the popular East Asian genre, Slingo Fortunes is a Chinese-culture theme game. It is similar to Deal or No Deal but uses envelopes instead of red boxes. Slingo Fortunes uses a 5x5 grid, and players can bet between £1 and £100. You choose a single envelope that becomes yours during gameplay, and you can play through with the envelope or take the Fortunes Offer. 10. Slingo Sweet Bonanza Pragmatic Play’s popular candy-themed Sweet Bonanza slot is given the Slingo treatment in Slingo Sweet Bonanza. The game’s RTP is 96.45%; you can bet from 20p to £100. Available at the best Slingo sites, Slingo Sweet Bonanza has a 5x5 grid, and the bonus unlocks from eight consecutive Slingos. In the bonus, you pick multiplier bombs which explode and add to your overall win value for the round.

How to play Slingo (Bingo Slots) Slingo combines two of the world’s most popular gambling games, bingo and slots. Since its creation in 1994 by Sal Falciglia and Dave Lyons, the game has become a staple of UK online casinos. Like bingo, your main aim is to match numbers on the game grid horizontally, vertically, or diagonally to create bingo. Each spin shows five numbers or symbols, and you match them to your board. Each spin can display multiple numbers and potentially all the numbers you need. When numbers/symbols match yours, mark them down or risk losing them. How we rate and select the best Slingo casino UK We apply our rigorous to select the best Slingo sites for UK players, whether they are well-known casino brands or . Below are the main considerations we make for each review: Game Variety : We look at the number of Slingo games available, what titles are on the casino, and if any exclusive games are available. The best UK Slingo casinos prioritise quality and quantity in their game lobbies.

: We look at the number of Slingo games available, what titles are on the casino, and if any exclusive games are available. The best UK Slingo casinos prioritise quality and quantity in their game lobbies. User Experience : We check the overall usability of a casino or bingo site to ensure game libraries are organised and easy to navigate.

: We check the overall usability of a casino or bingo site to ensure game libraries are organised and easy to navigate. Bonuses and Promotions : Our reviews cover welcome bonuses, and more. We check if the bonuses are available for Slingo players. We also dive deep into the T&Cs to ensure that Slingo bonuses are reasonable.

: Our reviews cover welcome bonuses, and more. We check if the bonuses are available for Slingo players. We also dive deep into the T&Cs to ensure that Slingo bonuses are reasonable. Payment Options: To play real money Slingo, you will likely have to deposit funds. We review the payment methods available at an online casino, withdrawal times, and deposit limits. We expect to see options like Visa and Mastercard, while there are also plenty of as well as . Why play Slingo online? Our top Slingo sites have special benefits that help them to stand out from other iGaming brands: Game variety : We select sites that offer many different Slingo games, with up to 30 options available.

: We select sites that offer many different Slingo games, with up to 30 options available. Bonuses : Free spin offers won’t work for Slingo, so we choose sites with deposit bonuses and no deposit bonuses that welcome Slingo players.

: Free spin offers won’t work for Slingo, so we choose sites with deposit bonuses and no deposit bonuses that welcome Slingo players. Demo play: UK players can access games for free on our recommended top Slingo sites. You cannot win real money but can play popular Slingo games without risking your bankroll.

Please gamble responsibly can be addictive and can quickly become compulsive if great care is not taken. As such, Slingo site users are advised to make use of the operator's responsible gambling tools such as: Deposit limits - users have the ability to limit the amount they can deposit

- users have the ability to limit the amount they can deposit Reality checks - set up notifications to prompt you to be mindful of how long you've been active

- set up notifications to prompt you to be mindful of how long you've been active Time outs - users can self impose a cooling off period if they're concerned about their betting habits All Slingo sites regulated by the UK Gambling Commission must give users the option to self-exclude. The self exclusion tool should be utilised the moment a customer realises their gambling has become problematic. Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information: GamCare

GambleAware

Gamblers Anonymous

NHS Best Slingo sites: The Independent view The best Slingo sites in the UK offer a rich selection of Slingo games, combining slots with bingo strategy. From classics like Slingo Rainbow Riches to innovative titles like Slingo XXXtreme, there's a game for every type of player. Ultimately, choosing the best Slingo site will come down to your personal preferences such as budget, welcome bonuses and which Slingo games offer appeal.