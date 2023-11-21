Today's Racecards

Racecards for all runners and riders in horse racing fixtures across the UK and Ireland
The Independent's daily racecards detail runners and riders for all horse racing fixtures across the UK and Ireland.
Understanding a horse racing racecard may take a little time to become familiar with. To assist you in this process and help you make well-informed horse racing selections, the following summary provides a step-by-step guide.
By clicking on 'Today', you will access a complete list of all the horse racing meetings scheduled for today in England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland. This includes both daytime and evening meetings.
Once you've made your selection, you can easily switch between races at that specific track for the day.
You'll have access to vital information such as the latest form, odds, silks, weight carried, jockey, trainer and draw for each horse. Additionally, the race information includes the racecard number, full race name, race time, ground conditions (going) and the current weather at the venue.
The odds for each runner are displayed and you can click on them to compare odds. If you decide to place a bet, clicking on the odds will redirect you to the relevant bookmaker's page, where you can proceed to place your bet.
Our horse racing partners, whose odds are displayed on our racecards, usually offer welcome bonuses or free bets to new customers. It's worth checking them out when betting on horses.
Today: Lists all race meetings taking place in the UK and Ireland today
View Race Card: Provides a single race display, including odds, horses and recent form
Going: Indicates the state of the ground, such as good or good to firm
Class: Reflects the quality and format of the race
Weather: Describes the current weather conditions, such as raining, dry, overcast, or sunny
Runners: Indicates the number of horses participating in the race.
Distance: Specifies the distance the horses will run in the particular race, measured in miles, furlongs and yards
Draw: Shows the starting position of the horse in the starting stalls for flat racing
Jockey: Displays the jockey's name
Trainer: Shows the trainer's name
Age: States the horse's age in years
Weight: Indicates the weight the horse will carry
Form: Represents the horse's recent form, with each number reflecting a finishing position (e.g., 1213-0321)
Current Best Odds: Displays the latest prices from the best online bookmakers
All Odds: Lists prices from multiple UK horse racing betting sites
Future: Ante-post races, which are races taking place in the future, including ante-post betting on likely runners
Sometimes, certain occurrences affect a horse's performance, such as falling, failing to finish, disqualification, or void races. These incidents are represented in the horse's recent form as follows:
1-9: Indicates the horse's finishing position in a race
0: Represents being unplaced, outside of the top nine positions
F: Signifies a fall
U: Indicates an unseated rider
P: Denotes the horse being pulled up
D: Represents disqualification
S: Indicates the horse slipped up
V: Signifies a void race
/: Indicates the horse missed a season
-: Denotes a different calendar year
B: Represents the horse being brought down
C: Indicates the horse was carried out
HR: Signifies the horse hitting the rails
O: Indicates the horse running out
L: Represents the horse being left at the start
R: Signifies refusal to race, or jump an obstacle
With easy-to-understand horse racing form and data, you'll be able to make informed decisions across all UK and Irish horse racing. By accessing the latest horse racing betting markets, up-to-date racecards with key information like the current track conditions, weather, trainers, jockeys, draw, and best prices, selecting your horses for today's races becomes a simpler and more enjoyable process.
We also display all of tomorrow's racecards for those looking ahead.
Whether you're constructing a Lucky 15 or a trixie bet for the televised races this weekend, or following your favourite horse racing tipster's best bets of the day, everything you need is accessible here and easy to use.
Betting on horse racing requires both luck and skill in understanding value. Watching the odds of a horse fluctuate between the time of entry, the night before a race, the morning of the race and up to post time can provide insights into its chances of winning.
Our racecards and up-to-the-minute odds display for today's horse racing allow you to closely follow the market activity. A horse that receives significant bets will see its price shorten, indicating it is well-fancied to perform at its best based on public opinion and insiders' knowledge.
Conversely, a horse that lacks support will often see its price lengthen, with the odds getting bigger. While these horses can still win, the lack of market support indicates a diminished expectation. The best horse racing betting sites are willing to offer bigger prices for such horses.
Taking a price or betting at the starting price (SP) can be important in a horse racing betting strategy, depending on market movements and whether your online bookmaker offers best odds guaranteed on UK and Irish racing, which acts as a buffer against significant odds fluctuations.
Our recommended new betting sites provide the best options for such bets.
Meetings like the Cheltenham Festival, the Grand National, Punchestown and even the Breeders Cup in the US attract substantial media interest, television coverage and passionate racing fans around the world.
These major meetings often feature horse racing specials, odds boosts and various betting options offered by online betting sites. Odds for these races are often available well in advance of the race day and we display all future racing odds and racecards here.
Betting in advance has its drawbacks, as if your chosen selection does not run due to injury or other reasons, your stake will be lost, resulting in a losing bet without any action. However, ante-post odds for future events, whether days, weeks, or even months away, are often much higher than if the race were to be run on the day.
Our racecard odds display both win and each-way betting options, providing prices for individual horses in specific races. However, many horse racing bettors place multiple bets, such as doubles, trebles, forecasts, trifectas, placepots and jackpots, to pursue higher payouts than a straight win bet.
Operators like the Tote provide excellent services for more exotic horse racing bets, offering pool betting options. During major meetings this can be a valuable tool to consider when planning your bets.
UK and Ireland horse racing is renowned for its equine quality and competitiveness, envied by the rest of the world. With racing taking place almost every day of the year, it's crucial to be disciplined and bet responsibly.
Jamie Casey is a former sports journalist who now provides editorial expertise in the betting industry. His work has appeared in prestigious publications such as Sky Sports, The Irish Times, RTE, FourFourTwo and many more.