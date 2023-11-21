Today's Racecards

Racecards for all runners and riders in horse racing fixtures across the UK and Ireland

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.

Last Updated: 21st of November 2023 Jamie Casey · Betting Writer

How to read a racecard The Independent's daily racecards detail runners and riders for all horse racing fixtures across the UK and Ireland. Understanding a horse racing racecard may take a little time to become familiar with. To assist you in this process and help you make well-informed horse racing selections, the following summary provides a step-by-step guide. By clicking on 'Today', you will access a complete list of all the horse racing meetings scheduled for today in England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland. This includes both daytime and evening meetings. Once you've made your selection, you can easily switch between races at that specific track for the day. You'll have access to vital information such as the latest form, odds, silks, weight carried, jockey, trainer and draw for each horse. Additionally, the race information includes the racecard number, full race name, race time, ground conditions (going) and the current weather at the venue. The odds for each runner are displayed and you can click on them to compare odds. If you decide to place a bet, clicking on the odds will redirect you to the relevant bookmaker's page, where you can proceed to place your bet. Our horse racing partners, whose odds are displayed on our racecards, usually offer welcome bonuses or to new customers. It's worth checking them out when betting on horses.

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Guide to understanding today's racecards Today: Lists all race meetings taking place in the UK and Ireland today

View Race Card: Provides a single race display, including odds, horses and recent form

Going: Indicates the state of the ground, such as good or good to firm

Class: Reflects the quality and format of the race

Weather: Describes the current weather conditions, such as raining, dry, overcast, or sunny

Runners: Indicates the number of horses participating in the race.

Distance: Specifies the distance the horses will run in the particular race, measured in miles, furlongs and yards

Draw: Shows the starting position of the horse in the starting stalls for flat racing

Jockey: Displays the jockey's name

Trainer: Shows the trainer's name

Age: States the horse's age in years

Weight: Indicates the weight the horse will carry

Form: Represents the horse's recent form, with each number reflecting a finishing position (e.g., 1213-0321)

Current Best Odds: Displays the latest prices from the best online bookmakers

All Odds: Lists prices from multiple UK horse racing betting sites

Future: Ante-post races, which are races taking place in the future, including ante-post betting on likely runners What do the letters mean in UK horse racing form? Sometimes, certain occurrences affect a horse's performance, such as falling, failing to finish, disqualification, or void races. These incidents are represented in the horse's recent form as follows: 1-9: Indicates the horse's finishing position in a race

0: Represents being unplaced, outside of the top nine positions

F: Signifies a fall

U: Indicates an unseated rider

P: Denotes the horse being pulled up

D: Represents disqualification

S: Indicates the horse slipped up

V: Signifies a void race

/: Indicates the horse missed a season

-: Denotes a different calendar year

B: Represents the horse being brought down

C: Indicates the horse was carried out

HR: Signifies the horse hitting the rails

O: Indicates the horse running out

L: Represents the horse being left at the start

R: Signifies refusal to race, or jump an obstacle

Established 2022 50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Today's UK horse racing betting With easy-to-understand horse racing form and data, you'll be able to make informed decisions across all UK and Irish horse racing. By accessing the latest horse racing betting markets, up-to-date racecards with key information like the current track conditions, weather, trainers, jockeys, draw, and best prices, selecting your horses for today's races becomes a simpler and more enjoyable process. We also display all of tomorrow's racecards for those looking ahead. Whether you're constructing a Lucky 15 or a for the televised races this weekend, or following your favourite horse racing tipster's best bets of the day, everything you need is accessible here and easy to use. Watching the horse racing betting markets Betting on horse racing requires both luck and skill in understanding value. Watching the odds of a horse fluctuate between the time of entry, the night before a race, the morning of the race and up to post time can provide insights into its chances of winning. Our racecards and up-to-the-minute odds display for today's horse racing allow you to closely follow the market activity. A horse that receives significant bets will see its price shorten, indicating it is well-fancied to perform at its best based on public opinion and insiders' knowledge. Conversely, a horse that lacks support will often see its price lengthen, with the odds getting bigger. While these horses can still win, the lack of market support indicates a diminished expectation. The are willing to offer bigger prices for such horses. Taking a price or betting at the starting price (SP) can be important in a horse racing betting strategy, depending on market movements and whether your online bookmaker offers best odds guaranteed on UK and Irish racing, which acts as a buffer against significant odds fluctuations. Our recommended provide the best options for such bets.

Established 2005 50% Back as a Free Bet up to £50 on First Day Losses Plus 10 Extra Spins VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Minimum deposit £10. Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of evens (2.0) or greater. Get 50% back on first day losses as a free bet up to £50 plus 10 extra spins on Reel King, credited within 24 hours. Free Bet and Spins expire in 7 days. T&Cs apply. Please bet responsibly.

Betting at major horse racing meetings in the UK and Ireland Meetings like the Cheltenham Festival, the Grand National, Punchestown and even the Breeders Cup in the US attract substantial media interest, television coverage and passionate racing fans around the world. These major meetings often feature horse racing specials, odds boosts and various betting options offered by online . Odds for these races are often available well in advance of the race day and we display all future racing odds and racecards here. Betting in advance has its drawbacks, as if your chosen selection does not run due to injury or other reasons, your stake will be lost, resulting in a losing bet without any action. However, ante-post odds for future events, whether days, weeks, or even months away, are often much higher than if the race were to be run on the day. Our racecard odds display both win and each-way betting options, providing prices for individual horses in specific races. However, many horse racing bettors place multiple bets, such as doubles, trebles, forecasts, trifectas, placepots and jackpots, to pursue higher payouts than a straight win bet. Operators like the Tote provide excellent services for more exotic horse racing bets, offering pool betting options. During major meetings this can be a valuable tool to consider when planning your bets. UK and Ireland horse racing is renowned for its equine quality and competitiveness, envied by the rest of the world. With racing taking place almost every day of the year, it's crucial to be disciplined and bet responsibly.

Established 1929 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + 20 Extra Spins VISIT SITE New customers online only. £10 min stake (if EW then min £10 Win + £10 Place). Receive £30 Tote Credit + 20 Extra Spins on “The Goonies” within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. 7-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply.Begambleaware.org

Jamie Casey is a former sports journalist who now provides editorial expertise in the betting industry. His work has appeared in prestigious publications such as Sky Sports, The Irish Times, RTE, FourFourTwo and many more.