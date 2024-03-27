Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Golf

Houston Open tips: Golf predictions, PGA Tour betting odds and free bets

Our golf tipster has three selections as the PGA Tour switches to Texas for the next two weeks
Last Updated: 27th of March 2024
Warren Barner
·
Golf Writer
Houston Open predictions 

The PGA Tour swings over to Texas for the next two tournaments as players look to hit top form before the US Masters in a fortnight’s time.

Tony Finau is the defending champion at this week’s Texas Children’s Houston Open which returns to its original spring schedule 16 months after the last edition in November 2022.

However, the star of the show is undoubtedly Scottie Scheffler, who is a best-priced 11/4 on golf betting sites to make it a hat-trick of victories following his successes at Bay Hill and Sawgrass.

Arguing against Scheffler’s chances would be futile and having finished runner-up to Jason Kokrak here in 2021 followed by a top 10 a year later, another big performance from the world number one looks on the cards.

US Open champion Wyndham Clark, runner-up to Scheffler in his last two outings, is 12/1 to record a second win of the season, but we’ve scoured online betting sites for some each-way value and a top 20 at Memorial Park, one of the toughest courses on the PGA Tour.

At 7,435 yards, this public course is long for a par 70 and with few bunkers or water hazards, it would seem tailor-made for bombers, but find the rough off the fairways and players will struggle to find the contoured greens defended by run-off areas.

Memorial Park has hosted the last three tournaments and some of the key skill sets needed to tame a course described by Adam Scott in 2020 as “relentless” and “requiring something long and straight” include ball-striking and putting.   

Finau was second in the strokes gained: putting metric in 2022 and previous winners Jason Kokrak and Carlos Ortiz were also in the top five.

Bet UK Sports
Established 2012
Bet £10, Get £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Stake not returned. T&Cs Apply.

Big Keith can have good day at office

Keith Mitchell may not be lighting up the greens this season, but he tops the ball-striking stats and if he can banish the memory of his final round at last week’s Valspar Championship he could be looking to repeat his sole PGA Tour success at the Honda Classic five years ago.

Mitchell picked up four shots over the last three holes at the notorious ‘Snake Pit’ at Copperhead - including a 151-yard eagle at the 18th - to take a two-shot lead into Sunday’s final round, but a closing 77 saw him tied for 17th.

With Peter Malnati taking advantage to join a long list of big-priced winners this season, Mitchell will sense a missed opportunity, but four top-20s in his last five tournaments tell us his form is good.  

Additionally, Mitchell has improved every year at this course, starting with a missed cut in 2020 and a closing 68 culminating in ninth place 16 months ago.

Mitchell is also in the top 10 for strokes gained approach to the greens, so if he can get something going on the greens, he stands a chance in a weaker field than last week even in the presence of Scheffler.

BetMGM are offering six places and Mitchell's price of 40/1 holds strong appeal.

Houston Open Tip 1: Keith Mitchell to win Houston Open - 40/1 each-way BetMGM

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £40
VISIT SITE
New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Dahmen one to watch

Further down the field, Joel Dahmen is similar in many ways to Mitchell and not many can boast a better record at Memorial Park in the last two years.

A closing 65 secured fifth spot in his first visit to Memorial Park and he was inside the top 10 again a year later.

Encouragingly, the bucket hat-wearing American is 12th in the SG: tee-to-green statistics this season and although his form has been patchy of late, it was only a couple of weeks ago that he finished just outside the top 10 at The Players Championship.

Sawgrass, like Memorial Park, is a difficult course, but the fact Dahemn hits it straight will give him chances this week and with a bit of luck on the greens he can contend once more.

SpreadEx tops the gambling sites for the odds on Dahmen, who is 80/1 to repeat his sole PGA Tour success at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic exactly three years ago.

Houston Open Tip 2: Joel Dahmen - 80/1 each-way SpreadEx

Spreadex Betting
Established 1999
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Champ-ing at the bit 

The last of this week’s Houston Open betting tips is for Cameron Champ to finish in the top 20.

Champ is one of the longest hitters on tour and although his recent results don’t look great on paper (six missed cuts in eight outings), many of those MCs came by a single shot.

Furthermore, the American believes he is in good nick, especially on the greens which could prove crucial to success.

After his third round at the Valspar Championship, he said: “I feel like I’ve been putting well for a while now.” And on his overall form, Champ added: “I’ve been playing good for a while, but nothing’s really come of it yet. This week it’s a tough golf course which I think suits me well.”

They don’t come much tougher than Memorial Park and as long as he can steer clear of the rough off the tee, he stands a good chance of being in the mix.

Unibet are a stand-out 125/1 for him to win in the Lone Star State among betting apps, but we’ll settle for Champ nailing a top-20 finish at 5/1 for the final prediction.

Houston Open Tip 3: Cameron Champ top-20 finish - 5/1 Unibet

Unibet Sports
Established 1997
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

Free bet offers for Houston Open

For those looking to follow any of our Houston Open predictions, there may be an opportunity to grab free bets for wagering on the PGA Tour event.

William Hill are offering £30 in free bets that can be wagered on any sport to new customers who sign up using the link below and make an initial deposit via one of the accepted payments methods.

Users will then need to place a qualifying wager of £10 or more on a selection with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater, which won't be hard to find if betting on golf. Once the qualifying wager is settled, William Hill will credit users with the £30 in free bets.

As well as an established sportsbook, William Hill also have plenty to offer for fans of online casinos, including William Hill Vegas, featuring all the best online slots, and a live casino.

Before signing up with William Hill or any new betting sites, check the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first. For those having a bet on golf or any other sport, please gamble responsibly.

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
Warren Barner for independent.co.uk
Warren Barner

Warren Barner is an experienced sports journalist who has spent the last few years writing for Ladbrokes, Coral, Bwin and PokerStars/BetStars. He covers football, tennis and golf and is a lifelong York City fan.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.