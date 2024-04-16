Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Golf

Chevron Championship predictions: Betting preview with tips and golf odds

Our golf tipster has picked out three to follow in the first women's major of the year in Texas
Last Updated: 16th of April 2024
Warren Barner
·
Golf Writer
Chevron Championship predictions

The first of the five women’s majors gets under way on Thursday this week when the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course at Carlton Woods in Texas hosts the tournament for a second successive year (3pm, Sky Sports Golf).

Lilia Vu is back to defend her title following a remarkable 2023 in which she also won the Women’s British Open and rose to number one in the world rankings.

However, she has since been replaced at the top of the standings by the in-form Nelly Korda, who is the overwhelming favourite on golf betting sites to win a second major title at this magnificent par-72 course - the longest on the LPGA Tour at 6,824 yards.

Nelly looks to go nap in year’s first major 

Korda is proving to be the female equivalent of newly-crowned US Masters champion Scottie Scheffler after an astonishing start to the 2024 season which brought three consecutive strokeplay titles followed by another success in the Match Play at Shadow Creek, Las Vegas.

The American booked her place in the quarter-finals of the knockout stage with a third-round 69 during the strokeplay part of the tournament and never looked back en route to a 4&3 success over Ireland's Leona Maguire in the final to become the first woman to win four successive LPGA Tour titles since Lorena Ochoa 16 years ago.

In last year’s Chevron Championship, Korda finished a shot behind Vu and Angel Yin, who is back from a broken bone in her leg sustained in November and catches the eye at 30/1, especially as she is hitting the ball even longer than before her injury.

However, on current form Korda looks unstoppable and at a best-priced 11/2 on betting sites, she kicks off our Chevron Championship predictions.

Chevron Championship Tip 1: Nelly Korda to win The Chevron Championship - 11/2 BetMGM

Henderson can mount major challenge

The rest may look like they are playing for the runners-up spot, but there are bound to be twists and turns at a course where hitting greens in regulation will be a key skill set this week.

One player who has excelled in that area in the first few months of the season is two-time major winner Brooke Henderson, a player with four top-10s to her name in her last nine tournaments.

The 26-year-old Canadian also just missed out on the knockout rounds of the Match Play two weeks ago, losing out to Moriya Jutanugarn in a four-woman play-off for a spot in the last eight.

Henderson was only two shots off the lead in fourth place heading into the weekend last year and although her challenge faded with a 76-74 for a top-25 finish, she revealed that she “really likes the front nine a lot”.

QuinnBet lead the way on betting apps for Henderson to win at 28/1 and are paying out on five each-way places at a quarter of the odds.

Chevron Championship Tip 2: Brooke Henderson to win The Chevron Championship - 28/1 each-way QuinnBet

Ciganda looks a top-10 hit

Looking further down the field, Carlota Ciganda has enjoyed a consistent couple of weeks and although she has not won on the LPGA Tour in eight years, she did win the individual title at the LET’s Aramco Team Series at the Trump International West Palm Beach course in Florida last year.

The Spaniard shot a blistering opening-round 64 on her way to a third-placed finish at the Ford Championship in Arizona three weeks ago when she was in contention only to be denied by Korda, the player she beat in dramatic circumstances to retain the 2023 Solheim Cup.

Ciganda also topped the leaderboard after a bogey-free second-round 67 at the Match Play, but a horror show on Friday meant she missed out on the knockouts by some distance.

Despite that setback, she has been fairly consistent and it was only five months ago she enjoyed a top 10 at the CME Group Tour Championship, finishing a shot behind Korda.

With at least one top five in majors in six of the last seven seasons, Ciganda can clearly mix it with the best and appeals at 49/10 for a top-10 finish with bet365, the pick of the gambling sites.

Chevron Championship Tip 3: Carlota Ciganda top 10 finish - 49/10 bet365

Get a free bet on golf

You can unlock free bets and further promotions by signing up for new betting sites and wagering on golf and other sports.

talkSPORT BET are one of the newest operators on the market and are offering new customers £30 in free bets. All you need to do is create an account, opt in on its promotion, deposit £10 via debit card or Apple Pay and bet £10 on any sport on a selection with odds or greater.

As soon as your qualifying bet is settled, you'll receive £30 in free bets, paid out in three instalments of £10. talkSPORT BET also has a top rated online casino, featuring UK slots and a live casino.

Before you sign up for talkSPORT BET, read all the terms and conditions of its welcome offer. If you do bet on the Chevron Championship, gamble responsibly.

