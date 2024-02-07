Jump to content
Betting > Golf

Golf betting tips: Phoenix Open predictions and betting preview including 60/1 shot

Our golf tipster is back with three more betting selections for the always-popular Phoenix Open
Last Updated: 7th of February 2024
Warren Barner
Golf Writer
Phoenix Open betting tips

Super Bowl LVIII may be hogging the sporting headlines this weekend, but one of the biggest sporting parties in town takes place at TPC Scottsdale where potentially 700,000 fans could be present for the Phoenix Open.

Things can get pretty rowdy at the world’s best-attended golf tournament, especially at the iconic par-three 16th, where a boisterous crowd went absolutely wild two years ago, throwing hundreds of beer cans onto the green after Sam Ryder aced a hole in one in the third round. 

After losing its Signature Event status with a reduced prize pot as a consequence, the field lacks the quality of last week’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but world number one Scottie Scheffler is back again, bidding to win the Phoenix Open for a third successive time.

Scheffler understandably starts as a 9/2 favourite to complete the hat-trick as we trawl through the best golf betting sites for this week’s three picks in Arizona. 

Phoenix Open winner odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Scottie Scheffler
18.18%
--
9/2
9/2
9/2
--
--
Justin Thomas
8.33%
--
11/1
10/1
11/1
--
--
Max Homa
5.26%
--
18/1
16/1
16/1
--
--
Jordan Spieth
5.26%
--
16/1
16/1
18/1
--
--
Sam Burns
4.76%
--
18/1
18/1
20/1
--
--
Wyndham Clark
3.45%
--
28/1
25/1
28/1
--
--
Byeong-hun An
3.23%
--
28/1
28/1
28/1
--
--
Matthew Fitzpatrick
2.94%
--
28/1
28/1
33/1
--
--
J. T. Poston
2.94%
--
33/1
28/1
33/1
--
--
Sung-jae Im
2.78%
--
28/1
25/1
33/1
--
--
Close X
Elite winner expected in desert

A roll call of past champions from the last 10 years suggests the 2024 winner of the Phoenix Open will come from the top end of the market, with Scheffler, Brooks Koepka and Hideki Matsuyama all coming out on top twice previously.

Length is an advantage at the Stadium Course which has generous fairways, and the thinner air from being positioned at more than 1,500 feet above sea level meant the average drive last year was 313.6 yards, but supreme ball-strikers will also fare well at this desert track.

Twelve months ago, Scheffler said it was possible to “birdie almost every hole on the back nine when you’re hitting the right shots”, and that’s something the American has been doing since he won here for the first of his six PGA Tour titles, two years ago.

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Scheffler topped the strokes gained: tee to green charts last season and is fourth in the current chart headed by Justin Thomas, who also has an excellent record at TPC Scottsdale where he has finished in the top 10 on four of his last five visits. 

Both players are in excellent form and although Scheffler deserves to be favourite, his recent putting problems mean we’re siding with fellow Ryder Cup team-mate Thomas to get over the line for the first time since his US PGA triumph in May 2022.

Thomas also had his problems last year, but momentum is clearly on his side with half-a-dozen successive top-six finishes and a quick check on gambling sites shows Betfred are offering 11/1 for him to get back to winning ways.

Phoenix Open Tip 1: Justin Thomas to win Phoenix Open - 11/1 Betfred

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10
VISIT SITE
New UK 18+ only. Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code WELCOME40, Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within 7 days of registering. Get £30 Free Bets & £10 extra spins within 10hrs of bet settlement. Bonuses expire 7 days after issue. Min odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply. T&Cs apply.

Solid Kim can rise in Phoenix

Looking further down the field on betting apps for each-way value, there are plenty of candidates to occupy the places such as two-time winner Matsuyama, who has made a solid start to the new year despite an underwhelming performance at Pebble Beach.

Jordan Spieth has four top 10s from seven previous appearances in Arizona, but he struggled to get anything going last week in a mid-table finish. 

Indy Betting Newsletter
Sign up to the new Independent Betting newsletter here for weekly tips and free bet offers

Instead, it may be worth taking a chance on 2017 Players champion Si Woo Kim who has won four times on the PGA Tour, his most recent coming at the Sony Open in Hawaii just over a year ago.

The South Korean’s record in Phoenix hardly leaps off the page, but he enjoyed his best performance here 12 months ago with a top-25 finish.

NetBet Sports
Established 2001
Bet £5 & Get a £10 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New customers online only. Min Odds 3/1 (4.00), Min 3 Selections. Free Bet Valid For 7 Days

More encouragingly, Kim was third in the strokes gained: tee to green metric at Pebble Beach where he finished in a tie for 14th in a tournament cut short by the weather.

His putting is hardly in great shape, but he may not need the flatstick to be in peak condition to win here and he has made an encouraging start to the year with three top 25s in four outings.

Kim can be backed at 60/1 with bet365, who offer five places, or 55/1 with BetMGM for an extra sixth place. 

Phoenix Open Tip 2: Si Woo Kim to win each-way - 60/1 bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Stallings can make fast start 

It’s been 10 years since Scott Stallings last tasted victory on the PGA Tour, so it’s probably a tall order for him to end his drought, but he looks an interesting prospect in the first-round leader market.

Stallings has burst out of the blocks in all three tournaments in 2024: seventh at the Sony Open in Hawaii, fifth at The American Express, where he missed the cut, and he was inside the top 20 at Torrey Pines.

The American took last week off, so he should be nice and fresh for the trip to TPC Scottsdale where he has finished inside the top 40 in his last three appearances.

Phoenix Open first round leader odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Scottie Scheffler
6.67%
--
--
--
14/1
--
--
Justin Thomas
3.85%
--
--
--
25/1
--
--
Jordan Spieth
3.23%
--
--
--
28/1
--
--
Max Homa
3.23%
--
--
--
28/1
--
--
Sam Burns
2.94%
--
--
--
33/1
--
--
Byeong-hun An
2.44%
--
--
--
40/1
--
--
Wyndham Clark
2.44%
--
--
--
40/1
--
--
Matthew Fitzpatrick
2.17%
--
--
--
40/1
--
--
Sung-jae Im
2.17%
--
--
--
40/1
--
--
J. T. Poston
2.17%
--
--
--
40/1
--
--
Last year, Stallings birdied the last two holes to end Thursday just one shot off the lead which means his last three opening rounds at the Stadium Course read 66-67-67, so he certainly seems to fit the bill for a lightning start at a three-figure price. 

Bet365 are offering 125/1 for Stallings to top the round-one leaderboard and that finishes off our Phoenix Open predictions nicely.

Phoenix Open Tip 3: Scott Stallings first-round leader - 125/1 bet365

Vegasland Sports
Established 2022
Bet £10, Get £10
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible.

Get free bets on golf

Betting sites are giving away free bets to new customers which can be used by bettors looking to follow any of our golf betting tips for the Phoenix Open.

Bet365, who have the top price on two of our Phoenix Open predictions, are currently giving new customers up £30 in free bets to use on any event on their sportsbook.

To get the full £30 in free bets, just sign up using the bet365 bonus code INDY2023, deposit a minimum of £10 and wager £10 on a selection with odds of 1/5 (1.2) or greater. 

Once the qualifying bet has been settled, bet365 will credit the user with £30 in free bets.

Fans of online casinos can also enjoy bet365’s casino, offering the best online slots and much more.

Always check the terms and conditions of a welcome offer before signing up for new betting sites and if you are betting on golf, or any other sport, remember to gamble responsibly.

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
Warren Barner for independent.co.uk
Warren Barner

Warren Barner is an experienced sports journalist who has spent the last few years writing for Ladbrokes, Coral, Bwin and PokerStars/BetStars. He covers football, tennis and golf and is a lifelong York City fan.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.