The BetUK sign up offer for January 2024 allows new sportsbook customers to unlock £30 in once they deposit and wager £10 at odds of 4/5 or greater. Once the qualifying bet for this new customer offer is settled, users will receive three individual £10 free bets – one for football, one for horse racing and one to use on BetUK’s bet builder tool.

Established 2012 Bet £10, Get £30 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. T&Cs apply. New customers, Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 free bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. Stake not returned. Opt-in required. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction

How to open an account to get the BetUK sign up bonus To avail of the BetUK welcome bonus, open this link and hit 'Join Now' before entering the required personal details to register an account with this . Once you have a verified account, place a qualifying sports bet of at least £10 with minimum odds of 4/5. If you wish to place an each-way bet, the win part must be a minimum of £10 or the qualifying criteria will not be met. For example, a £5 each-way bet will not qualify for the promotion, but a £10 each-way stake will. The BetUK qualifying bet must be made within seven days of registration with the reward being credited upon the bet being settled.

BetUK sign up bonus breakdown Once the qualifying bet settles, three £10 free bets will be awarded. The breakdown will be as follows: 1 x £10 Horse Racing Free Bet (minimum odds 4/5)

1 x £10 Free Bet Builder (minimum odds 3/1)

1 x £10 Football Free Bet (minimum odds 4/5) Existing customer offers and bonuses Free bet club Once you have a verified and active account, BetUK will continue to supply free bet tokens to existing customers who qualify for their Free Bet Club, which allows horse racing bettors to claim up to two £3 free bets per week. To acquire a £3 free bet, users must place a minimum stake of £15 at odds of 1/1 or greater on any horse racing event throughout the week, from Monday to Sunday.

To receive a second £3 free bet, users must stake another minimum bet of £15 on horse racing. You must opt-in on BetUK's promotions section before placing your bets to ensure your bets are eligible for this offer. Up to 50% Acca Boost BetUK also have an Acca Club which entitles punters to a free £5 bet when they wager £20 or more each week on accumulators with five or more legs. It’s worth noting that, in order to qualify, each selection on your accumulators must carry odds of 1/5 or greater and you have to opt-in to the Acca Club via BetUK’s promotions page. Members of BetUK’s Acca Club can also claim five Profit Boosts per week up to a maximum of a 50 per cent boost, but again users will have to remember to opt-in this time via your personalised ‘My Promotions’ section. Profit Boost winnings are determined based on the odds specified in your betslip. For example, if the initial odds are 2/1 (3.0) and you apply a 10 per cent Boost, your enhanced odds will be 23/10 (3.3). Free Bet Builder Offers BetUK allow customers who bet £10 on any football market to avail of a free £5 bet builder up to two times a week. To qualify for BetUK's bet builder promotion, opt in from the promotions page and place a bet of £10 or more on any football market at combination odds of 4/5 (1.8) or higher. Each week, you can claim up to two £5 bet builders on the back of £10 football bets. Upon qualifying bets being settled, a £5 free bet builder will be credited to your account, which must be used within seven days on a football market at minimum odds of evens (2.0).

Why join BetUK? BetUK stands out as a leading with a rich variety of sportsbook markets and regular promotions aimed at racing and football fans in particular. Although the site is primarily sports-focused, BetUK have been steadily growing and improving their slots and offerings, if that is of interest to new and existing customers.

