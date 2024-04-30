Borussia Dortmund vs PSG prediction: Goals on the menu in Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG prediction
- BTTS and over 2.5 goals – 8/11 bet365
- Ousmane Dembele over 0.5 shots on target – 19/20 BetMGM
- PSG most cards – 10/11 Unibet
Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain meet for the third time this season in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash on Wednesday night (8pm, TNT Sports 1).
The two sides met in the group stage earlier in the competition, PSG edging out BVB in Paris before they played out a 1-1 draw at Signal Iduna Park.
The French outfit would probably be happy with a similar result on their return to Germany, although we’re expecting a fierce battle over two legs.
Dortmund beat Atletico Madrid in a thriller in the last round, fending off a comeback from Diego Simeone’s men to win the second leg 4-2, advancing 5-4 on aggregate.
Meanwhile, PSG put four past 10-man Barcelona in the second leg of their quarter-final to canter into the semis. Luis Enrique’s men trailed the Spanish side after a home defeat, but Ronald Araujo’s dismissal changed the tie and Kylian Mbappe and company took full advantage.
The French outfit are narrow favourites to win the first leg with football betting sites and are odds-on to qualify, but you can never count out an entertaining Dortmund team when looking at the Champions League odds.
Borussia Dortmund vs PSG prediction: Open first leg expected
PSG are no strangers to participating in entertaining Champions League contests, scoring a combined 10 goals with Barcelona in their quarter-final duel.
Mbappe’s clinical edge helped decide the tie after Araujo’s dismissal and just shows what a dangerous team the French outfit are on the break and with space to exploit.
Following the eradication of the away goals rule, road teams tend to play a bit more defensive in the first leg and it would be a surprise to see PSG go too gung-ho.
Instead, they’re likely to allow Dortmund to enjoy possession and play on the counter using the pace of Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele. However, their defence is not watertight and Dortmund have the players to cut them open at the back.
Edin Terzic’s men have shared the goals around the side in the Champions League with no one player netting more than twice. But, they have scored in every game since drawing a blank in their first two contests of the campaign.
Niclas Fullkrug scored the decisive strike against Atletico, while Julian Brandt, Donyell Malen, Marco Reus and Jadon Sancho will all be dangerous customers.
The hosts may feel that they will need to take a lead to the Parc des Princes and will come out with a fast tempo to put PSG on the back foot.
After looking on betting sites, the game looks too close to call, so we’re backing both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 8/11 with bet365.
Borussia Dortmund vs PSG prediction 1: BTTS and over 2.5 goals – 8/11 bet365
Borussia Dortmund vs PSG tips: Dembele a threat to former club
Dembele has already haunted one of his former clubs in the Champions League this season and he could be primed for another performance to break Dortmund hearts.
The Frenchman played for the German side for one full season, making 49 appearances and scoring 10 goals. He did enough to catch the eye of Barcelona, who paid over £100m to secure his signature from Dortmund.
Dembele’s career has not quite lived up to expectations, but he has been far more of a consistent performer for PSG and appears to be enjoying his football.
