NFL Betting Sites UK

The Independent guide to the best NFL betting sites in December 2023

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.

Learn what the best NFL betting sites in the UK are today and read up on all the latest sign-up offers and promotions currently on the market to NFL bettors.

Our picks for the Best NFL Betting Sites in December 2023

After considering a long list of betting sites, we’ve whittled down the contenders to a final five and broken down why each bookmaker has made the cut.

This list of online NFL betting sites should go some way to help you when considering where to place your next wager on American football.

Best for NFL online betting: BoyleSports

With its extensive range of NFL betting offers, multiple price boosts on nearly every game and a user-friendly interface, BoyleSports is our first port of call.

BoyleSports offers the usual range of NFL markets and are prompt with getting prop markets priced up, which can be slow to appear on rival sites. 

They’ll regularly boost the price on a handful of bets for each game on a range of markets, including touchdown scorers, total points and winning margin. 

Where BoyleSports really stands out is with its three NFL promotions. 

They boast the best NFL early payout offer amongst UK betting sites, offering to settle a bet on their 14 points ahead market as a winner should a team pull out a 14-point lead. The offer applies to both singles and multiples. 

BoyleSports also run an Acca Rewards scheme, allowing users to either boost the returns on their acca or take out insurance.

The accumulator boost kicks in at three per cent for winning trebles and goes all the way up to 100 per cent for successful multiples of 14 legs or more. 

If you opt to take the insurance, BoyleSports will give you your stake back as a free bet up to the value of £20 if one leg of your accumulator lets you down on a multiple featuring a minimum of five legs.

If that wasn’t enough, BoyleSports will return 25 per cent of your wagers on NFL bet builders every week as part of their quarter back offer. Bettors can claim up to £25 back as a free bet per week as part of this NFL online betting site offer.

Summary

These three NFL promotions run on a regular basis and plenty of price boosts help BoyleSports stand out amongst the top NFL betting sites. All that’s missing is the ability to live stream games.

Best for NFL live betting: bet365

For those looking to bet on the NFL in-play, tinker in the world of fantasy football and enjoy a couple of strong American football promotions, bet365 has a lot to offer.

Bet365 have a massive array of markets both for matches and NFL outright betting, regularly updating a good number of futures markets for those looking for a long-term wager.

Each match is accompanied by a handy stat pack, while the games not being shown on Sky Sports on a Sunday are available to live stream on their platform. Most bookmakers don’t hold the rights to live stream games, meaning bet365’s NFL in-play betting experience is superior to almost everyone else.

Regarding offers, bet365 will pay out immediately on singles placed on the money line market of a match if one team goes 17 points ahead in a game. They’ll also settle any money line selection in multiples as a winner.

Finally, their accumulator boost offers up to a 70 per cent increase on your multiple winnings. The scheme starts with a five per cent increase for winning doubles, up to 70 per cent for accas of 14 legs or more.

Summary

Bet365’s live streaming and strong offers help them stand out from the crowd when it comes to NFL betting.

Best for NFL handicap betting: 10bet

10bet have a growing reputation as a bookmaker with a constant stream of promotions and they like to reward those punters who stake a regular sum on the NFL. 

Offering over 300 markets on individual games, 10bet are right up there amongst the top NFL betting sites when it comes to their variety of markets.

The operator likes to put NFL handicap betting front and centre of its American football match markets though, pushing the standard spread and alternatives as part of its main markets option.

Those looking to wager regularly on the NFL can enjoy a £5 free bet too. Qualifying is straightforward - just bet a minimum of £40 on the NFL over the course of a month to activate the offer.

Finally, 10bet have their own version of an accumulator boost, which can increase the payout on winning multiples by 100 per cent. You would need to land an accumulator of 15 legs or more to enjoy a 100 per cent boost and winnings are capped at £5,000.

Summary

A focus on the handicap markets will appeal to those looking to keep NFL betting simple and the free £5 bet bonus is a nice touch if it correlates with your budget.

Best for NFL betting boosts: Kwiff

Kwiff’s unique cash out, price boost and surprise bet features, coupled with some NFL-related offers, help it stand out amongst the best online betting sites for NFL.

For those unfamiliar with Kwiff, they are a relatively new betting site that offers random price boosts to users, who see the original odds of their bet get ‘Kwiffed’, sometimes by a substantial amount.

They also promote a supercharged cash out feature where they add more funds to the original cash out value. 

When it comes to NFL betting, match markets are presented in an easy-to-read format alongside some useful stats on form, rosters and standings. 

They don’t have an abundance of markets, but there’s enough for those who like to keep their NFL betting simple.

Those that do use Kwiff can take advantage of the NFL Acca shield, which offers to refund your stake as a Surprise Bet worth up to £20 if one leg of your multiple of four legs or more loses.

The Kwiff Sports Club also offers up to £20 as a Surprise Bet each week for those who wager £100 or more on NFL betting on a weekly basis.

Last but not least, Kwiff guarantees to supercharge the odds of your NFL accumulator once per weekend. The acca must feature three legs or more and bettors must wager a minimum of £1 to qualify. 

Summary

Kwiff may not offer in-play betting or a variety of markets but it has no shortage of interesting promotions which can be applied to NFL betting.

Best for NFL prop betting: Fitzdares

Perhaps better known amongst those who use horse racing betting sites, Fitzdares has began diversifying and has an offer on its sportsbook that NFL bettors might be interested in.

Some users may have no interest in betting on the handicap or points total, but would rather focus on the myriad of player-specific markets that come with NFL betting.

These prop markets cover everything, from receiving and rushing yards totals, to interceptions and field goals. 

Fitzdares stands out for its offers relating to the first touchdown scorer in a game. If your winning first touchdown scorer bet goes in the endzone for a second time during the game, Fitzdares will double your winnings, up to £500. 

They also offer a good selection of NFL outright markets and their record for putting out promotions means they are one to watch come the play-offs and Super Bowl. 

Summary

A similar double payout offer used to be run by Betfred, but Fitzdares is fairly unique in running this promotion now and will suit NFL prop bettors.

How to choose between online NFL betting sites

From the list above, you’ll have gathered that each bookmaker is unique in what it has to offer NFL bettors. Here are a few more factors to consider when deciding which operator best meets your needs:

Licensed and regulated

Before anything else, the NFL betting site in question should have a UK Gambling Commission license and comply with regulations. Licensed operators are the safest choice for bettors as they are legally obliged to protect your private and financial information.

Welcome offer

The majority of bookmakers have a welcome offer for new customers, potentially boosting your NFL betting budget. If you are looking to wager a welcome bonus on the NFL, just make sure to check the terms of the offer as some operators restrict which sports you can use in conjunction with a sign-up offer.

User-friendly

Betting on the NFL should be straightforward so check whether you find a bookmaker's desktop or mobile app easy to navigate and use. Rapid loading times and the ability to favourite the NFL section are minor things but can enhance your online NFL betting experience.

Payment methods

All bookmakers operate a range of payment options, but make sure there’s one to fit you, be that a debit card or e-wallet like PayPal. Also be sure to check for any limits on deposits and withdrawals.

Top NFL odds

Online NFL betting is highly competitive, and bookmakers are expected to offer top NFL odds as standard. If they are constantly beaten on price, they aren’t worth a bettor's time.

NFL betting offers

NFL has grown in popularity year-on-year since regular season games started being held in London and bookmakers have steadily increased the number of offers available to American football bettors. A top NFL online betting site should have NFL promotions running throughout the year and boost those offers when the Super Bowl rolls around.

NFL betting on the go

A good mobile app is essential for bookmakers in the current climate, but some are better than others. The top NFL betting sites should be able to offer a sleek app, through which you can bet in-play and possibly even live stream.

Support

The best betting sites for the NFL will have help and support available 24/7. Being able to contact a member of customer support at any time is vital, given the time difference NFL bettors may face. There should be multiple ways to get in contact with a bookmaker, including telephone, email and live chat.

Responsible gambling

All gambling operators licensed by the UK Gambling Commission are required to provide customers with useful tools to help stay in control of their activity. 

Gambling can be addictive and NFL betting can quickly become compulsive if great care is not taken. Thus, you should only choose a betting site for NFL if they provide responsible gambling tools such as:

  • Deposit limits - so users have the ability to limit the amount they can deposit
  • Reality checks - notifications to prompt customers to be mindful of how long they've been active
  • Profit/loss indicators - instant access to win/loss margins to provide transparency on a customer's success rate
  • Time outs - so users can self impose a cooling off period if they're concerned about their betting habits

Without question, all licensed NFL betting apps and websites must give users the option to self-exclude, which should be utilised the moment a punter realises their gambling has become problematic. 

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:

NFL Betting Offers

Here are some hand-selected NFL betting offers to look out for in December 2023.

Free NFL bets

There’s almost always a welcome bonus on offer for new customers when opening an account with a bookmaker and these can often be in the form of free bets which can be used to wager on the NFL. 

Some bookmakers throw in free spins at their online casinos as part of their bonus, but most free bet offers are a more straightforward ‘Bet X, Get Y’ deal, which includes BetVictor’s sign-up offer. 

By wagering £10 when you open an account with BetVictor, you can unlock £30 in free bets for use on any sport, including NFL.

Money-back specials

Many NFL betting sites now offer accumulator insurance, where you get your stake back as a free bet if one leg of your multiple lets you down. 

While most accumulator offers cover the money line, handicap or points total markets, Betfred’s scheme is related to anytime touchdown scorers.

Once you’ve joined using the Betfred promo code, you can enjoy the anytime touchdown acca promotion, which offers bettors their stake back as a free bet up to £20 if only one leg of their multiple of five legs or more lets them down.

NFL price boosts 

Price boosts should be readily available on the best NFL online betting sites, covering everything from individual match markets to multiples. 

William Hill will often run price boosts on a Sunday in the build-up to the main slate of NFL games, while you can create your own price boost using their #YourOdds tool.

Build a bet of three or more selections at odds of 3/1 or bigger on any NFL game in the #YourOdds tool and select ‘EPIC boost’. The odds of the bet will then be boosted by at least 25 per cent, up to 100 per cent. 

The offer is only available once per week. 

The Best NFL Betting Sites UK: In summary

You should now be armed with all the information you need to pick out the best NFL betting site to meet your needs.

All of the NFL betting sites mentioned at The Independent are licensed and have been through our stringent review process.

Check back on this page regularly to stay updated with the latest NFL betting deals as they hit the market.

NFL Betting Sites FAQs

FAQ
Choosing your favourite NFL betting site will ultimately come down to personal opinion. This article has tried to offer some advice, ranking BoyleSports as having the best overall package for NFL betting. But we rate fellow top five operators bet365, Kwiff, 10bet and Fitzdares highly too.
To bet on the NFL online, you first need to find a bookmaker that holds a UK Gambling Commission license. Next, create an account and deposit funds before navigating to the NFL betting section. Finally, select your bet and stake and confirm your wager. Remember, always gamble responsibly.
Each bookmaker will have its own rules specifying whether a bet will be settled at the end of regulation or after overtime, should an NFL game go to overtime. But as a general rule, overtime is generally included for settlement purposes and covers most markets unless otherwise stated.
Before wagering on the NFL, do as much research as possible. Check out the injury reports in the days leading up to a game, see what the head coaches are saying and consider what the betting experts think about the fixture.
Currently, bet365 is the only UK operator to advertise that you can live stream NFL games on their platform under their 'Bet & Watch' feature. This applies to selected NFL matches but games selected for Sky Sports coverage on a Sunday are unavailable to stream.
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.