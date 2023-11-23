Jump to content

The Independent guide to the best tennis betting websites in December 2023

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers.
Last Updated: 4th of December 2023
Chris Rivers
·
Betting Writer

Learn all about the best tennis betting sites and the latest tennis betting sign up offers and promotions with our handy guide.

Our picks for the Best Tennis Betting Sites in December 2023

There are hundreds of betting sites to choose from, but which offers the best service to tennis bettors? In this section, we review the bookmakers offering the best tennis betting services.

1. Bet365

When it comes to tennis betting sites, bet365 is the undisputed king of our selections. If there’s a professional tennis match taking place in the world and you want to bet on it, bet365 must be considered as the place to go.

Once you’ve signed up using the bet365 bonus code, there’s a treasure trove of information to dive into. 

Comprehensive stat packs accompany every tournament and match, putting the information needed to build a tennis betting strategy at your fingertips.

Bet365 cover a vast number of events and are often the first bookmaker to price up a tournament, offering competitive outright and match odds.

Enhancing a tennis bettor's experience further is the option to live stream matches, while in-play betting tennis is readily available.

How to choose between Tennis Betting Sites

We've used a range of factors to decide on the best tennis betting sites and here are our tips to help you choose a tennis bookmaker.

Check the license

Before considering whether to sign up and use a tennis betting site, check whether it is licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission. Licensed sites should have secure, encrypted platforms to protect your financial information.

Online tennis betting odds

Better odds equal greater returns so carefully examine and assess whether the prices offered on tennis betting are the best available. The betting sites featured on this list regularly provide the best value for tennis betting online.

Payment preferences

Check whether the bookmaker can offer your chosen payment method, as well as the deposit and withdrawal limits. Always check the deposit method required for activating sign up offers, as with some betting sites, you can invalidate the offer by depositing via e-wallet, like PayPal or Skrill. 

Tennis betting promotions

A top tennis betting site should run tennis-specific promotions and special offers. These can take various forms, from free bet offers, price boosts or accumulator insurance and should be plentiful when the Grand Slam events roll around.

Live tennis betting

Bookmakers should offer in-play tennis betting as standard on most matches now. The best sites will be the ones that also offer live streaming and cash-out options to enhance the in-play experience.

Tennis betting on the move

With tennis varying in start times due to its global nature, you won’t always want to have your laptop in front of you when betting on tennis. Therefore, a slick, easy-to-use mobile app offering all the same features as the desktop version of a betting site is essential. 

Help when needed

Online tennis betting sites have professional customer support teams, standing by to help at all hours. They should be easily contactable, responsive and have multiple contact methods.

Responsible gambling

All gambling operators licensed by the UK Gambling Commission are required to provide customers with useful tools to help stay in control of their activity. 

Gambling can be addictive and tennis betting can quickly become compulsive if great care is not taken. As such, we only recommend betting sites for tennis if they provide responsible gambling tools such as:

  • Deposit limits - so users have the ability to limit the amount they can deposit
  • Reality checks - notifications to prompt customers to be mindful of how long they've been active
  • Profit/loss indicators - instant access to win/loss margins to provide transparency on a customer's success rate
  • Time outs - so users can self impose a cooling off period if they're concerned about their betting habits

Without question, all licensed tennis betting apps and websites must give users the option to self-exclude, which should be utilised the moment a customer realises their gambling has become problematic. 

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related harm, there are several charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:

Tennis Betting Offers

As a year-round sport, tennis betting promotions shouldn't be hard to find, particularly during Grand Slam fortnights. Here are just a few to consider in 2023.

Free tennis bets

Bookmakers like to attract new customers with free bet offers, but for tennis bettors, you may need to tread carefully when deciding which sign-up offers to go for. 

Several betting sites only offer free bets on football or horse racing to new customers, excluding tennis. Betfred place no such restrictions on new users and those using the Betfred promo code can earn £40 in bonuses when they wager £10 on tennis. 

£30 of that bonus sum will be credited in free bets that can be used to bet on any sport.

Betfred also periodically offer free in-play tennis bets to existing customers. These usually require bettors to stake a certain amount on a specific match to unlock the free bet.

The Best Tennis Betting Sites: In Summary

Using the information in this article, tennis bettors should be armed with all they need to find a tennis betting site that caters to their specific requirements.

Make sure to come back and check on this page if you'd like to stay up to date with all the latest online tennis betting offers, particularly during the Grand Slams.

Rest assured all the bookmakers mentioned on this page and who are featured on The Independent are licensed, regulated and legally able to operate in the UK.

Tennis Betting Sites FAQS

FAQ
Personal preference plays a big role when it comes to choosing the best tennis betting site. Our panel have rated bet365 as having the best all-round package, but other sites worth consideration include BoyleSports, BetVictor, Betway and 10bet.
Online tennis betting involves finding a regulated and reputable bookmaker (see The Independent’s list for more information) and creating an account. You’ll then need to deposit funds, navigate to the tennis betting section of the betting site, choose your market, select your bet, set your stake and confirm your bet. Remember to always gamble responsibly.
There’s a massive number of markets available for each tennis match, ranging from the match winner down to what the score of the first service game for a specific player will be. Many of these markets are available in-play, while certain markets will only become active at the start of the game.
Being successful at tennis betting requires hard work and research, and even then, there’s a significant element of risk. Trying to gather information on smaller tournaments can be tricky due to poor coverage so taking in expert analysis is crucial. Betting on tennis is far from easy and like any form of betting, you're at risk of losing money.
This depends entirely on the bookmaker you are wagering with. Most will mark the bet as void and return your stake. But bet365 will pay you out as a winner if you back a player pre-match and their opponent retires hurt.
Chris Rivers for independent.co.uk
Chris Rivers

Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.