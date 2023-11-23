Learn all about the best tennis betting sites and the latest tennis betting sign up offers and promotions with our handy guide.
We’ve conducted a review of online tennis betting, assembling a team of gambling industry experts and tennis betting enthusiasts to cast an eye over the top bookmakers.
The first criteria all sites must meet before being considered eligible is the possession of a license from the UK Gambling Commission. If they do not have this license, they are not legally authorised to operate in the UK.
The best tennis betting site should carry a range of offers and promotions for new and existing customers. These could range from free bet offersto accumulator insurance and money-back specials, and they should be plentiful during the Grand Slam events.
We compared the odds of dozens of bookmakers to see which consistently had the most competitive tennis betting odds. Those sites beaten on prices and failing to offer value across pre-match, in-play and outright markets were ruled out of contention.
Our picks for the Best Tennis Betting Sites in December 2023
There are hundreds of betting sites to choose from, but which offers the best service to tennis bettors? In this section, we review the bookmakers offering the best tennis betting services.
1. Bet365
When it comes to tennis betting sites, bet365 is the undisputed king of our selections. If there’s a professional tennis match taking place in the world and you want to bet on it, bet365 must be considered as the place to go.
Once you’ve signed up using the bet365 bonus code, there’s a treasure trove of information to dive into.
Comprehensive stat packs accompany every tournament and match, putting the information needed to build a tennis betting strategy at your fingertips.
Bet365 cover a vast number of events and are often the first bookmaker to price up a tournament, offering competitive outright and match odds.
Enhancing a tennis bettor's experience further is the option to live stream matches, while in-play betting tennis is readily available.
Bet365’s Bet Builder tool is also available for select events, allowing users to combine several wagers from multiple matches on anything from the match result to the number of double faults into a single bet.
What makes bet365 really stand out from the crowd though are two offers: Tennis Retirement Guarantee and Tennis Acca Boost.
No one offers a similar retirement rule promotion, which guarantees all winning pre-match bets on the to win match market will be paid out if the opposing player retires hurt. Those winnings are paid as bet credits for single wagers, while the selection will be marked as a winner in multiples.
Speaking of multiples, bet365 will also boost your accumulator winnings by up to 70 per cent. The offer kicks in with a five per cent boost for winning doubles up to 70 per cent for successful 14-folds.
Summary
Competitive pricing, a solid overall experience and two great ongoing tennis promotions make bet365 our pick as the best tennis betting site.
2. 10bet
Keen to make a name for themselves in the world of tennis betting online are 10bet, who have a strong accumulator offer and run regular tennis promotions.
10bet offer a good range of match markets for individual contests and display stats and facts on each clash in easily digested slides, helping bettors make informed decisions. Streaming and in-play tennis betting are also available on a good number of events.
Much like bet365, 10bet also offer a boost for winning accumulators, only they are willing to bump up your winnings by 100 per cent. You will need to land a multiple of 15 legs or more to receive a 100 per cent payout bonus, and the bonus only kicks in at five per cent for trebles, rising by increments of five per cent from there.
Perhaps the best thing about 10bet is their offers during major tournaments. During the 2023 ATP World Tour Finals, they offered customers a free £5 live bet if they bet £40 or more on tennis during that week.
Summary
If you are looking for a new betting website specifically for tennis betting promotions and accumulator boosts, 10bet is worth consideration.
3. BoyleSports
BoyleSports is perhaps the strongest option if you are searching for the best betting site to place tennis accumulators.
They pride themselves on their acca offers, allowing users to either boost the price of their multiple by up to 100 per cent for winning 14-folds or take out acca insurance to cover one leg.
The accumulator insurance means you will receive your stake back as a free bet up to £20 if one leg of your multiple of five selections or more loses.
BoyleSports will also reward those betting on tennis via accumulators with a free £5 acca for every five multiples they place.
BoyleSports also have a strong track record for offering multiple price boosts on big tennis matches at Grand Slam events and high-profile ATP and WTA tournaments.
There’s also the option to invent a bet for certain matches, allowing tennis bettors to get creative, alongside the usual array of standard match and outright markets.
Summary
BoyleSports have an excellent range of accumulator offers and frequent price boosts but is let down by the lack of a bet builder option and relevant information on matches.
4. Betway
Who doesn’t enjoy a free bet? Tennis bettors can get their hands on a £10 free bet every week with Betway’s aptly named free bet club.
By wagering a minimum of £25 per week on tennis trebles, accumulators, or a Bet Builder containing three or more legs at odds of 2/1 or greater, users can unlock a free £10 bet with Betway.
That’s the number one reason for betting on tennis at Betway, but they also offer a cash out service on various markets and have a history of price boosts for the big matches.
Their unique #Betyourway scheme allows users to be creative when betting on tennis. By contacting Betway via X (formerly Twitter) and using the hashtag #betyourway in the message, you can ask them to price up a bet.
You can use the tool to combine a multitude of markets, from set betting to the total number of aces to the correct score and so much more.
Summary
The potential of a weekly £10 free bet coupled with some interesting features and tools makes Betway a strong bookmaker for tennis betting.
5. Betfred
For those who enjoy live tennis betting, Betfred’s combination of regular promotions, a slick in-play service and a good mobile app makes them a good option.
Betfred’s app offers all the same markets and services as its desktop site, unlike some of its rivals, and is easy to navigate.
They boast a good selection of in-play markets, while you can watch a selected number of matches via their in-play streaming service, which is integrated nicely at the top of the match page.
Betfred also run regular in-play promotions, offering users a free bet on a match when they wager a certain amount pre-match on that specific contest. These offers can run daily during the Grand Slam events.
Summary
Betfred have a strong sign-up offer and are great for fans of in-play tennis betting, but lack the ongoing offers and finer touches of some other bookmakers on this list.
How to choose between Tennis Betting Sites
We've used a range of factors to decide on the best tennis betting sites and here are our tips to help you choose a tennis bookmaker.
Check the license
Before considering whether to sign up and use a tennis betting site, check whether it is licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission. Licensed sites should have secure, encrypted platforms to protect your financial information.
Online tennis betting odds
Better odds equal greater returns so carefully examine and assess whether the prices offered on tennis betting are the best available. The betting sites featured on this list regularly provide the best value for tennis betting online.
Payment preferences
Check whether the bookmaker can offer your chosen payment method, as well as the deposit and withdrawal limits. Always check the deposit method required for activating sign up offers, as with some betting sites, you can invalidate the offer by depositing via e-wallet, like PayPal or Skrill.
Tennis betting promotions
A top tennis betting site should run tennis-specific promotions and special offers. These can take various forms, from free bet offers, price boosts or accumulator insurance and should be plentiful when the Grand Slam events roll around.
Live tennis betting
Bookmakers should offer in-play tennis betting as standard on most matches now. The best sites will be the ones that also offer live streaming and cash-out options to enhance the in-play experience.
Tennis betting on the move
With tennis varying in start times due to its global nature, you won’t always want to have your laptop in front of you when betting on tennis. Therefore, a slick, easy-to-use mobile app offering all the same features as the desktop version of a betting site is essential.
Help when needed
Online tennis betting sites have professional customer support teams, standing by to help at all hours. They should be easily contactable, responsive and have multiple contact methods.
Responsible gambling
All gambling operators licensed by the UK Gambling Commission are required to provide customers with useful tools to help stay in control of their activity.
Gambling can be addictive and tennis betting can quickly become compulsive if great care is not taken. As such, we only recommend betting sites for tennis if they provide responsible gambling tools such as:
Deposit limits - so users have the ability to limit the amount they can deposit
Reality checks - notifications to prompt customers to be mindful of how long they've been active
Profit/loss indicators - instant access to win/loss margins to provide transparency on a customer's success rate
Time outs - so users can self impose a cooling off period if they're concerned about their betting habits
Without question, all licensed tennis betting apps and websites must give users the option to self-exclude, which should be utilised the moment a customer realises their gambling has become problematic.
Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related harm, there are several charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:
As a year-round sport, tennis betting promotions shouldn't be hard to find, particularly during Grand Slam fortnights. Here are just a few to consider in 2023.
Free tennis bets
Bookmakers like to attract new customers with free bet offers, but for tennis bettors, you may need to tread carefully when deciding which sign-up offers to go for.
Several betting sites only offer free bets on football or horse racing to new customers, excluding tennis. Betfred place no such restrictions on new users and those using the Betfred promo code can earn £40 in bonuses when they wager £10 on tennis.
£30 of that bonus sum will be credited in free bets that can be used to bet on any sport.
Betfred also periodically offer free in-play tennis bets to existing customers. These usually require bettors to stake a certain amount on a specific match to unlock the free bet.
Tennis odds boost
The best tennis betting sites will take the time to offer price boosts on tennis matches, even when there isn’t a big tournament taking place.
BetVictor do a good job of offering price boosts every day and on a variety of matches and markets, bumping up the price for the match winner, set betting, first set winner and more.
Money-back specials
Early payout offers or money-back specials aren’t always easy to find on tennis betting sites outside of the Slams, but a few bookmakers consistently run those kinds of promotions.
BoyleSports will offer money-back as a free bet if one leg of your tennis accumulator lets you down, while Fitzdares run a weekly offer which returns losses as cash.
Fitzdares returns 10 per cent of a customer’s weekly in-play tennis betting losses, up to £5,000. This applies to an in-play single or multiple bets.
The Best Tennis Betting Sites: In Summary
Using the information in this article, tennis bettors should be armed with all they need to find a tennis betting site that caters to their specific requirements.
Make sure to come back and check on this page if you'd like to stay up to date with all the latest online tennis betting offers, particularly during the Grand Slams.
Rest assured all the bookmakers mentioned on this page and who are featured on The Independent are licensed, regulated and legally able to operate in the UK.
Tennis Betting Sites FAQS
Personal preference plays a big role when it comes to choosing the best tennis betting site. Our panel have rated bet365 as having the best all-round package, but other sites worth consideration include BoyleSports, BetVictor, Betway and 10bet.
Online tennis betting involves finding a regulated and reputable bookmaker (see The Independent’s list for more information) and creating an account. You’ll then need to deposit funds, navigate to the tennis betting section of the betting site, choose your market, select your bet, set your stake and confirm your bet. Remember to always gamble responsibly.
There’s a massive number of markets available for each tennis match, ranging from the match winner down to what the score of the first service game for a specific player will be. Many of these markets are available in-play, while certain markets will only become active at the start of the game.
Being successful at tennis betting requires hard work and research, and even then, there’s a significant element of risk. Trying to gather information on smaller tournaments can be tricky due to poor coverage so taking in expert analysis is crucial. Betting on tennis is far from easy and like any form of betting, you're at risk of losing money.
This depends entirely on the bookmaker you are wagering with. Most will mark the bet as void and return your stake. But bet365 will pay you out as a winner if you back a player pre-match and their opponent retires hurt.
Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem,
advice
and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.