What is ante-post betting on sports and how does it work?

In betting terminology, ‘ante-post’ means placing bets before the day of the event, whether it be a horse or greyhound race or before the start of a series of events such as football and American football leagues along with tennis, cricket, golf, rugby and snooker competitions to name a few. Most offer a wide range of ante-post markets, also called futures markets, and betting is available in advance on almost every major sporting event worldwide.

Established 2006 Get £10 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

Advantages and disadvantages of ante-post betting There are two forms of ante-post betting. The first is when the runners or competitors of a specific event have yet to be finalised. Typical examples are ante-post markets on major horse race meetings, such as or the Grand National and Greyhound Derby. Odds on such events are available many months beforehand and the advantage of these markets is that the odds available are often far bigger than the prices on the day. The disadvantage is that all stakes are lost if your horse or greyhound does not end up participating in the race, or if your team fails to make the final of a competition for example.

Established 1999 Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Non-runner no-bet Increasingly, are offering non-runner no-bet (NRNB) ante-post options, usually available nearer to the events taking place when there is a clearer picture of which participants are likely to start. The odds are more cramped than in a conventional ante-post book, but stakes are returned in the event of a non-runner. When it comes to racing, this protects bettors against withdrawals through injury or illness and against connections making alternative plans for their horses or greyhounds.

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Football ante-post betting The other form of ante-post betting is where bookmakers compile odds for future events where the participants are already known. English Football, which attracts enormous ante-post interest, is a prime example. will advertise prices for all major football leagues within days of the previous season's completion. Unlike in horse racing and greyhound racing, the runners are already known. The 2015/16 Premier League champions Leicester City were 5,000/1 in some ante-post lists and a handful of small-stakes punters, mainly ambitious Leicester fans, made small fortunes by betting on them before a ball had been kicked.

Established 2005 Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10 VISIT SITE New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £30 in Free Bets and £10 in Extra Spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Ante-post accas and cash outs A very popular ante-post bet in football is picking teams to win the Premier League, Championship, League 1 and League 2 and mixing them in singles, doubles, trebles and accumulator bets. Most offer a cash-out option and if your teams are all doing well halfway through the season, for example, there may be the opportunity to cash out with a profit. The knockout competitions in football are also a popular choice for ante-post punters, including the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Champions League.

Established 2008 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad