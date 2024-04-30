Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

16:25 Yarmouth – Taravara – 1pt e/w @ 28/1

Taravara will be vulnerable to anything even mildly progressive but it’s only a couple of months since he ran Cephalus to a head at Kempton when conceding 2lbs. That rival has gone on to win three more races and is 22lbs higher in the weights, so it was a big effort.

He wasn’t so good on his sole run since when behind the same horse at Lingfield but there wasn’t much pace on and a mile at that track isn’t quite as suitable as Kempton. He has previous here and, although yet to score on turf, Yarmouth does tend to suit those who enjoy artificial surfaces.

Hollie Doyle is booked and she’s 2-5 for the yard. She rides this track as well as anyone and if she can get Taravara to relax, I think he has the ability to run a big race. Whether he remains in form, I’m not sure after the Lingfield run but we’re getting a nice price to find out, with four places up for grabs.

17:10 Catterick – Rum Runner – 1pt @ 9/1

Rum Runner doesn’t have the typical running style best suited to Catterick but races here are often fast early and slow late, which is exactly what he wants. Indeed, his most recent success came over C&D last August when finishing fast from off the speed and he really enjoyed the test on offer.

A visor was tried the last twice and worked well first time, then didn’t seem to yield the same effect afterwards. Although he did see plenty of daylight and raced up the middle of Newcastle’s track, which wasn’t the pace to be. I think we can ignore that performance altogether.

The headgear is off now, which won’t be a problem, and he should be happier back on turf. It looks as if there’ll be a solid pace on, he’s drawn nicely in stall two and the ground is fine. If he travels as well as he can when on a going day, he should be hitting top gear when the leaders slow.