2024 World Snooker Championship second round predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets

World Snooker Championship second round betting tips John Higgins to beat Mark Allen – 7/5 at BetGoodwin

Stuart Bingham to beat Jack Lisowski – 6/4 at SpreadEx

Kyren Wilson -3.5 frames to beat Joe O’Connor – Evs at BetMGM The second round matches continue this weekend at the World Snooker Championship. There are some tasty ties to look forward to, as the remaining players look to move a step closer to final on May 6. A record-matching eight seeds fell in the opening round of this year’s tournament, and there could be more shocks in the last 16 given the high standard of the qualifiers this year. There is a wide range of markets available on for the 2024 World Snooker Championship. Here is a look at our three picks for the matches over the weekend at the Crucible.

John Higgins vs Mark Allen prediction (2.30pm Saturday, BBC One & Eurosport 1) John Higgins and Mark Allen have played some big games at the Crucible over the years, and it is the Scotsman who has won those matches. The four-time world champion beat Allen 17-13 in the semi-final in 2009, while in 2017, he got the better of the Northern Irishman 13-9 in the second round. Higgins was not at his very best in the opening round this year, but he fought hard to beat Jamie Jones 10-6. The Wizard of Wishaw hit two 147s in one night at an exhibition in Scotland just weeks ago, so he is obviously scoring very well at the moment. Allen is clearly going to be a tough opponent for Higgins in his next assignment at the Crucible. It has been another excellent season for the Antrim potter, as he has won four tournaments, including the World Grand Prix and Champion of Champions. However, for some strange reason, Allen has often struggled to find his best form in Sheffield. The furthest he has gone in this tournament is the semi-finals. Despite their head-to-head record, Higgins is available at 7/5 with BetGoodwin for this tie. He can keep his bid for a fifth world title alive in this mouth-watering match. World Snooker Championship tip 1: John Higgins to beat Mark Allen – 7/5 at BetGoodwin

Stuart Bingham vs Jack Lisowski prediction (7pm, BBC Two & Eurosport 1) Jack Lisowski and Stuart Bingham were the two qualifiers everybody wanted to avoid in the first round of the 2024 World Snooker Championship. Ding Junhui and Gary Wilson were the unlucky seeds to draw the dangerous duo and they both were eliminated from the tournament. Lisowski and Bingham each have legitimate claims for going all the way at the Crucible and becoming the first qualifier to lift the trophy since Shaun Murphy managed the feat in 2005. Both of their games looked very sharp, and it was quite clear they had benefited from the matches they had played at the Institute of Sport. Bingham was very impressive in his 10-5 over Wilson. Ball Run had breaks of 117, 98 and 76 in that victory over one of this season’s most in-form players. As you would expect from a former winner, he looked at home at the Crucible. Lisowski has not played a lot of snooker in the lead-up to this year’s tournament. He was very honest after his victory over Ding, revealing that he had fallen out of love with the sport earlier this year. Jack-Pot is now outside the world’s top 16, which is why he had to qualify for the event. These two players are both big break builders, but it is Bingham’s all-round game that is likely to prove to be the difference here. The 2015 winner is 6/4 with SpreadEx to win this contest and he represents fair value on . World Snooker Championship tip 2: Stuart Bingham to beat Jack Lisowski – 6/4 at SpreadEx

Joe O'Connor vs Kyren Wilson prediction (7pm, BBC Two & Eurosport 1) 2020 runner-up Kyren Wilson wasted no time in his first round match with Dominic Dale. He defeated the Spaceman 10-1 in a clinical display. Wilson hit a 70-plus break in nine of the 10 frames he won, including a 123. Wilson is one of the names in the top half of the draw who will fancy their chances of reaching the final this year. The longer format suits the Warrior, as he is one of the toughest match players in the sport. Joe O’Connor booked his place in the second round with a victory over his good friend and practice partner Mark Selby. That was an excellent draw for the qualifier as, unlike some players, he did not fear the four-time winner going into a Leicester derby. O’Connor faces an even tougher challenge this time as he bids to continue his run at the Crucible on his debut. This will be the first time in his career that he is involved in a three-session match. Wilson is the warm favourite across the for this second contest. However, you can get evens on Wilson at -3.5 in the handicap market with BetMGM. Expect to see another one-sided victory for the Warrior. World Snooker Championship tip 3: Kyren Wilson -3.5 frames to beat Joe O’Connor – Evs at BetMGM