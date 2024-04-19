Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Snooker Betting Sites UK

The Independent guide to the best snooker betting websites in 2024

Last Updated: 23rd of April 2024
Kevin Walsh
·
Betting Writer

Our betting experts bring you comprehensive analysis of the best snooker betting sites and the latest UK snooker betting offers and promotions.

  1. Betfred Sports
    Established 2005
    Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses
    Promo Code: WELCOME50
    VISIT SITE
    Paysafecard VISA Visa Electron Maestro NETELLER Skrill PayPal
    New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Extra Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.
  2. BetGoodwin Sports
    Established 2022
    50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses
    VISIT SITE
    VISA MasterCard Visa Electron Maestro
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.
  3. BetMGM UK Sports
    Established 2023
    Bet £10 Get £40
    VISIT SITE
    VISA MasterCard Bank Transfer PayPal
    New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
  4. PriveWin Sports
    Established 2017
    Bet £20 Get A £30 Free Bet
    VISIT SITE
    VISA Neosurf Paysafecard MuchBetter Revolut NETELLER Skrill Apple Pay
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New players only. Min £20 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1x wagering the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion £200. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal request voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill & Neteller deposits.
  5. BzeeBet Sports
    Established 2022
    Bet £20, Get £20 Free Bet
    VISIT SITE
    MuchBetter Paysafecard NETELLER Skrill Cash2Code PayPal MasterCard VISA
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers Only. Max one £20 Free Bet. Qualifying bets at Odds of 1/1(2.00) or greater. Paid as Bonus Token with Min 4/5(180) Odds Req. Skrill, Neteller & Paypal not eligible.BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs Apply
  6. Magic red Sports
    Established 2014
    Bet £10 & Get £10 Free Bet + 10 Bonus Spins
    VISIT SITE
    MasterCard Trustly Paysafecard Skrill VISA PayPal AstroPay MuchBetter
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Min £10 deposit and bet on odds 1/1 or greater required. deposits via Paypal, Neteller, Pasafe, Skrill or Skrill 1-Tap will not be eligible for any free bet offer. Extra bet and bonus spins issued within 24 hours of quailfying bet being settled. Extra bet valid for 14 days, stake not returned. Bonus spins valid for 24 hours, selected games only.
  7. Neptune Play Sports
    Established 2024
    Bet £10, Get £10 + 10 Bonus Spins
    VISIT SITE
    VISA MasterCard Trustly Bank Transfer PayPal AstroPay MuchBetter Skrill
    18+. New Players Only. Min. $/€10 deposit and bet on odds 1/1 or greater required. Extra bets and bonus spins are issued within 24 hours of the qualifying bet being settled. Extra bet valid for 14 days, stake not returned. Bonus spins are valid for 24 hours, only available on the Book of Dead game. Terms and Conditions apply.
  8. QuinnBet Sports
    Established 2017
    50% Back as a Free Bet up to £35 + 10 Extra Spins
    VISIT SITE
    VISA MasterCard Revolut
    If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £35 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free online casino spins at QuinnCasino. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 10 Extra Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org | Gamble Responsibly
  9. Fitzdares Sport
    Established 2005
    Bet £50, Get £25 in Free Bets + 10 Extra Spins
    VISIT SITE
    VISA MasterCard
    New customers only, aged 18+. Min deposit £10. Place a £50 bet on any sport at at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater to qualify for three free bets on settlement: £10 on Football, £10 on Greyhound and £5 on Virtual Sports, plus 10 Extra Spins on Reel King. Free Bet & Spins expire in 7 days.
  10. BetVictor Sports
    Established 1946
    Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
    VISIT SITE
    MasterCard VISA Apple Pay
    18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
  11. Kwiff Sports
    Established 2015
    Bet £10, Get a £30 Surprise Bet
    VISIT SITE
    MasterCard VISA PayPal Payz
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new customers only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.
  12. Bet365 Sports
    Established 2001
    Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
    Bonus Code: INDY2024
    Promo Code: INDY2024
    VISIT SITE
    Cheque Bank Transfer Paysafecard PayPal Entropay MasterCard Maestro VISA
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
  13. William Hill Sports
    Established 2008
    Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
    VISIT SITE
    NETELLER Entropay VISA MasterCard Visa Electron Maestro Skrill PayPal
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
  14. Bet UK Sports
    Established 2012
    Bet £10, Get £30 Free Bet
    VISIT SITE
    VISA MasterCard PayPal
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Stake not returned. T&Cs Apply.
  15. Red Axe Play Sports
    Established 2021
    Bet £20 Get A £30 Free Bet
    VISIT SITE
    Visa Electron MasterCard PayPal Skrill Payz NETELLER Paysafecard Apple Pay
    New players only. Min £20 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £20, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1x wagering the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion £200. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal request voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill & Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply.
  16. 10bet Sports
    Established 2003
    Get a 50% Welcome Bonus up to £50
    Promo Code: PLAY10
    VISIT SITE
    Paysafecard Skrill Maestro MasterCard Visa Electron VISA Apple Pay Trustly
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New bettors; Code PLAY10; Wager deposit & bonus 8x; Max qualifying bet stake=initial bonus; Valid 60 days; Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply; T&C apply; 18+
  17. Rhino Bet Sport
    Established 2021
    Bet £25 & Get a £10 Freebet
    Promo Code: B25G10FB
    VISIT SITE
    VISA MasterCard Visa Electron Maestro
    This promotion is for new customers only. Customers must be 18+. Customers must residents of the UK/IE. Sign Up using the promo code b25g10fb and make a minimum deposit of £25. Place a minimum £25 bet on any selection with minimum odds of evens (2.0) and receive a £10 free bet upon bet settlement. Only customers signing up through a recognized affiliate partner will be eligible for this promotion.T&C's apply
  18. Grosvenor Sports
    Established 2007
    Double The Odds, Any Bet, Any Odds
    VISIT SITE
    PayPal MasterCard Visa Electron VISA Paysafecard PayByPhone Apple Pay
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New customers. Max £10. 200% Odds Boost Token. Keep it fun - set your deposit limit. T&Cs apply.
  19. Mr Mega Sports
    Established 2021
    Bet £15 Get £10 in Free Bets
    VISIT SITE
    MasterCard Skrill Paysafecard MuchBetter Skrill VISA Maestro
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction . new player only, 1st deposit, min deposit £15, Max £10 Free Bet valid for 14 days, Bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller, Skrill and Payapl not eligible. T&C apply.
  20. mr.play Sports
    Established 2017
    Welcome Bonus - Bet £10 Get £15 in Free Bets
    VISIT SITE
    Visa Electron Maestro Entropay Paysafecard Zimpler NETELLER Trustly MasterCard
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. 18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £15 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at a min. odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible.
  21. BetItOn Sportsbook
    Established 2020
    Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
    VISIT SITE
    VISA Bank Transfer Trustly Skrill PayPal Paysafecard MuchBetter MasterCard
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new player only, 1st deposit, min deposit £15, Max £10 Free Bet valid for 14 days, Bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller, Skrill and Payapl not eligible. T&C apply.
  22. BoyleSports
    Established 2007
    Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
    VISIT SITE
    Paysafecard PayPal NETELLER VISA Bank Transfer Skrill Boku
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
  23. BritainBet Sport
    Established 2020
    Deposit £10, Get £10 Free Bet
    VISIT SITE
    VISA PayPal Trustly PayByPhone MuchBetter Payz Paysafecard
    New Players Only. Free bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply. 18+ #AD - Full Terms Apply
  24. Zet Bet Sports
    Established 2022
    Bet £10, Get £10 Free Bet
    VISIT SITE
    Bank Transfer PayPal Paysafecard Trustly MasterCard NETELLER Skrill VISA
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible. T&Cs Apply
  25. bwin Sports
    Established 1997
    Sign up to Get Your £20 Backup Bet
    VISIT SITE
    MasterCard VISA Skrill Apple Pay PayPal NETELLER Bank Transfer Paysafecard
    18+ | New UK players only | Min deposit req. £10 | Certain deposit methods excluded | Place 1 sport bet (3+ selections) | Excl Horse Racing | Min stake £10 | Max stake £20 | Min Odds 2/1 (3.0) | Max FreeBet £20 for football only | FreeBet valid for 7 days | FreeBet stake not returned | T&Cs apply
  26. Spinzwin Sport
    Established 2017
    Bet £20 & Get a £35 Free Bet + 11 Extra Spins
    VISIT SITE
    VISA MasterCard PayPal Paysafecard Skrill NETELLER PayByPhone PayByPhone
    New Players Only. Free bet – one-time stake of £35, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1x wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 days from receipt. Extra Spins Offer. Wager from real balance first. 50x wager the bonus. Contribution varies per game. Selected games only. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max Conversion: £20. Bonus is valid 7 days from receipt. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller Deposits. Full Terms apply.
  27. Parimatch Sports
    Established 1994
    Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
    VISIT SITE
    Payz MasterCard Skrill NETELLER Apple Pay PayPal
    Terms: 18+ New customers only. Opt in, and bet £10 on football markets (odds 2.00+). No cash out. Get 6x£5 football free bets at specified odds for set markets, which expire after 7 days. Offer valid from 12:00 UK Time on 25/08/2023. Card payments only. T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
  28. NetBet Sports
    Established 2001
    Bet £5 & Get a £10 Free Bet
    VISIT SITE
    MasterCard VISA Boku Bitcoin by NETELLER Paysafecard Payforit PayPal
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New customers online only. Min Odds 3/1 (4.00), Min 3 Selections. Free Bet Valid For 7 Days
  29. Unibet Sports
    Established 1997
    Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
    VISIT SITE
    Trustly Visa Electron Maestro MasterCard VISA Bank Transfer PayPal
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
  30. Betway Sports
    Established 2006
    £30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + 100 Bonus Spins on Gold Blitz
    VISIT SITE
    Paysafecard PayPal Skrill NETELLER Entropay MasterCard Maestro Visa Electron
    *New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
  31. Spreadex Betting
    Established 1999
    Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
    VISIT SITE
    VISA MasterCard Maestro Bank Transfer
    #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Our picks for the Best Snooker Betting Sites in 2024

Having sorted through the many UK betting sites that offer betting on snooker, we have formulated a list of the best available in 2024. 

We have found these to be the best snooker betting sites for new and existing customers to use, giving you a helping hand in getting started with your snooker betting experience.

Best for snooker odds value: William Hill

An instantly recognisable name in the UK betting market, William Hill have remained at the top of the list of bookmakers offering the best odds on all sports.

This is particularly true when it comes to their snooker offerings, with their betting odds being hard to beat, particularly for the big tournaments of the year.

William Hill are also well known for their Enhanced Odds promos during competitions such as the World Snooker Championship, as well as for providing their customers with a host of different markets.

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Best for in-play snooker betting: bet365

One of the biggest betting brands in the UK, bet365 have one of the best selections of sports to bet on, including snooker.

With a large amount of offers and features, bet365 are one of the most popular betting sites among UK bettors.

In particular, their in-play betting options are better than most, with the ease of use being particularly pleasing. With other features such as bet builders, live streaming and free bets, bet365 are a one stop shop when it comes to betting on snooker.

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Best for pre-match snooker betting: BetVictor

BetVictor are one of the few snooker betting sites that offer ante-post betting and pre-tournament odds throughout the year. 

If you fancy getting bigger prices on your selected players before competitions like the World Championship and The Masters, then BetVictor is the betting site for you.

We found BetVictor to have some of the best pre-match odds, and they also offer a host of special bets on the big snooker tournaments.

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
BetVictor offer: Get £40 in Free Bets when you bet £10
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Best for snooker bet builders: Betfred

As a former sponsor of the World Snooker Championship, Betfred are well known for their offerings on the sport.

As with other selected sports, Betfred's snooker bet builder tool is among the best with UK betting sites. Betfred's bet builder is known as PickYourPunt, and gives customers the chance to create their own multiple bet and get a price on it.

Betfred have a selection of their own PickYourPunt bets available, but if you want to go it alone and can't find what you are looking for, you can get in contact with Betfred via social media to request a price on your selected wager. 

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses
Promo Code: WELCOME50
VISIT SITE
New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Extra Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Best for snooker free bets: NetBet

NetBet are one of the best bet builder sites on the market right now and their current free bet sign up offer is valid on snooker.

Open to new NetBet players only, the offer can be claimed after opening an account, depositing £10 and then placing a £5 bet builder. 

The qualifying bet builder stake must have a minimum of three selections at combined odds of 3/1. 

Once this bet is settled you will receive a £10 free bet within 24 hours which can be used on snooker accumulators and is valid for seven days.

We like this free bet offer as the initial outlay of just £5 suits those on a modest budget. 

NetBet Sports
Established 2001
Bet £5 & Get a £10 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New customers online only. Min Odds 3/1 (4.00), Min 3 Selections. Free Bet Valid For 7 Days

How to choose between Snooker Betting Sites 

There are several factors to consider when knowing which snooker betting site to choose. The tips below will help you formulate an idea of which bookmaker suits you best. 

Regulation 

Your chosen snooker betting site should be licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission. Licensed operators are legally obliged to protect your key information and provide responsible gambling tools.  

Competitive odds 

Shopping around for the best snooker odds on offer can make a huge difference to your potential winnings. Some gambling sites will offer ante-post betting markets on major tournaments, including the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible. 

Mobile app 

Mobile betting apps are where the majority of customers place their bets in the modern age. Therefore, betting sites must offer a seamless and easy-to-use mobile site to be considered as one of the best snooker betting sites.

Promotions 

Promotions and sign-up offers are the biggest attraction for bettors looking to find a new snooker betting site. Welcome offers that provide free bets are particularly appealing for those searching for a new bookmaker to join. Nearly all bookies will have welcome offers available to potential customers, but they differ greatly in value so it pays to study the terms before deciding who to go with. 

Payment options 

All of the top snooker betting sites should have a wide array of payment options for their customers. Some of the most popular methods include Paypal betting, Apple Pay, Trustly and Paysafecard. Always check if a betting site accepts your favoured method of payment before signing up.

Live snooker betting 

Given that snooker lends itself to being a sport to bet on live, in-play betting and live streaming should be available to customers. Some betting sites will require a certain deposit or betting amount to qualify for live streaming, but some sites do not require you to place a bet to watch snooker live. 

Customer support 

The best online snooker betting sites will have support available to users at all times of the day and night. Support should include a 24/7 live chat as well as traditional forms of communication such as email, phone and mail. Social media options for X and Facebook are also very useful. 

User experience on snooker betting sites UK

Customers should have an enjoyable and easy experience using a snooker betting site. It should be responsive, fast and easy to use. A large selection of bet types should be available and offers and promos should be easily found, with terms and conditions included.  

Bet UK Sports
Established 2012
Bet £10, Get £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Stake not returned. T&Cs Apply.

The Best Snooker Betting Apps 

The best online snooker betting apps should meet the following criteria: 

  • Ease of use – A snooker betting app should be reliable and easy to use for both Apple and Android users. Given that mobile betting is used by so many bettors, the very best bookmakers will have a state of the art betting app.
  • Aesthetics – Customers should have an enjoyable experience using the app. It should be easy to navigate, clear and concise and make it easy to access all the features and snooker bets online. 
  • Exclusive offers – Mobile users should be granted exclusive offers for using the betting app on the go. Most snooker betting offers will be provided on betting sites, but occasionally you will find offers that are exclusive to mobile users such as the BoyleSports sign-up offer.
  • Notifications – Alerts must be available to notify users of the status of their bets or live scores in snooker matches. They should also be used to signal special offers and bonuses.
Unibet Sports
Established 1997
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

Remember to bet responsibly

Should you decide to sign up for one the top snooker betting sites listed on this page, please remember to gamble responsibly with these tips:

  1. Set Limits: Establish a budget before playing
  2. Take Breaks: Maintain a healthy balance by enjoying breaks
  3. Self-Exclusion: Consider this option if you become concerned
  4. Recognise Signs: Be aware of problem gambling warning signs and seek help if needed

All licensed bookmakers must give users the option to self-exclude, which should be utilised the moment a customer realises their gambling has become harmful.

Should you wish to seek independent help for gambling-related harm, there are several charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:

The Best Snooker Betting Sites: In summary 

With the help of this guide, you should now be able to find the snooker betting site that suits your needs.

Our experts have been meticulous in their analysis of the new betting sites featured on this page, whilst ranking the more established operators based on their snooker product. 

Ultimately, choosing the best snooker betting site should come down to your own preferences and intentions, but we particularly like William Hill, bet365 and Betfred. 

Here at The Independent, we ensure that all of our featured snooker betting sites have been thoroughly reviewed and are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

Kevin Walsh for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Kevin Walsh

Jamie Casey for independent.co.uk

Reviewed by

Jamie Casey

Last Updated: 23rd April 2024, 03:15 PM

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.