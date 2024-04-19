Our betting experts bring you comprehensive analysis of the best snooker betting sites and the latest UK snooker betting offers and promotions.
With years of experience behind them, our experts know how to find the best snooker sites available on the UK market. In this snooker betting site comparison, we have meticulously sifted through the many sites that offer betting on snooker and provided a list of the bookmakers you should consider.
The following are some of the key factors that our experts have considered:
Regulation: The first thing we look for in our analysis of the best bookmakers is regulation. All snooker betting sites should carry a UK Gambling Commissionlicence to operate in the country legally.
Odds value: One of the most important things to consider when it comes to betting on snooker is the odds value provided by individual betting sites. Getting the most value out of your snooker bets is key, and with certain bookmakers providing better odds than others, it pays to shop around. Our experts have highlighted the best snooker betting sites for odds value below.
Offers and promotions: Just as important as finding the best odds available, choosing gambling sites that have the best snooker betting offers is something else to consider. Most snooker betting sites will attempt to outdo each other with their betting offers, including free bets, welcome offers, and ongoing promotions for existing customers. Thankfully, our snooker betting experts have found the best offers for you, saving you the task of searching through the long list of those available.
Best for in-play snooker betting: bet365
One of the biggest betting brands in the UK, bet365 have one of the best selections of sports to bet on, including snooker.
With a large amount of offers and features, bet365 are one of the most popular betting sites among UK bettors.
In particular, their in-play betting options are better than most, with the ease of use being particularly pleasing. With other features such as bet builders, live streaming and free bets, bet365 are a one stop shop when it comes to betting on snooker.
Best for pre-match snooker betting: BetVictor
BetVictor are one of the few snooker betting sites that offer ante-post betting and pre-tournament odds throughout the year.
If you fancy getting bigger prices on your selected players before competitions like the World Championship and The Masters, then BetVictor is the betting site for you.
We found BetVictor to have some of the best pre-match odds, and they also offer a host of special bets on the big snooker tournaments.
Best for snooker bet builders: Betfred
As a former sponsor of the World Snooker Championship, Betfred are well known for their offerings on the sport.
As with other selected sports, Betfred's snooker bet builder tool is among the best with UK betting sites. Betfred's bet builder is known as PickYourPunt, and gives customers the chance to create their own multiple bet and get a price on it.
Betfred have a selection of their own PickYourPunt bets available, but if you want to go it alone and can't find what you are looking for, you can get in contact with Betfred via social media to request a price on your selected wager.
Best for snooker free bets: NetBet
NetBet are one of the best bet builder sites on the market right now and their current free bet sign up offer is valid on snooker.
Open to new NetBet players only, the offer can be claimed after opening an account, depositing £10 and then placing a £5 bet builder.
The qualifying bet builder stake must have a minimum of three selections at combined odds of 3/1.
Once this bet is settled you will receive a £10 free bet within 24 hours which can be used on snooker accumulators and is valid for seven days.
We like this free bet offer as the initial outlay of just £5 suits those on a modest budget.
How to choose between Snooker Betting Sites
There are several factors to consider when knowing which snooker betting site to choose. The tips below will help you formulate an idea of which bookmaker suits you best.
Regulation
Your chosen snooker betting site should be licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission. Licensed operators are legally obliged to protect your key information and provide responsible gambling tools.
Competitive odds
Shopping around for the best snooker odds on offer can make a huge difference to your potential winnings. Some gambling sites will offer ante-post betting markets on major tournaments, including the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible.
Mobile app
Mobile betting apps are where the majority of customers place their bets in the modern age. Therefore, betting sites must offer a seamless and easy-to-use mobile site to be considered as one of the best snooker betting sites.
Promotions
Promotions and sign-up offers are the biggest attraction for bettors looking to find a new snooker betting site. Welcome offers that provide free bets are particularly appealing for those searching for a new bookmaker to join. Nearly all bookies will have welcome offers available to potential customers, but they differ greatly in value so it pays to study the terms before deciding who to go with.
Payment options
All of the top snooker betting sites should have a wide array of payment options for their customers. Some of the most popular methods include Paypal betting, Apple Pay, Trustly and Paysafecard. Always check if a betting site accepts your favoured method of payment before signing up.
Live snooker betting
Given that snooker lends itself to being a sport to bet on live, in-play betting and live streaming should be available to customers. Some betting sites will require a certain deposit or betting amount to qualify for live streaming, but some sites do not require you to place a bet to watch snooker live.
Customer support
The best online snooker betting sites will have support available to users at all times of the day and night. Support should include a 24/7 live chat as well as traditional forms of communication such as email, phone and mail. Social media options for X and Facebook are also very useful.
User experience on snooker betting sites UK
Customers should have an enjoyable and easy experience using a snooker betting site. It should be responsive, fast and easy to use. A large selection of bet types should be available and offers and promos should be easily found, with terms and conditions included.
The Best Snooker Betting Apps
The best online snooker betting apps should meet the following criteria:
Ease of use – A snooker betting app should be reliable and easy to use for both Apple and Android users. Given that mobile betting is used by so many bettors, the very best bookmakers will have a state of the art betting app.
Aesthetics – Customers should have an enjoyable experience using the app. It should be easy to navigate, clear and concise and make it easy to access all the features and snooker bets online.
Exclusive offers – Mobile users should be granted exclusive offers for using the betting app on the go. Most snooker betting offers will be provided on betting sites, but occasionally you will find offers that are exclusive to mobile users such as the BoyleSports sign-up offer.
Notifications – Alerts must be available to notify users of the status of their bets or live scores in snooker matches. They should also be used to signal special offers and bonuses.
Remember to bet responsibly
Should you decide to sign up for one the top snooker betting sites listed on this page, please remember to gamble responsibly with these tips:
Set Limits: Establish a budget before playing
Take Breaks: Maintain a healthy balance by enjoying breaks
Self-Exclusion: Consider this option if you become concerned
Kevin Walsh is an experienced sports betting writer with a strong background in the gambling industry. He has written for many top publications as a freelancer, with horse racing, football and darts being his main areas of expertise.
Jamie Casey is a former sports journalist who now provides editorial expertise in the betting industry. His work has appeared in prestigious publications such as Sky Sports, The Irish Times, RTE, FourFourTwo and many more.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem,
advice
and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.