West Ham vs Liverpool prediction: Reds response expected in London

West Ham vs Liverpool betting tips

West Ham and Liverpool are on course for disappointing ends to the season, but of the two, the Reds look the most likely to put recent setbacks behind them and win Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off (12.30pm, TNT Sports 1).

Following Wednesday's defeat in the Merseyside derby, have pushed the Reds' Premier League title odds out to 40/1.

The lacklustre loss at Goodison Park greatly diminished the chances of sending Jurgen Klopp off with a farewell trophy, and skipper Virgil van Dijk openly questioned the squad's desire in the aftermath.

A reaction is expected at the London Stadium, where they’ll face a West Ham team humbled by Crystal Palace last weekend.

West Ham vs Liverpool odds April 27th | 12:30pm Home Draw Away West Ham United WHU 19/4 4/1 10/19 Liverpool LIV

Having been knocked out of the Europa League in the game prior to their Selhurst Park shellacking, it’s been a difficult last 10 days for Hammers boss David Moyes amid an increase in speculation over his future.

Moyes is unlikely to find much comfort from a meeting with Liverpool having only ever beaten the Reds six times in 41 games as a coach.

His West Ham team are sizeable underdogs on for this latest encounter and look up against it, even with the Merseysiders not in peak form.

West Ham vs Liverpool prediction: Right response from reeling Reds

Liverpool’s worst run of the season couldn’t have come at a more inconvenient time, a sequence of two wins in six games costing them not only a shot at the Europa League crown but potentially the Premier League title too.

The Reds are now relying on Manchester City and Arsenal slipping up more than once, although they can at least go level with the Gunners at the top of the table with a win at West Ham.

Liverpool’s two defeats in the last three league games are as many losses as they sustained in the previous 42 matches, a shocking dip from a side made favorites to win the title by at the start of April.

Attention appears to be turning towards the future at Anfield with Arne Slot the odds-on favourite in the , but the squad won’t be ready to throw in the towel on this season just yet.

It’s been the Merseysiders' profligacy in front of goal that’s cost them recently. They generated 2.1 expected goals against Everton and 2.7 against Crystal Palace, yet they drew a blank in both games.

Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah have gone off the boil, but a meeting with West Ham’s generous defence could help Liverpool's attack get back on track.

Only the league’s bottom four teams have kept fewer clean sheets than the Hammers, who looked cumbersome matched up against Palace’s free-flowing frontline last week.