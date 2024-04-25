Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

West Ham vs Liverpool prediction: Reds response expected in London

Follow our free Premier League betting tips with the best odds for our West Ham vs Liverpool predictions
Last Updated: 26th of April 2024
Chris Rivers
·
Football Writer
West Ham vs Liverpool prediction: Reds response expected in London
West Ham vs Liverpool betting tips

West Ham and Liverpool are on course for disappointing ends to the season, but of the two, the Reds look the most likely to put recent setbacks behind them and win Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off (12.30pm, TNT Sports 1). 

Following Wednesday's defeat in the Merseyside derby, football betting sites have pushed the Reds' Premier League title odds out to 40/1. 

The lacklustre loss at Goodison Park greatly diminished the chances of sending Jurgen Klopp off with a farewell trophy, and skipper Virgil van Dijk openly questioned the squad's desire in the aftermath. 

A reaction is expected at the London Stadium, where they’ll face a West Ham team humbled by Crystal Palace last weekend. 

West Ham vs Liverpool odds
April 27th | 12:30pm
Home
Draw
Away
West Ham United West Ham United WHU
19/4 BetVictor
4/1 Bet365
10/19 BetMGM UK
Liverpool Liverpool LIV

Having been knocked out of the Europa League in the game prior to their Selhurst Park shellacking, it’s been a difficult last 10 days for Hammers boss David Moyes amid an increase in speculation over his future.

Moyes is unlikely to find much comfort from a meeting with Liverpool having only ever beaten the Reds six times in 41 games as a coach. 

His West Ham team are sizeable underdogs on betting apps for this latest encounter and look up against it, even with the Merseysiders not in peak form. 

West Ham vs Liverpool prediction: Right response from reeling Reds

Liverpool’s worst run of the season couldn’t have come at a more inconvenient time, a sequence of two wins in six games costing them not only a shot at the Europa League crown but potentially the Premier League title too.

The Reds are now relying on Manchester City and Arsenal slipping up more than once, although they can at least go level with the Gunners at the top of the table with a win at West Ham. 

Premier League title odds
Liverpool’s two defeats in the last three league games are as many losses as they sustained in the previous 42 matches, a shocking dip from a side made favorites to win the title by gambling sites at the start of April.

Attention appears to be turning towards the future at Anfield with Arne Slot the odds-on favourite in the next Liverpool manager betting, but the squad won’t be ready to throw in the towel on this season just yet.

It’s been the Merseysiders' profligacy in front of goal that’s cost them recently. They generated 2.1 expected goals against Everton and 2.7 against Crystal Palace, yet they drew a blank in both games.

Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah have gone off the boil, but a meeting with West Ham’s generous defence could help Liverpool's attack get back on track. 

Only the league’s bottom four teams have kept fewer clean sheets than the Hammers, who looked cumbersome matched up against Palace’s free-flowing frontline last week.

The 5-2 defeat provided Hammers’ fans with another stick with which to attack manager Moyes and few can argue they’ve been poor in the second half of the season, winning just four games in all competitions in 2024.

They are now in real danger of missing out on European qualification and face a tough end to the season, starting with a fixture West Ham don't tend to enjoy. They've lost nine of the last 10 meetings and shipped eight goals across two games with Liverpool this season. 

They’ve at least scored in both previous encounters with the Reds and having bagged in eight of the last 10 league games, they can grab a consolation goal against a shaky Liverpool backline.

In a meeting between two managers potentially on the way out, it will be interesting to see which team are still playing for their boss and which are ready to turn the page. When looking at this game from that angle, Liverpool get the nod.

West Ham vs Liverpool prediction 1: Liverpool to win & both teams to score – 8/5 with Betway

West Ham vs Liverpool tips: Antonio undervalued by bookmakers

West Ham top scorer Jarrod Bowen is pushing to be involved on Saturday, but should he fail to recover from injury in time it will fall on Michail Antonio to carry the goalscoring burden. 

He’s done that well recently, scoring in four of his last eight games, including in the Hammers’ last two matches.

Antonio’s physical presence and aerial ability should make him a handful for a Liverpool defence that was exposed by Everton from set pieces, an area where the Hammers have had some joy this season.

The Jamaica international leads the line effectively, yet that’s not reflected in the goalscorer markets on betting sites with Antonio 19/5 to score any time and 12/1 to open the scoring.

He’s 13/8 just to have a shot on target, and that’s perhaps the best value bet, given that he’s hit the target in six of his last eight appearances. 

West Ham vs Liverpool prediction 2: Michail Antonio over 0.5 shots on target – 13/8 with bet365

West Ham vs Liverpool odds: More Alexander-Arnold agony for Hammers

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pained expression after being subbed off against Everton summed up the feelings of most Liverpool fans at that time. 

His return from injury was expected to provide a late season boost but it hasn’t quite worked out that way. That’s not the England man’s fault entirely as he’s looked sharp, scoring a fantastic freekick against Fulham

He now comes up against one of his favourite opponents in West Ham and is expected to add to the 13 goal contributions he’s managed this season. 

Alexander-Arnold has recorded eight goal contributions in 11 appearances against West Ham in his career and has only had a hand in more goals against Arsenal (9), albeit in more games.

He had two assists in 31 minutes in Liverpool’s EFL Cup win over the Hammers in December and looks fair value at 6/4 with Parimatch to maintain his strong record against the Londoners.

West Ham vs Liverpool prediction 3: Trent Alexander-Arnold to score or assist – 6/4 with Parimatch

West Ham vs Liverpool team news

West Ham

David Moyes says Jarrod Bowen has a chance of being involved after missing the defeat at Palace. Konstantinos Mavropanos faces a late fitness check and George Earthy is available. However, Nayef Aguerd remains sidelined.

Liverpool

Cody Gakpo is back after missing the Everton game to attend the birth of his child. Diogo Jota and Conor Bradley will not feature while Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip are long-term absentees.

Liverpool vs West Ham odds

