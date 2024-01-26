Next Liverpool manager odds: Xabi Alonso odds-on to replace Jurgen Klopp as Reds boss

The Reds have won every major honour since Klopp took over the club in 2015 but on Friday it was announced that he will step down from his role at the end of the season.

Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has been backed in to the odds-on favourite to succeed Jurgen Klopp as manager of Liverpool.

Klopp admitted he is “running out of energy” but having already informed the club of his decision back in November the Liverpool board have no doubt been weighing up who to approach as his successor.

Last week, former Liverpool midfielder Alonso was trading as long as 10/1 to be the next Liverpool manager but the betting market has since seen a flurry of activity, with the Spaniard now 4/6 on .

Next Liverpool manager odds:

Alonso has impressed since taking over Leverkusen in October 2022 with his side currently four points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga, a division usually dominated by the latter.

Although highly-rated, Leverkusen is Alonso’s first senior management role having previously coached Real Madrid’s youth team before taking over Real Sociedad’s B-team La Sanse.

A Champions League winner with Liverpool in 2004/05, Alonso is understandably a fans’ favourite but he’s also favoured for the role by .

Other candidates for Liverpool job

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is next in the betting at a distant 9/1 with Betfred, though other bookmakers go as short as 11/2 on the Italian.

The Seagulls are a well-drilled outfit and have improved since De Zerbi replaced former boss Graham Potter, but they have somewhat underwhelmed this season.

That won’t do De Zerbi’s chances of landing the Liverpool job much good, though he still has plenty of time to get Brighton purring again with the club expected to go deep in the Europa League and FA Cup this season.