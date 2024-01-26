Jump to content
Next Liverpool manager odds: Xabi Alonso odds-on to replace Jurgen Klopp as Reds boss

Former Liverpool midfielder the clear frontrunner in the race to succeed Klopp, according to the bookies
Last Updated: 26th of January 2024
Jamie Casey
·
Football Writer
Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has been backed in to the odds-on favourite to succeed Jurgen Klopp as manager of Liverpool.

The Reds have won every major honour since Klopp took over the club in 2015 but on Friday it was announced that he will step down from his role at the end of the season. 

Klopp admitted he is “running out of energy” but having already informed the club of his decision back in November the Liverpool board have no doubt been weighing up who to approach as his successor. 

Last week, former Liverpool midfielder Alonso was trading as long as 10/1 to be the next Liverpool manager but the betting market has since seen a flurry of activity, with the Spaniard now 4/6 on gambling sites

Next Liverpool manager odds:

Alonso has impressed since taking over Leverkusen in October 2022 with his side currently four points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga, a division usually dominated by the latter. 

Although highly-rated, Leverkusen is Alonso’s first senior management role having previously coached Real Madrid’s youth team before taking over Real Sociedad’s B-team La Sanse. 

A Champions League winner with Liverpool in 2004/05, Alonso is understandably a fans’ favourite but he’s also favoured for the role by football betting sites

Other candidates for Liverpool job

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is next in the betting at a distant 9/1 with Betfred, though other bookmakers go as short as 11/2 on the Italian. 

The Seagulls are a well-drilled outfit and have improved since De Zerbi replaced former boss Graham Potter, but they have somewhat underwhelmed this season.

That won’t do De Zerbi’s chances of landing the Liverpool job much good, though he still has plenty of time to get Brighton purring again with the club expected to go deep in the Europa League and FA Cup this season. 

Meanwhile, former Reds captain Steven Gerrard has made no secret of his desire to manage his old club, but the odds on betting apps suggest he’s way down the pecking order. 

Bet365 make Gerrard a 25/1 outsider, which is understandable given the former Rangers boss has seen his stock drop since that successful stint in Scotland.

Gerrard briefly ended Celtic’s domination of the Scottish Premiership in 2021 but an ill-fated spell at Aston Villa has since damaged his managerial credentials at Premier League level. 

He now manages Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia and recently signed a contract extension, but was unlikely to be considered as a Klopp replacement regardless. 

Julian Nagelsmann and Ange Postecoglou are other potential candidates for the Liverpool job, but their current odds suggest they're not top of the board's priority list. 

Jamie Casey for independent.co.uk
Jamie Casey @jamiecasey37

Jamie Casey is a former sports journalist who now provides editorial expertise in the betting industry. His work has appeared in prestigious publications such as Sky Sports, The Irish Times, RTE, FourFourTwo and many more.

