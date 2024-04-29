PFA Player of the Year betting odds: Foden favourite for award

Phil Foden is the odds-on favourite with to be named PFA Player of the Year for his exploits in the 2023/24 campaign. Foden has been Manchester City’s standout player in the final third this season, driving the club on in their ambitions to win a fourth straight Premier League as well as a second straight FA Cup. The 23-year-old enhanced his reputation with several eye-catching displays in the Champions League, although City’s bid to retain their crown fell short in a quarter-final defeat to Real Madrid.

Foden has a big summer ahead of him too for England at the European Championships, where he and his team-mates will aim to end the Three Lions’ trophy drought. Bookmakers like their chances, making them joint-favourites in the with France to win the crown. Foden faces competition from both club and international team-mates for the PFA Player of the Year award with Rodri and Arsenal’s Declan Rice among the leading contenders behind the City forward in the odds. Three of the last four winners of the award have been City players, including Erling Haaland’s triumph last year following his incredible debut campaign in England. Haaland is off the pace in the betting behind Foden and is as big as 16/1 with some .

Phil Foden PFA Player of the Year odds Foden has been outstanding for City this season and they would not be in the title race without his impact in the final third. With Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland missing for portions of the season, Foden has become one of the focal points of Pep Guardiola’s side. Foden has been named PFA Young Player of the Year on two occasions, but he has shown his growth and maturity this season. Time and again he has delivered match-winning performances, scoring a brace against Manchester United and a hat-trick in City’s triumph over Aston Villa, results that could be crucial in retaining the top flight crown. Although Guardiola’s men crashed out of the Champions League in their defeat to Madrid on penalties, Foden still had a moment to remember with a stunning strike to level the scores at the Bernabeu. The 23-year-old has excelled for England as well as City. Due to the quality of his all-round play for club and country, have made him the odds-on favourite at 10/11 to win the award for the first time.

Rodri PFA Player of the Year odds Few players in the world can match Rodri for big-game performances. When the spotlight is on, the Spaniard always seems to rise to the occasion, none more so than his match-winning goal in the Champions League final to secure the title for Manchester City last term. Although Rodri is renowned for his combative play in the middle of the park and metronomic passing handing City control of matches, he has developed a handy knack of coming up with important goals. Rodri has notched a career-high 19 goals and assists combined in all competitions as City put more on his plate after De Bruyne was ruled out for six months. He has been Mr Reliable and once more a key force in City’s pursuit of a league and cup double. Odds of 10/3 from bet365 are available for him to beat out his team-mate Foden for the award.

Declan Rice PFA Player of the Year odds When it comes to the signing of the season, Rice will be high on the list. Arsenal showed their ambition to spend £100m to prise him away from West Ham and he has not disappointed, becoming the lynchpin of Mikel Arteta’s side. Arteta has tried to mould Arsenal in the vision of his mentor Guardiola and his City team, and he has found his Rodri. Not only has the England international dominated games with his accurate passing and broken up play superbly in the midfield, he has also chipped in with important goals. Arsenal are going to run Man City very close in the title race, and although the favour the Cityzens, the Gunners with Rice are not going to go out quietly. He is an outsider to win his first PFA Player of the Year award at 8/1.

Ollie Watkins PFA Player of the Year odds Villa have been the surprise package of the Premier League season and could end the season securing Champions League qualification and winning the Europa Conference League. Ollie Watkins has been integral to their success, no player in the top flight has more goal involvements than the Villa forward this season. Watkins has been deadly in front of the net, while allowing his team-mates to flourish alongside him with the most assists in the Premier League. His form has earned him international recognition and he’s likely to be Harry Kane’s back up at Euro 2024. Despite his achievements throughout the campaign for Unai Emery’s men, make him 10/1 to secure the award.

Cole Palmer PFA Player of the Year odds Cole Palmer has been the ray of sunshine in a difficult season for Chelsea. The Blues secured a £45m move for the forward, who was deemed surplus to requirements by Guardiola and Manchester City. Few would have predicted that Palmer would be in the running for the Golden Boot in a battle with Erling Haaland for the award. He’s not only found the net with regularity, but he has also scored vital goals for Chelsea to keep them in the top half of the Premier League. Without his presence, Mauricio Pochettino’s side could have been in trouble. Palmer has forced his way into Gareth Southgate’s England, although he can’t be sure of his Euros place. The 21-year-old is behind four players in the betting for the PFA Player of the Year award at a best-price of 14/1, although he could be a stronger shout for Young Player of the Year.

Erling Haaland PFA Player of the Year odds It seems bizarre that a player at the top of the Premier League goal chart and enjoying another fine statistical season in the Premier League is not one of the top contenders for the PFA Player of the Year. Haaland stormed his way to the award last season after his record-breaking campaign, scoring a total of 52 goals, including 36 in the top flight. However, he has not been as prolific this term, while Haaland has also spent time out with a foot injury, reducing his impact on City's campaign. You can still find odds of 16/1 with William Hill on him joining a select group of players to win successive awards that includes Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and his City team-mate De Bruyne.