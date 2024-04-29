Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Football

PFA Player of the Year betting odds: Foden favourite for award

Phil Foden is the favourite to be named PFA Player of the Year for the 2023/24 campaign
Last Updated: 29th of April 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
PFA Player of the Year betting odds: Foden favourite for award
Sign up to our betting newsletter

Phil Foden is the odds-on favourite with football betting sites to be named PFA Player of the Year for his exploits in the 2023/24 campaign. 

Foden has been Manchester City’s standout player in the final third this season, driving the club on in their ambitions to win a fourth straight Premier League as well as a second straight FA Cup. 

The 23-year-old enhanced his reputation with several eye-catching displays in the Champions League, although City’s bid to retain their crown fell short in a quarter-final defeat to Real Madrid.

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Foden has a big summer ahead of him too for England at the European Championships, where he and his team-mates will aim to end the Three Lions’ trophy drought. Bookmakers like their chances, making them joint-favourites in the Euro 2024 odds with France to win the crown.

Foden faces competition from both club and international team-mates for the PFA Player of the Year award with Rodri and Arsenal’s Declan Rice among the leading contenders behind the City forward in the odds. 

Three of the last four winners of the award have been City players, including Erling Haaland’s triumph last year following his incredible debut campaign in England. Haaland is off the pace in the betting behind Foden and is as big as 16/1 with some betting apps

2024 PFA Player of the Year award

Player Odds Bookmaker
Phil Foden 10/11 bet365
Rodri 10/3 bet365
Declan Rice 8/1 William Hill
Ollie Watkins 10/1 William Hill
Cole Palmer 14/1 bet365
Martin Odegaard 14/1 bet365
Erling Haaland 16/1 William Hill
Bukayo Saka 18/1 William Hill
Kevin De Bruyne 28/1 William Hill
Mohamed Salah 33/1 bet365

Phil Foden PFA Player of the Year odds

Foden has been outstanding for City this season and they would not be in the title race without his impact in the final third. With Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland missing for portions of the season, Foden has become one of the focal points of Pep Guardiola’s side.  

Foden has been named PFA Young Player of the Year on two occasions, but he has shown his growth and maturity this season. 

Time and again he has delivered match-winning performances, scoring a brace against Manchester United and a hat-trick in City’s triumph over Aston Villa, results that could be crucial in retaining the top flight crown.  

Although Guardiola’s men crashed out of the Champions League in their defeat to Madrid on penalties, Foden still had a moment to remember with a stunning strike to level the scores at the Bernabeu.  

The 23-year-old has excelled for England as well as City. Due to the quality of his all-round play for club and country, betting sites have made him the odds-on favourite at 10/11 to win the award for the first time.

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Rodri PFA Player of the Year odds

Few players in the world can match Rodri for big-game performances. When the spotlight is on, the Spaniard always seems to rise to the occasion, none more so than his match-winning goal in the Champions League final to secure the title for Manchester City last term. 

Although Rodri is renowned for his combative play in the middle of the park and metronomic passing handing City control of matches, he has developed a handy knack of coming up with important goals. 

Rodri has notched a career-high 19 goals and assists combined in all competitions as City put more on his plate after De Bruyne was ruled out for six months. He has been Mr Reliable and once more a key force in City’s pursuit of a league and cup double. 

Odds of 10/3 from bet365 are available for him to beat out his team-mate Foden for the award. 

BetGoodwin Sports
Established 2022
50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Declan Rice PFA Player of the Year odds

When it comes to the signing of the season, Rice will be high on the list. Arsenal showed their ambition to spend £100m to prise him away from West Ham and he has not disappointed, becoming the lynchpin of Mikel Arteta’s side. 

Arteta has tried to mould Arsenal in the vision of his mentor Guardiola and his City team, and he has found his Rodri. Not only has the England international dominated games with his accurate passing and broken up play superbly in the midfield, he has also chipped in with important goals.  

Arsenal are going to run Man City very close in the title race, and although the Premier League odds favour the Cityzens, the Gunners with Rice are not going to go out quietly. He is an outsider to win his first PFA Player of the Year award at 8/1. 

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Ollie Watkins PFA Player of the Year odds

Villa have been the surprise package of the Premier League season and could end the season securing Champions League qualification and winning the Europa Conference League.

Ollie Watkins has been integral to their success, no player in the top flight has more goal involvements than the Villa forward this season.  

Watkins has been deadly in front of the net, while allowing his team-mates to flourish alongside him with the most assists in the Premier League. His form has earned him international recognition and he’s likely to be Harry Kane’s back up at Euro 2024. 

Despite his achievements throughout the campaign for Unai Emery’s men, gambling sites make him 10/1 to secure the award. 

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Bet £10 on football Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Cole Palmer PFA Player of the Year odds 

Cole Palmer has been the ray of sunshine in a difficult season for Chelsea. The Blues secured a £45m move for the forward, who was deemed surplus to requirements by Guardiola and Manchester City. Few would have predicted that Palmer would be in the running for the Golden Boot in a battle with Erling Haaland for the award.  

He’s not only found the net with regularity, but he has also scored vital goals for Chelsea to keep them in the top half of the Premier League. Without his presence, Mauricio Pochettino’s side could have been in trouble.  

Palmer has forced his way into Gareth Southgate’s England, although he can’t be sure of his Euros place. The 21-year-old is behind four players in the betting for the PFA Player of the Year award at a best-price of 14/1, although he could be a stronger shout for Young Player of the Year. 

PriveWin Sports
Established 2017
Bet £20 Get A £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New players only. Min £20 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1x wagering the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion £200. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal request voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill & Neteller deposits.

Erling Haaland PFA Player of the Year odds

It seems bizarre that a player at the top of the Premier League goal chart and enjoying another fine statistical season in the Premier League is not one of the top contenders for the PFA Player of the Year. 

Haaland stormed his way to the award last season after his record-breaking campaign, scoring a total of 52 goals, including 36 in the top flight. However, he has not been as prolific this term, while Haaland has also spent time out with a foot injury, reducing his impact on City's campaign.

You can still find odds of 16/1 with William Hill on him joining a select group of players to win successive awards that includes Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and his City team-mate De Bruyne.

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Simon Sinclair

Last Updated: 29th April 2024, 09:06 AM

Share:

You might also like

Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday
Preston vs Leicester prediction: Foxes ready to lift title
Football
Preston vs Leicester prediction: Foxes ready to lift title
Betfred promo code: sign up offer for free bets & free spins in April
Betting
Betfred promo code: sign up offer for free bets & free spins in April
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday
Nottingham Forest vs Man City prediction: Champions to darken mood at City Ground
Football
Nottingham Forest vs Man City prediction: Champions to darken mood at City Ground
2024 World Snooker Championship second round predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets
Snooker
2024 World Snooker Championship second round predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets
Tottenham vs Arsenal prediction: Who will edge north London derby?
Football
Tottenham vs Arsenal prediction: Who will edge north London derby?
Women's Six Nations final round betting tips: France vs England predictions & rugby odds
Rugby
Women's Six Nations final round betting tips: France vs England predictions & rugby odds
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday
Hull vs Ipswich prediction: Promotion on the line in Championship duel
Football
Hull vs Ipswich prediction: Promotion on the line in Championship duel
Aston Villa vs Chelsea prediction: Villans to take step closer to Champions League
Football
Aston Villa vs Chelsea prediction: Villans to take step closer to Champions League
Saturday's Sandown tips: ITV Racing predictions, betting odds & free bets
Horse Racing
Saturday's Sandown tips: ITV Racing predictions, betting odds & free bets
West Ham vs Liverpool prediction: Reds response expected in London
Football
West Ham vs Liverpool prediction: Reds response expected in London
QPR vs Leeds prediction: All eyes on Whites to keep up promotion charge
Football
QPR vs Leeds prediction: All eyes on Whites to keep up promotion charge
2024 World Snooker Championship day seven predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets
Snooker
2024 World Snooker Championship day seven predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets
Brighton vs Man City prediction: Title favourites expected to close the gap on Arsenal
Football
Brighton vs Man City prediction: Title favourites expected to close the gap on Arsenal
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday
Saturday's accumulator prediction: Premier League betting tips, 39/1 acca and odds
Football
Saturday's accumulator prediction: Premier League betting tips, 39/1 acca and odds
2024 NFL Draft prediction, betting tips, NFL odds and free bets
NFL
2024 NFL Draft prediction, betting tips, NFL odds and free bets
Winlandia Casino Welcome Offer: Claim exclusive 100% Deposit Bonus & 100 Free Spins
Casino
Winlandia Casino Welcome Offer: Claim exclusive 100% Deposit Bonus & 100 Free Spins
Premier League Darts Night 13 predictions, betting tips and odds
Darts
Premier League Darts Night 13 predictions, betting tips and odds
2024 World Snooker Championship day six predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets
Snooker
2024 World Snooker Championship day six predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday
Wolves vs Bournemouth tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds and free bets
Football
Wolves vs Bournemouth tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds and free bets
Manchester United vs Sheffield United tips: Premier League predictions and betting odds
Football
Manchester United vs Sheffield United tips: Premier League predictions and betting odds
Next Liverpool manager odds: Arne Slot new favourite for Anfield hot seat
Football
Next Liverpool manager odds: Arne Slot new favourite for Anfield hot seat
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds & free bets
Football
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds & free bets
2024 World Snooker Championship Day Five predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bet
Snooker
2024 World Snooker Championship Day Five predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bet
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.