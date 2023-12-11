Established 2005 Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10 VISIT SITE New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £30 in Free Bets and £10 in Extra Spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

The December Betfred promo code is: WELCOME40 and unlocks £30 of free bets, plus £10 worth of casino free spins for new customers. Simply enter this in the promo code field when registering with Betfred: This Betfred bonus code qualifies you for both of the following offers.

Free Bets with Betfred Promo Code: WELCOME40 Sign up to Betfred using the promo code WELCOME40, then deposit and place a first sports bet of £10 or more to qualify for £30 of . Qualifying bet must be at odds of Evens or higher (cashed-out bets don't count). Once your qualifying bet is settled, your £30 free bet credits will be added to your account balance. Please note that you have seven days to use the free bets before they expire and the free bet amounts will not be included in returns from winning bets.

Free Spins with Betfred Promo Code: WELCOME40 New customers at Betfred can also enjoy 50 free spins by using the bonus code WELCOME40 when registering. After you have placed your qualifying first sports bet of £10 or more, the free spins will be activated on your account. The free spins, can only be used on one of these four games: 'Eye of Horus', Eye of Horus Megaways', 'Fishin' Frenzy' and 'Fishin' Frenzy Megaways'. Simply open any of the qualifying games to access and play your free spins. Each of the free spins has a value of 20p (total value £10), with any winnings paid into your cash balance. Please note that you will only have seven days to use your Betfred free spins.

Once you have used the Betfred promo code to claim £40 worth of bonuses, you can also enjoy some of their other offers. Betfred Acca Flex promotion Acca Flex is a offer which can secure you up to 50% extra on top of winnings that you make on a multiple bet and refunds your stake if just one leg lets you down. This promo applies to pre-match football accumulators with at least five legs (each leg must be odds of 1/2 or higher). If all of your selections win, Betfred will add a cash bonus to your winnings. There is a 2.5% winning bonus for a five leg acca, 10% for six legs, increasing up to a 50% bonus for accas with 12+ legs. Meanwhile, if just one of your selections lets you down, you’ll get the consolation of your money back as cash, up to £10.

Established 2005 Get Up To 50% Bonus on Winning Football Accas! Or A Refund If One Leg Lets You Down VISIT SITE New 18+ UK customers only. Place a pre-match Football accumulator of 5 or more legs, with minimum odds of 1/2 per leg. If your bet wins, then we’ll add a cash bonus of up to 50% to your winnings. If your bet loses by just one selection, we’ll give you your stake back up to £10 as CASH. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Betfred Double Delight or Hat-Trick Heaven No Betfred promo code is required in order to benefit from this long-standing offer for football punters. Double Delight means that your First Goalscorer odds are doubled if your player scores the opener and then finds the net again during specified matches (usually all UK televised games). However, if the selected player manages to bag a hat-trick, then you will get paid out at treble the odds. You can also benefit from this exclusive Betfred promotion when you bet In-Play, although in this case the offer applies to the Next Goalscorer market. We were pleased to see that rugby league fans can get in on the action, with the 'Double Delight' part now available on selected Super League games. If your 'First Tryscorer' player scores the first try and goes on to score a second, you will get paid out at double the odds.

Betfred 200 Free Spins There is an additional Betfred casino welcome bonus, which may be of appeal to those who enjoy playing . As with the main Betfred betting welcome offer, new customers have to stake £10 to qualify. In order to claim this Betfred promo, opt in is required and you need to stake a minimum of £10 on slots in order to land yourself 200 free spins. Once you have qualified and the free spins are credited, you get the choice to claim any of the following: 50 Free Spins (at £0.20) on Age Of The God

100 Free Spins (at £0.10) on Better Wilds

200 Free Spins (at £0.05) on Age Of The Gods - God of Storms 2

Why should you join Betfred? Betfred will be familiar to many due to their 1400+ shops, making them the largest independent bookmaker on the high street in the UK. They have previously sponsored both the Betfred Cheltenham Gold Cup and the Betfred World Snooker Championships. Currently, they are sponsors of The Epsom Derby, the Betfred Super League, Betfred Challenge Cup, as well as golf's Betfred British Masters. Betfred is also the official betting partner of both Manchester United football club and Ascot racecourse, including Royal Ascot. Fred Done launched the Betfred website back in 2004, and the self-styled 'Bonus King' still offers a wide range of original promotions and specials. However, what impresses us most is their stylish and user-friendly website, which stands out among for its intuitive navigation and visually appealing design.








