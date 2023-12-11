BetVictor bonus code: Sign up offer for free bets or casino bonuses

There is no active BetVictor bonus code in December, but you can still claim one of various current BetVictor sign up offers.
Whether you prefer free bets or casino bonuses, simply opt-in to one of the following offers after registering, with no BetVictor promo code required.
Crucially, only deposits made with either a Debit Card or Apple Pay will be eligible for any of these BetVictor offers:
Offer 1: £40 of Free Football Bets at BetVictor
Sign up to BetVictor via the link below to get £40 of free football bets, with no bonus code required:
- £10 Free Bet on any football market
- £10 Acca Free Bet
- £10 Bet Builder Free Bet
- £10 In-Play Free Bet
To unlock these free football bets you first need to opt-in to this promotion via the OFFERS tab after registering.
Then place a qualifying first bet of £10 or more on any football market at odds of Evens (2.00) or greater.
Your BetVictor free bets can be used on the football markets detailed above, but must also be placed at odds of Evens (2.00) or greater.
Offer 2: £50 of Free Horse Racing Bets at BetVictor
Alternatively, you can choose to get £50 of free horse racing bets:
- £10 Free Bet on any horse racing market
- £20 Free Bet on any Lengthen The Odds market
- £20 Free Bet on any Daily Racing Specials market
To get these horse racing free bets, opt-in to this promotion via the OFFERS tab after registering.
Then place a qualifying first bet of £10 or more on any horse racing market at odds of Evens (2.00) or greater.
Once again, no bonus code is required for this BetVictor sign up offer.
Please note that for both of the above BetVictor offers, the free bets are not included in any returns.
If you would prefer a BetVictor Casino sign up offer, you have various options with no bonus code required - again simply opt-in after registering.
Offer 3: £30 Free + 100 Free Spins at BetVictor Casino
The primary casino welcome offer is a package of bonuses and free spins:
- £10 Slots Bonus
- £10 Live Casino Bonus
- £10 Live Casino Game Show Bonus
- 100 Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy (10p a spin)
The slots bonus can be used on most available slot games, while the Live Casino bonus is available on any exclusive BetVictor live casino games.
Meanwhile, the Live Casino Game Show bonus is available to use on games such as Monopoly Live, Deal or No Deal, Crazy Time and Mega Ball.
Wagering requirements apply: 35x for the slot bonus and 40x for the live casino bonuses, but there are no wagering requirements for winnings from the BetVictor free spins.
Other Casino Welcome Offers at BetVictor
There are currently two alternative casino sign up bonuses, neither of which require a BetVictor bonus code:
- £50 of Slots Bonuses (£10 on five selected slot games)
- 300 Free Spins (100 free spins for every £10 deposited & wagered)
Remember, each customer is only eligible to receive one BetVictor sign up offer for sports betting or casino, so choose the one most suited to you and carefully review the terms & conditions before you opt-in after registration.
Why should you join BetVictor?
BetVictor, founded by Victor Chandler, ranks among the UK's top betting sites, supported by notable brand ambassadors including Rachael Blackmore and Harry Redknapp.
The brand's central message emphasises simplicity, providing users with a hassle-free, streamlined betting experience by "removing the clutter."
This commitment is evident in their user-friendly website, distinguished by its clean and intuitive design, tailored features and customised offers.
Other sign-up offers from recommended online betting sites:
Remember to bet responsibly
Gambling can be addictive and football betting can quickly become compulsive if great care is not taken. As such, new BetVictor customers are advised to make use of their responsible gambling tools such as:
- Deposit limits - users have the ability to limit the amount they can deposit
- Reality checks - set up notifications to prompt you to be mindful of how long you've been active
- Time outs - users can self impose a cooling off period if they're concerned about their betting habits
All betting sites regulated by the UK Gambling Commission must give users the option to self-exclude and BetVictor are no different.
The self exclusion tool should be utilised the moment a customer realises their gambling has become problematic. Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:
Matthew Glazier is a seasoned veteran of the online betting industry, having cut his teeth at Sporting Index before a spell at Betfair. He was also Head of Marketing at bet365 for several years. Matthew provides betting and gaming advice for The Independent.