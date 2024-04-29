Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid prediction: European giants clash in Bavaria

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Qualifying for the final could change the agenda at the Allianz Arena, especially if Tuchel can repeat his Champions League success from his days at Chelsea. But, besting the kings of Europe will be a challenge. Real Madrid have the winning touch in the Champions League, knocking a talented City team out of the competition on penalties. The Spanish side have won the last three head to heads against Bayern in the Champions League, including their semi-final duel in 2018. Carlo Ancelotti’s men are closing in on the LaLiga crown too. The season is heading towards a very exciting climax for Los Blancos, although they’re underdogs with to start the semi-final tie with a win on the road.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid prediction: Close contest in Bavaria Bayern and Madrid showed their European pedigree in the last round. Both were underdogs for their ties against Arsenal and City respectively but were clinical when required to see off the Premier League duo. Madrid did need penalties to advance, but once again proved that they’re the kings of the Champions League knockout stage. Los Blancos always seem to find a way to win and will be confident of advancing to another final in their quest to win a record-extending 15th European crown. But Bayern are a strong opponent at home in the Champions League. They’re unbeaten in their last 15 matches, last tasting defeat at Allianz Arena against Paris Saint-Germain in April 2021. Madrid have won on their last three visits, and notably went on to win the Champions League in each of those seasons. They are a bogey side for Bayern, and it will be a fascinating duel between two of Europe’s standout teams.

Although English clubs are not present in the last four, two of England’s superstars will be battling it out. Harry Kane has enjoyed a fantastic first season with Bayern, while Jude Bellingham has arguably had an even stronger debut term in Madrid. Kane is fresh off a match-winning brace over Eintracht Frankfurt which took him to a career-best 42 goals this season, while Bellingham scored a second El Clasico winner of the campaign two weeks ago, so both players are in prime form. The two sides are not in bad form either. Bayern are unbeaten in their last five, while Madrid carry an 18 match unbeaten run into the contest. Ancelotti may set his side out to defend and play on the counter, which they did to good effect at Manchester City. Bayern will hope Kane can find a way through that Madrid defence, but Los Blancos’ ability to dig out a result cannot be underestimated. After looking at , we’re backing the draw and pairing it with both teams to score at 7/2 with BetVictor. Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid prediction 1: Draw and BTTS – 7/2 BetVictor

