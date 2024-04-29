Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid prediction: European giants clash in Bavaria

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid betting tips
- Draw and BTTS – 7/2 BetVictor
- Harry Kane to score any time – 13/10 bet365
- Eduardo Camavinga over 1.5 fouls – 13/10 SpreadEx
Two giants of European football collide in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash as Bayern Munich host Real Madrid at Allianz Arena on Tuesday (8pm, TNT Sports 1).
What was forecast to be an all-English last-four encounter when the draw for the competition's latter stages was made is instead a showdown between the two marquee clubs of Germany and Spain after Bayern overcame Arsenal, while Real defeated Man City in the quarter-finals.
It has been a disappointing season for Bayern, who have surrendered their Bundesliga crown to Bayer Leverkusen, ending 11 years of dominance in Germany.
Thomas Tuchel is set to leave the club at the end of the campaign with Ralf Rangnick the current favourite in the next Bayern Munich manager betting, although there's been no official confirmation as to who will replace him in the dugout.
Qualifying for the final could change the agenda at the Allianz Arena, especially if Tuchel can repeat his Champions League success from his days at Chelsea.
But, besting the kings of Europe will be a challenge. Real Madrid have the winning touch in the Champions League, knocking a talented City team out of the competition on penalties.
The Spanish side have won the last three head to heads against Bayern in the Champions League, including their semi-final duel in 2018.
Carlo Ancelotti’s men are closing in on the LaLiga crown too. The season is heading towards a very exciting climax for Los Blancos, although they’re underdogs with football betting sites to start the semi-final tie with a win on the road.
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid prediction: Close contest in Bavaria
Bayern and Madrid showed their European pedigree in the last round. Both were underdogs for their ties against Arsenal and City respectively but were clinical when required to see off the Premier League duo.
Madrid did need penalties to advance, but once again proved that they’re the kings of the Champions League knockout stage.
Los Blancos always seem to find a way to win and will be confident of advancing to another final in their quest to win a record-extending 15th European crown. But Bayern are a strong opponent at home in the Champions League.
They’re unbeaten in their last 15 matches, last tasting defeat at Allianz Arena against Paris Saint-Germain in April 2021.
Madrid have won on their last three visits, and notably went on to win the Champions League in each of those seasons. They are a bogey side for Bayern, and it will be a fascinating duel between two of Europe’s standout teams.
Although English clubs are not present in the last four, two of England’s superstars will be battling it out. Harry Kane has enjoyed a fantastic first season with Bayern, while Jude Bellingham has arguably had an even stronger debut term in Madrid.
Kane is fresh off a match-winning brace over Eintracht Frankfurt which took him to a career-best 42 goals this season, while Bellingham scored a second El Clasico winner of the campaign two weeks ago, so both players are in prime form.
The two sides are not in bad form either. Bayern are unbeaten in their last five, while Madrid carry an 18 match unbeaten run into the contest. Ancelotti may set his side out to defend and play on the counter, which they did to good effect at Manchester City.
Bayern will hope Kane can find a way through that Madrid defence, but Los Blancos’ ability to dig out a result cannot be underestimated. After looking at betting sites, we’re backing the draw and pairing it with both teams to score at 7/2 with BetVictor.
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid prediction 1: Draw and BTTS – 7/2 BetVictor
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid tip: Can Kane unlock Madrid defence?
Madrid did a fine job in the last round of shutting out City superstar Erling Haaland. The Norway international went goalless over the two legs and was very quiet in front of goal generally.
Even without defender David Alaba and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Los Blancos have still managed to reach the semi-finals.
It’s a testament to Ancelotti’s management and the adaptability of their players. Back-up goalkeeper Andriy Lunin made the key stops to deny Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic to send his team through in the last round and now the Ukrainian stopper will have Kane in his sights.
Kane is in a direct race with Kylian Mbappe for the Champions League Golden Boot, trailing the Frenchman by a goal entering the semi-final stage.
