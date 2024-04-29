Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid prediction: European giants clash in Bavaria

Follow our Champions League betting tips with the best odds for our Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid predictions
Last Updated: 29th of April 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid prediction: European giants clash in Bavaria
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid betting tips

Two giants of European football collide in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash as Bayern Munich host Real Madrid at Allianz Arena on Tuesday (8pm, TNT Sports 1). 

What was forecast to be an all-English last-four encounter when the draw for the competition's latter stages was made is instead a showdown between the two marquee clubs of Germany and Spain after Bayern overcame Arsenal, while Real defeated Man City in the quarter-finals

It has been a disappointing season for Bayern, who have surrendered their Bundesliga crown to Bayer Leverkusen, ending 11 years of dominance in Germany.

Thomas Tuchel is set to leave the club at the end of the campaign with Ralf Rangnick the current favourite in the next Bayern Munich manager betting, although there's been no official confirmation as to who will replace him in the dugout.

Qualifying for the final could change the agenda at the Allianz Arena, especially if Tuchel can repeat his Champions League success from his days at Chelsea. 

But, besting the kings of Europe will be a challenge. Real Madrid have the winning touch in the Champions League, knocking a talented City team out of the competition on penalties. 

The Spanish side have won the last three head to heads against Bayern in the Champions League, including their semi-final duel in 2018.  

Carlo Ancelotti’s men are closing in on the LaLiga crown too. The season is heading towards a very exciting climax for Los Blancos, although they’re underdogs with football betting sites to start the semi-final tie with a win on the road.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid prediction: Close contest in Bavaria 

Bayern and Madrid showed their European pedigree in the last round. Both were underdogs for their ties against Arsenal and City respectively but were clinical when required to see off the Premier League duo. 

Madrid did need penalties to advance, but once again proved that they’re the kings of the Champions League knockout stage.  

Los Blancos always seem to find a way to win and will be confident of advancing to another final in their quest to win a record-extending 15th European crown. But Bayern are a strong opponent at home in the Champions League. 

They’re unbeaten in their last 15 matches, last tasting defeat at Allianz Arena against Paris Saint-Germain in April 2021. 

Madrid have won on their last three visits, and notably went on to win the Champions League in each of those seasons. They are a bogey side for Bayern, and it will be a fascinating duel between two of Europe’s standout teams.

Although English clubs are not present in the last four, two of England’s superstars will be battling it out. Harry Kane has enjoyed a fantastic first season with Bayern, while Jude Bellingham has arguably had an even stronger debut term in Madrid.  

Kane is fresh off a match-winning brace over Eintracht Frankfurt which took him to a career-best 42 goals this season, while Bellingham scored a second El Clasico winner of the campaign two weeks ago, so both players are in prime form. 

The two sides are not in bad form either. Bayern are unbeaten in their last five, while Madrid carry an 18 match unbeaten run into the contest. Ancelotti may set his side out to defend and play on the counter, which they did to good effect at Manchester City. 

Bayern will hope Kane can find a way through that Madrid defence, but Los Blancos’ ability to dig out a result cannot be underestimated. After looking at betting sites, we’re backing the draw and pairing it with both teams to score at 7/2 with BetVictor. 

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid prediction 1: Draw and BTTS – 7/2 BetVictor

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid tip: Can Kane unlock Madrid defence? 

Madrid did a fine job in the last round of shutting out City superstar Erling Haaland. The Norway international went goalless over the two legs and was very quiet in front of goal generally. 

Even without defender David Alaba and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Los Blancos have still managed to reach the semi-finals.

It’s a testament to Ancelotti’s management and the adaptability of their players. Back-up goalkeeper Andriy Lunin made the key stops to deny Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic to send his team through in the last round and now the Ukrainian stopper will have Kane in his sights. 

Kane is in a direct race with Kylian Mbappe for the Champions League Golden Boot, trailing the Frenchman by a goal entering the semi-final stage.

Jude Bellingham
33/1 BetMGM UK
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10 on any sports at 2.00+ odds within 7 days. No Cash out. Get 3x £10 Free Bets on selected markets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.
25/1 talkSPORT BET
Bet £10 Get £40
New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
33/1 BetMGM UK
Bet £10 on football Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
25/1 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
25/1 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
33/1 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Terms: 18+ New customers only. Opt in, and bet £10 on football markets (odds 2.00+). No cash out. Get 6x£5 football free bets at specified odds for set markets, which expire after 7 days. Offer valid from 12:00 UK Time on 25/08/2023. Card payments only. T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
25/1 Parimatch Sports
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + 100 Bonus Spins on Gold Blitz
*New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
25/1 Betway
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply