Unibet promo code: Sign up offer for free bets, casino and poker bonuses

There is no available Unibet promo code for December, but customers are still able to claim the Unibet sportsbook sign up offer which includes a casino bonus. Alternatively, there is a casino or poker welcome offer instead.
You need to sign up as a new customer and then opt-in to one of these offers when registering, with no Unibet promo code required.
Make sure you deposit using a debit card to get the Unibet bonus. All other payment methods are exempt from this promotion.
Offer 1: £40 Money Back on Sports at Unibet + £10 Casino Bonus
Sign up to Unibet via the link here to get moneyback as a bonus up to £40 if your first bet loses. You can also get a £10 casino bonus.
Create your Unibet account and opt-in to this offer. You then need to make a minimum deposit of £10. Place a bet with a minimum £1 stake at odds of 2/5 (1.40) or greater.
This offer isn’t valid for horse racing betting, greyhound racing, trotting or virtual sports.
If your first bet loses, you will be refunded your stake in bonuses up to a maximum of £40. These bonuses need to be wagered at least three times at minimum odds of 2/5 (1.40) before any winnings can be withdrawn.
The sportsbook bonus also needs to be wagered before you can use the casino bonus.
The £10 Unibet casino bonus is subject to a 50x wagering requirement.
Offer 2: £40 Money Back on Horse Racing at Unibet + £10 Casino Bonus
This Unibet welcome offer involves the same steps as Offer 1. The only difference is that you need to place a first qualifying bet on racing only. This includes horse racing, greyhound racing and trotting.
Offer 3: Deposit £10 to Get a £40 Casino Bonus
The primary casino welcome offer involves a 400 per cent bonus on your first deposit. This bonus will be credited instantly to customers that have opted in once the deposit has been made.
The bonus money needs to be wagered 50 times on UK casino products before a withdrawal can be made. One hundred per cent of the total stake used for the majority of slot games contributes to the wagering requirement, although there are some listed exceptions.
Offer 4: Deposit to Get £20 Extra Poker Money + £500 Play-Through Bonus
There is no Unibet promo code needed for this poker welcome offer. Make a deposit and get £20 extra in your bankroll which is broken down as follows:
- 1 x €8 cash game ticket
- 4 x €5 Unibet UK Tour tournament tickets
The £500 playthrough bonus is activated when you make a first deposit from the poker client. These bonuses are released in instalments, with rake from all poker games contributing towards the playthrough requirements.
Unibet offers and promotions
Once you have taken advantage of a Unibet new customer offer, you are then able to benefit from promotions designed for existing players.
For the sportsbook, these are the ongoing promos:
- Acca Boosts: You can multiply your winnings on a daily basis when it comes to horse racing accumulators. The racing acca can be boosted three times a day.
- Bet Builder – Daily Uniboost: you can place a Bet Builder on a daily basis and get a Uniboost so that your potential winnings are increased.
- Best Odds Guaranteed: The BOG offer is available for UK and Irish horse racing meetings from 8am on the day of the race. Take an early price on your horse and get paid out at SP if it’s bigger.
- Money Back: Get a free bet if your horse finishes second or third in selected races.
- Extra Places: There will be daily selected races where you’re able to get additional places when it comes to each-way betting.
- Price Boost & Super Boost: Unibet will select daily races where you can get boosted prices on individual runners or the whole field.
- Daily Racing Uniboost: Choose a horse you want to back and then boost the odds for that selection.
Why should you join Unibet?
Unibet are regarded as one of the biggest UK betting sites and have a number of high-profile racing ambassadors including Nicky Henderson.
Sports and racing are kept separate with customers able to enjoy a user-friendly interface on desktop, mobile and app when they place their bets.
Unibet are also a market leader when it comes to In-Play betting and customers are also able to benefit from a live streaming service without needing to have a subscription.
Other sign-up offers from recommended online betting sites:
Remember to bet responsibly
Gambling can be addictive and football betting can quickly become compulsive if great care is not taken. As such, new Unibet customers are advised to make use of their responsible gambling tools such as:
- Deposit limits - users have the ability to limit the amount they can deposit
- Reality checks - set up notifications to prompt you to be mindful of how long you've been active
- Time outs - users can self impose a cooling off period if they're concerned about their betting habits
All betting sites regulated by the UK Gambling Commission must give users the option to self-exclude and Unibet are no different.
The self exclusion tool should be utilised the moment a customer realises their gambling has become problematic. Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:
Matthew Glazier is a seasoned veteran of the online betting industry, having cut his teeth at Sporting Index before a spell at Betfair. He was also Head of Marketing at bet365 for several years. Matthew provides betting and gaming advice for The Independent.