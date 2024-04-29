2024 World Snooker Championship quarter-final predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

2024 World Snooker Championship betting tips Stephen Maguire to beat David Gilbert – 10/11 at William Hill

Gilbert vs Maguire over 4.5 century breaks – 10/3 at William Hill

Jak Jones +3.5 handicap vs Judd Trump – 2/1 at 10Bet The 2024 World Snooker Championship continues to upset the odds as we head into the quarter-finals, with a big focus on the underdogs who have already made it this far. Neither David Gilbert nor Stephen Maguire would have dreamed of making the quarters when they began qualifying for the main event back in early April. Jak Jones is also flying the flag for the lower seeds at this stage but faces arguably the toughest test of his career so far in Judd Trump on Tuesday. We’ve already seen the likes of Luca Brecel, Ali Carter, Mark Selby, and Mark Williams endure shock losses in Sheffield. More may well follow, but what is certain is that we’ll have a player outside the top 25 seeds in the semis.

All four quarter-finals take place across Tuesday and Wednesday, and finding value on is not as difficult as you might think. After all, keep going big on the favourites, only to have been stung several times by the underdogs. Here's an in-depth look at the odds on and a few tips for two of this week's quarter-finals. David Gilbert vs Stephen Maguire prediction (10am Tuesday, BBC Two and Eurosport) Gilbert and Maguire were not meant to get this far. Both needed two qualifying rounds to get into the main event and they’ve each rumbled two higher seeds to get to Tuesday’s table. Gilbert has been the surprise package so far, having dumped defending champion Luca Brecel and seasoned veteran Robert Milkins out. He’s enjoyed three century breaks so far and is now one win away from emulating his run to the semi-finals in Sheffield in 2019. Maguire came into the Championship in good form and is a two-time semi-finalist. He also has a 5-2 career record over Gilbert, which is why William Hill price him as the 10/11 favourite to win. That’s actually a very fair price when you consider Gilbert is even-money on gambling sites. Backing Maguire makes sense. He has the better record at the Crucible and the better head-to-head record, and hasn’t rode his luck nearly as much as Gilbert to reach this stage. World Snooker Championship prediction 1: Stephen Maguire to beat David Gilbert – 10/11 at William Hill

Gilbert and Maguire to rack up the centuries Both Gilbert and Maguire have recorded three century breaks during the main tournament this spring. That’s fairly good going and players usually increase their century-break rate as they progress and get used to the Crucible. It also means both men are shooting a century break at a rate of almost 12.5 per cent per winning frame. If we assume the same one-in-six rate is viable then this week’s best-of-25-frame quarter-final could witness four century breaks. That’s not as outlandish as the bookies would have you think. Both men are in form and this is a contest that could well go the distance. BetUK price over 4.5 century breaks at 3/1. That’s a big price for an outcome that's attainable if both players are on their game. World Snooker Championship prediction 2: Gilbert vs Maguire over 4.5 century breaks – 10/3 at William Hill

Judd Trump vs Jak Jones prediction (10am Tuesday, BBC Two & Eurosport 1) Tuesday morning’s other quarter-final sees underdog Jones face one of the toughest opponents in world snooker. Trump was the form player heading to Sheffield after recently winning the German Masters and World Open titles. His odds to win the whole thing have never gone above 4/1. Trump has sauntered past both Hossein Vafaei and Tom Ford in South Yorkshire. He’s not even hit top gear yet and is averaging just over 60. Jones rocked China’s Zhang Anda and Si Jiahui to reach the quarters. His matches have been far tighter but he can still be a threat to Trump. Indeed, he is tipped to do better than the bookies give him credit for. BetMGM price the underdog at 6/1 to beat Trump (1/10). That’s not a fair representation of Jones’ quality. Indeed, a better price is 2/1 on Jones to win with a +3.5 frame handicap with 10Bet. That gives the Welshman a bit of leeway against a more experienced opponent, and factors in our prediction that the bookies are again forgetting how close matches have been this Championship. World Snooker Championship prediction 3: Jak Jones +3.5 handicap vs Judd Trump – 2/1 at 10Bet

