Safe Betting Sites for Cheltenham Festival 2024

Below, you will find our picks for the safest online bookmakers to use for the .

Our experienced have reviewed, rated and ranked the safest betting sites in the UK.

Top safe betting sites and apps for the Cheltenham Festival We're down to the final and most popular day of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, and customers need to know that their personal information will not get into the hands of fraudsters. It's also essential that have the tools to ensure that they stay in control and gamble responsibly. To operate legally, a regulatory body called the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) must license all UK bookmakers. The UKGC aims to keep crime out of the industry and protect the vulnerable. Ensuring your gambling experience is conducted in a secure environment is a priority for most bookmakers, so with that in mind, our experts have highlighted the top safe Cheltenham betting sites.

Safe Betting Sites Betfred

BetMGM

PriveWin

RedAxePlay

1. Betfred utilises the same Secure Socket Layer (SSL) encryption technology used by leading financial institutions, so your details are safe and sound from threats posed by identity thieves and fraudsters. Its Safer Gambling hub has plenty of tools for customers, such as deposit limits, reality checks, time-outs and online account histories to help monitor your activity. Betfred also advises those who think they may have a problem, encouraging users to contact their customer services department, registered charities like GamCare or communities such as GamAnon and Gamblers Anonymous. They also provide advice on website blocking software to prevent underage gambling. Betfred is one of the most popular for horse racing betting, and you can secure £50 in bonus funds when you register an account and place a £10 bet on the racing today. To opt in, use the promo code CHELT50. The £50 in bonus funds is broken down as follows: A free £20 horse racing bet

A free £20 football bet

50 x 20p free casino spins It’s an ideal way to get started with a bookmaker known as the ‘Bonus King’ due to the bonuses that you can land with your horse racing bets in particular. New customers only need to stake £10 to qualify for the Betfred Cheltenham offer, and this only needs to be placed on a selection at even-money (2.0) or bigger to trigger £50 worth of bonuses.

Established 2005 Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses VISIT SITE 09:00 on 08/03/24 – 17:30 on 15/03/24. Register with CHELT50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports which settles before 23:59 on 15/03/24. Free Bets: £20 Horse Racing, £20 Football Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Extra Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

2. BetMGM is one of the for this year's Cheltenham festival. They take their responsibilities seriously and have more than 10 safer gambling control measures available to keep the customer in control, including self-assessment and wagering limits. Customer service staff are trained to recognise the signs of , and both the website and app are compatible with blocking software such as BetBlocker, which allows you to set time limits on exclusion and also includes parental controls. Security is also paramount with BetMGM which uses SSL to encrypt the transmission of personal information. Meanwhile, the BetMGM Cheltenham welcome offer is one of the best available. Open to new BetMGM players only, the offer can be claimed after opening an account and placing a £10 bet on their Cheltenham odds at 1/1 (2.0) or greater. Once this bet is settled you will receive £60 credit in the form of six £10 free bets. Four of these are specifically horse racing free bets while the other two can only be used on accumulators with minimum odds of 3/1.

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £60 VISIT SITE New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

3. PriveWin Security is also a top priority for PriveWin, which uses the latest 128-bit SSL technology, ensuring that your personal info is encrypted before it leaves your device. When we checked, we found PriveWin to also have a responsible gaming policy page which has plenty of tools to make sure you stay in control of your betting, such as time-outs ranging from 24 hours to six weeks or self-exclusion from between six months and five years. The is offering a ‘Bet £20 get £30’ deal and is open to new PriveWin customers only, so first you will have to open an account and deposit a minimum of £20 to qualify. Players must then make a minimum bet of £20 - which can be placed on Cheltenham odds or any other sporting event - at a price of 1/2 (1.5) or greater to receive the £30 free bet.

Established 2017 Bet £20 Get A £30 Free Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New players only. Min £20 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1x wagering the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion £200. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal request voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill & Neteller deposits.

4. RedAxePlay We visited the RedAxePlay safer gambling section of their site and found that they allow customers to set customised self-exclusion periods. They also have standard responsible gambling tools such as deposit limits, loss limits and session expiry times. For the Cheltenham 2024 festival, is offering new customers a £30 free bet when they register and bet £20.

Established 2021 Bet £20 Get A £30 Free Bet VISIT SITE New players only. Min £20 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £20, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1x wagering the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion £200. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal request voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill & Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply.

How we rank safe betting apps Before you register with an online bookmaker, it’s important to know that it is licensed by the Gambling Commission, which regulates the industry in Great Britain. Bookmakers will display this information at the footer of every page on their website with its account number or on the Gambling Commission’s public register. Once the licence issue has been settled, you must establish whether your personal and financial data are safe. UK bookmakers prioritise security and deploy state-of-the-art encryption technology to keep your details confidential. The safest betting websites usually have a page displaying the measures they take to protect you, such as Transport Layer Security, which is bolstered by firewalls, so take the time to see which bookmakers use this. All bookmakers displayed on The Independent are licensed, for more information, you can read our .

Established 2006 £30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham VISIT SITE *New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.

Safe betting sites bonuses and promotions Online bookmakers are keen to attract new customers and retain their current clientele with special offers, some of which we have listed below: Welcome bonuses Many safe betting sites offer sign-up deals to bring new customers on board, which typically involve a ' ', or even ' ’. Each bookmaker will have different rules for spending your , so read the terms and conditions before taking the plunge. If you’re happy with the T&Cs, welcome bonuses can be a great introduction to UK gambling sites, which offer daily promotions. Cashback offers Cashback offers are becoming increasingly popular with online bookmakers, especially on significant events where losing stakes are returned as cash for a specific race. Cashback is quite unusual, but a popular promotion is money back as a free bet if your selection flops, meaning you get two bites of the cherry. Free bet promos For many punters, nothing beats a free bet, and plenty of bookmakers offer this kind of promotion as a reward for a decent performance in their free-to-play prediction games. Below are the best to use before the festival ends on Friday:





Betgoodwin Cheltenham offer



BetMGM Cheltenham offer



Promotions Nearly all bookmakers have a ‘Promotions’ page on their site, informing customers of their latest offers. Many offer daily on their , and winnings may be paid out as cash to your account, so check the link regularly as new offers crop up all the time.

Established 1929 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + 50 Extra Spins VISIT SITE New customers online only. £10 min stake (if EW then min £10 Win + £10 Place). Receive £30 Tote Credit + 50 Extra Spins on selected game within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Tote credit subject to 7-day expiry. Extra spins subject to 7-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply .Begambleaware.org

Safe betting sites features The safest online gambling sites offer a range of features to ensure the customer is protected throughout their gambling experience, whether that involves data protection, registration, placing a bet or withdrawing money. When sorting the wheat from the chaff, it’s worth considering the elements below to ensure your online bookmaker is trustworthy. Secure Sockets Layer and Transport Layer Security The safest betting sites use Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) or the updated Transport Layer Security (TLS) version to encrypt personal and financial data migrating from the site. There are three elements to TLS: Encryption: Hides data being transferred between the parties

Hides data being transferred between the parties Authentication: Confirms the parties are genuine

Confirms the parties are genuine Integrity: Verifies whether forgery or tampering of data has taken place Some also use firewalls and multiple systems to prevent cyber threats. Two-factor authentication One way to bolster your protection is by introducing two-factor authentication (2FA), which involves passcode generators to prevent cybercriminals from stealing your data. Some safe betting sites have their authenticator apps, which are available in the Apple Store and can be used on Android or iPhone, providing users with an extra layer of protection compared with traditional passwords, which are fixed. Responsible gambling tools The safest online gambling sites take their responsibilities seriously and have various tools available for those concerned about their well-being. Bookmakers offer practical solutions such as deposit limits, wagering, losses, and sessions. At the same time, the best sites have time-out options that restrict your site use for a set period. Reality checks also alert users to how long they have been logged in. You can track your activity with most bookmakers to view your profit and loss figures. For those with a severe problem, there is a self-exclusion option in which you close your account extensively. All responsible gambling sites in the UK provide helpline numbers; some staff are even trained to help those in need. Transparent terms and conditions It may be tedious, but checking the terms and conditions will pay dividends if you wish to avoid problems in the future. Online bookmakers will take a dim view of someone supplying false registration details or using family members from the same IP address to benefit from welcome bonuses. Don’t forget that it is illegal to gamble if you are under 18. The bookmaker will likely ask for verification after sign-up, so you will eventually need to prove your identity via a passport or driving licence. You may also be required to prove your source of funds to show you have the money to finance your betting and to prevent fraudulent activity such as money laundering. When placing particular kinds of bets like double-digit multiples on , you should also check the maximum pay-out criteria for that sport, which varies from bookmaker to bookmaker.

Established 2022 50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Safe betting sites: Payment methods Since 2020, using a credit card to gamble has been illegal in the UK, but you can use many other options to make payments on UK betting sites. Creating a new account involves security checks to verify your age and identity. In some circumstances, the bookmaker may require a copy of your bank statement to ensure you have the money to fund your betting activity and that crimes are not being committed. Once the formalities are out of the way, you must make a deposit - especially if you want to take advantage of the welcome bonuses. Credit cards may be out of the question, but there are plenty of other options you can use, some of which are listed below: PayPal Withdrawing funds from is usually instant, depending on the bookmaker, but it can take up to 24 hours. Deposits are generally set at a minimum of £10. However, they can be lower or higher, so it’s worth checking on the website first. Debit cards All of the safest online gambling sites accept debit cards, the most popular payment method in the UK. Paying with a debit card means you can generally make a minimum deposit of £5. However, some bookmakers only allow withdrawals of £10 or higher. Paysafecards This voucher system has two versions - the pre-paid PIN and Mastercard - but online bookmakers accept both for deposits. One advantage of the pre-paid version is that you do not need a bank account and thus do not need to provide any sensitive financial details when opening an account. However, you will still need to register your identity. However, you cannot withdraw with the pre-paid card, so the Mastercard option is better in this respect, although this comes with annual maintenance and currency conversion fees. Neteller Like PayPal, Neteller is a licensed e-wallet popular with UK bettors for deposits and withdrawals. However, it’s worth checking with each bookmaker to see if it is an accepted payment method. Skrill A global payment platform accepted by many safe betting sites such as Betfred and BoyleSports. As with other e-wallets, Skrill is only sometimes regarded as an acceptable form of payment to trigger welcome bonuses if you are a new customer. Some do not accept it at all because of the rules surrounding credit cards. Again, check the terms and conditions.

Established 2005 Bet £50, Get £25 in Free Bets + 10 Extra Spins VISIT SITE New customers only, aged 18+. Min deposit £10. Place a £50 bet on any sport at at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater to qualify for three free bets on settlement: £10 on Football, £10 on Greyhound and £5 on Virtual Sports, plus 10 Extra Spins on Reel King. Free Bet & Spins expire in 7 days.

Safe betting sites: The Independent view Safe betting sites are keen to reassure customers they are in safe hands and generally provide lots of information about the encryption technology they use to protect you from criminal activity, so take the time to read the details. Choosing a safe betting site can be a time-consuming process, but you can rest assured that all the listed by The Independent are fully regulated and licensed by the Gambling Commission. Now that you have the tools to help you make better decisions, take a look at our best gambling sites and choose the one that fits you best, paying close attention to the welcome bonuses and promotions on offer.