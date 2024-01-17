Betway sign up offer: Free bets for new members

The Betway sign up offer for January 2024 for its sports betting site is now live and rewards new customers with a free bet worth up to £10.
There’s no Betway promo code required to unlock the welcome bonus, just sign up for the bookmaker using this link to enjoy the free bets on offer to new members.
To claim your £10 Betway free bet, you need to register as a new customer and make a minimum deposit of £10. Please note, only deposits made using a valid debit card will qualify for the Betway sign up offer.
Any deposits made using Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or any prepaid cards will not qualify for the free bets.
Betway Cheltenham sign up offer
Once you’ve made a deposit, place a qualifying wager of £10 or more at the Betway sportsbook. The minimum odds for a customer’s qualifying bet will need to be either 3/4 (1.75) for a single or if placing an each-way bet, the place part of the bet must be 2/5 (1.4) or greater.
There’s no need to wait for the wager to settle to claim the £10 free bet as that will be credited to a customer’s account upon placement of a qualifying bet that meets the specified criteria.
The free bet can used on any sport offered by Betway, including on their wide selection of horse racing markets.
However, if you are looking at the Cheltenham odds and thinking of using the Betway free bet on the 2024 festival, please be aware that the free bets will expire seven days after they are credited to your account.
Betway offers and promotions
Once you’ve used the Betway sports sign up offer, there’s plenty more to explore as an existing customer.
Betway run regular promotions, including:
- Free bets club: Spend £25 or more per week on trebles, accumulators or Bet Builders at combined odds of 2/1 or more and Betway will give you £10 in free bets. Qualifying bets can be made on any sport.
- esports Club: Opt into the eSports Club and you can earn a £10 free bet every week when you wager at least £25 on eSports double, trebles and accumulators.
- 4 to Score: A free-to-play game with a maximum prize of £100k. Simply pick the four players you think will score the first goal in four football matches selected by Betway. If you get all four correct, you could win up to £100k.
- 4 to Win: A free-to-play horse racing game available every day of the week. Pick the winners of four races selected by Betway for a chance to win at least £1,000 with the prize pot boosted to £10,000 on ITV-covered meetings.
- Betway Boosts: Regular price boosts on a range of sports, including football and horse racing. Racing bettors can already find Cheltenham Festival 2024 boosts on the Betway sportsbook.
Why should you sign up for Betway?
The Malta-based firm launched in 2006 and after a few teething issues initially, Betway has steadily grown to become one of the top UK betting sites.
Betway have a highly visible presence across sport, including being the main shirt sponsor of West Ham United. That’s one of several partnerships they have with football teams, while they are the title sponsors of the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at Celtenham.
Betway’s popularity is based on the large variety of markets they offer on nearly every sport imaginable. Searching through the huge number of markets couldn’t be easier with the desktop site easy to navigate, while their mobile app ranks as one of the best betting apps on the market, earning a 4.7 rating out of five from users on Apple’s App Store.
In 2015, Betway launched a dedicated eSports betting portal, claiming to be the first bookmaker to do so. It helped establish them as the first port of call for those wanting to bet on the major eSports competitions, such as CS:GO and League of Legends, which continue to grow in popularity.
In addition to sports and esports betting, Betway also caters to fans of casino sites. They offer a casino, a UK live casino and Vegas, although the casino and Vegas options offer broadly the same UK slots games.
Other sign-up offers from recommended online betting sites:
Remember to bet responsibly
Gambling can be addictive can quickly become compulsive if great care is not taken. As such, new Betway customers are advised to make use of their responsible gambling tools such as:
- Deposit limits - users have the ability to limit the amount they can deposit
- Reality checks - set up notifications to prompt you to be mindful of how long you've been active
- Time outs - users can self impose a cooling off period if they're concerned about their betting habits
Old and new bookmakers regulated by the UK Gambling Commission must give users the option to self-exclude and Betway are no different.
The self exclusion tool should be utilised the moment a customer realises their gambling has become problematic. Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:
Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.