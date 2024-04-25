Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Racing

Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday

Our analyst James Boyle identifies two standout bets at 33/1 & 13/2
Last Updated: 25th of April 2024
James Boyle
·
Horse Racing Writer
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday
Horse racing tips today:

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Beverley with two selections online.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. 

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements. 

14:45 Beverley – Miss Brazen – 1pt @ 13/2

Miss Brazen is a very speedy runner, one that would enjoy four-furlong races, but she bolted up over C&D on soft ground last May and returns for her first run of the season just 3lbs higher in the weights off 78. That should put her bang in the mix if she has put the work in at home.

Three of her last four runs of 2023 being below-par are the reason for leniency from the handicapper but she placed in the three-year-old Dash at Epsom off 84 and should be winning races again soon. The ground isn’t a problem and if she gets into a nice rhythm, I think she’s a big player.

 

16:30 Beverley – King Sharja – 1pt @ 33/1

King Sharja will be a complete all or nothing selection, and the likelihood is that it’ll be nothing. On the plus side, he is 33/1 in a small field and has come down a half-stone in the weights for his two runs since joining up with Ruth Carr. The first run wasn’t great but the second was terrible.

He has previous with disappointing on heavy ground at Pontefract having dropped away in a maiden second time out for Richard Hannon. Five weeks later, he bounced back to run well behind a couple of talented sorts when faced with better ground on a more suitable track.

The ground won’t be too nice here but it’ll be better than what he faced at the beginning of the month and some ease should be manageable. Whether he’s in form is the next problem and I don’t know, and I doubt his connections know, but he’s a big price and worth having a small bet on.

James Boyle for independent.co.uk

Updated by

James Boyle

Last Updated: 25th April 2024, 09:56 AM

