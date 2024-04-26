Women's Six Nations final round betting tips: France vs England predictions & rugby odds

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Women’s Six Nations predictions Wales +7 – 17/20 with BetVictor

Ireland +6 – 10/11 with BoyleSports

England -10 – 10/11 with bet365 It’s Le Crunch time in the Women’s Six Nations as for the third year in a row England and France face off a final round title decider. The Red Roses haven’t put a foot wrong in the championship thus far, claiming maximum points from their previous four games to lead Les Bleues by one point heading into Saturday’s final round of games. John Mitchell’s team will be making the trip to Bordeaux, where they are likely to find a vocal Stade Chaban-Delmas desperate to witness France’s first win over England since they last won the Six Nations in 2018. make the home side 3/1 outsiders for the win they need to clinch the title, with England odds-on to record an 13th successive win over the French in all competitions. That clash is the main event of a final round which starts with Wales going in search of their first win of the tournament against Italy before Ireland host in-form Scotland.

Established 2008 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Wales vs Italy prediction (12.15pm, BBC iPlayer) Having finished third in the last two editions of the Women’s Six Nations, Wales have suffered a fall from grace and will likely end up with the Wooden Spoon after four straight defeats. They were shut out by France last week to extend their losing run to seven games and make them seven-point underdogs on the handicap for the visit of Italy. However, a first-ever outing for Wales’ Women at the Principality Stadium as the main attraction should inspire Ioan Cunningham's team. Italy have had similar problems to Wales in their failure to put points on the board from promising positions, losing at home to Scotland 10-17 in the last round, while they were shut out by England in week one. The Welsh thumped Italy 36-10 the last time the sides met and this potentially low-scoring encounter could be closer than the handicap suggests. Women’s Six Nations Tip 1: Wales +7 – 17/20 with BetVictor

Established 1946 Bet £10 on football Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Ireland vs Scotland prediction (2.30pm, BBC iPlayer) Scotland are in the driving seat to finish third in the Six Nations, which would guarantee automatic qualification for next year’s Rugby World Cup, but Ireland are still in the hunt, sitting two points behind the visitors in the table. Ireland come into this one licking their wounds after being hammered 88-10 by England in round four, while the Scots will have been buoyed by a first win in Italy for 25 years. Both of Scotland’s wins in the Six Nations have come away from home and they are favourites for the clash at Ravenhill on . Scotland have stepped it up this year but those away wins have been narrow successes and Ireland have a decent record in this fixture. The home side’s territorial approach will ask questions of Bryan Easson’s team and it’s another final round fixture where it may be best to side with the home side and the points on the handicap. Women’s Six Nations Tip 2: Ireland +6 – 10/11 with BoyleSports

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

France vs England prediction (4.45pm, BBC One) England’s all-action approach has taken some time to come to fruition under Mitchell but really clicked in front of a bumper Twickenham crowd against Ireland last time out. The Red Roses ran in 14 tries with the sensational Ellie Kildunne scoring a hat-trick to move well clear in the top try-scorer race. Kildunne’s front foot style has epitomised England’s new identity, which has pivoted away from a power game based on the strength of their pack. They’ll still need the forwards to front up, particularly in this match up with a robust France side. England have been dealt a couple of injury blows up front but they appear to have the strength in depth in absorb those setbacks. Les Bleues produced their best performance of the tournament when shutting out Wales last week but overall haven’t been all that impressive on the road to this Grand Slam decider. The absence of a few key players preparing for the rugby sevens at the Paris Olympics could prove costly really here. France did give England a real fright last year when storming back from 33-0 down to narrowly lose 38-33 in the title decider, but it’s unlikely the Red Roses will make the same mistake twice if they get their noses in front. England have scored 228 points so far, running in tries for fun, and their potential to build more scoreboard pressure has only increased now Holly Aitchison has seemingly got her eye in from the kicking tee. Defensively, they’ve not really been tested so far, and France’s ball-in-hand approach may ask more questions of England than previous opponents. Ultimately, England should have too much for France and can clinch a third successive Grand Slam with something to spare. Women’s Six Nations Tip 3: England -10 – 10/11 with bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2024

Promo Code: INDY2024 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Free bets for France vs England For those wishing to follow our Women's Six Nations predictions, it may be worth checking to see if you can claim a for wagering on the final round. are one of the top rugby bookmakers around and they are giving new customers £20 in free bets to bet on the Women's Six Nations. To qualify for the mobile exclusive offer, open an account and deposit a minimum of £10 on BoyleSports’ mobile app or site. Bettors will then need to wager £10 or more on a selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater with free bets credited after the qualifying bet is settled. The bookmaker also have a selection of , with a traditional online casino featuring an array of the , and a . Don’t forget to check the terms and conditions of the BoyleSports welcome offer before signing up with them or any and if you do have a bet on the Women's Six Nations this week, please .