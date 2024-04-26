Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Rugby

Women's Six Nations final round betting tips: France vs England predictions & rugby odds

Women's Six Nations betting tips ahead of the final round with England seeking a sixth successive title
Last Updated: 26th of April 2024
Chris Rivers
·
Rugby Writer
Women's Six Nations final round betting tips: France vs England predictions & rugby odds
Sign up to our betting newsletter

Women’s Six Nations predictions

It’s Le Crunch time in the Women’s Six Nations as for the third year in a row England and France face off a final round title decider. 

The Red Roses haven’t put a foot wrong in the championship thus far, claiming maximum points from their previous four games to lead Les Bleues by one point heading into Saturday’s final round of games.

John Mitchell’s team will be making the trip to Bordeaux, where they are likely to find a vocal Stade Chaban-Delmas desperate to witness France’s first win over England since they last won the Six Nations in 2018.

Rugby betting sites make the home side 3/1 outsiders for the win they need to clinch the title, with England odds-on to record an 13th successive win over the French in all competitions. 

That clash is the main event of a final round which starts with Wales going in search of their first win of the tournament against Italy before Ireland host in-form Scotland.

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Wales vs Italy prediction

(12.15pm, BBC iPlayer)

Having finished third in the last two editions of the Women’s Six Nations, Wales have suffered a fall from grace and will likely end up with the Wooden Spoon after four straight defeats. 

They were shut out by France last week to extend their losing run to seven games and betting sites make them seven-point underdogs on the handicap for the visit of Italy.

However, a first-ever outing for Wales’ Women at the Principality Stadium as the main attraction should inspire Ioan Cunningham's team. 

Italy have had similar problems to Wales in their failure to put points on the board from promising positions, losing at home to Scotland 10-17 in the last round, while they were shut out by England in week one.

The Welsh thumped Italy 36-10 the last time the sides met and this potentially low-scoring encounter could be closer than the handicap suggests.

Women’s Six Nations Tip 1: Wales +7 – 17/20 with BetVictor

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Bet £10 on football Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Ireland vs Scotland prediction

(2.30pm, BBC iPlayer)

Scotland are in the driving seat to finish third in the Six Nations, which would guarantee automatic qualification for next year’s Rugby World Cup, but Ireland are still in the hunt, sitting two points behind the visitors in the table.

Ireland come into this one licking their wounds after being hammered 88-10 by England in round four, while the Scots will have been buoyed by a first win in Italy for 25 years. 

Both of Scotland’s wins in the Six Nations have come away from home and they are favourites for the clash at Ravenhill on betting apps

Scotland have stepped it up this year but those away wins have been narrow successes and Ireland have a decent record in this fixture. 

The home side’s territorial approach will ask questions of Bryan Easson’s team and it’s another final round fixture where it may be best to side with the home side and the points on the handicap.

Women’s Six Nations Tip 2: Ireland +6 – 10/11 with BoyleSports

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

France vs England prediction 

(4.45pm, BBC One)

England’s all-action approach has taken some time to come to fruition under Mitchell but really clicked in front of a bumper Twickenham crowd against Ireland last time out. 

The Red Roses ran in 14 tries with the sensational Ellie Kildunne scoring a hat-trick to move well clear in the top try-scorer race. Kildunne’s front foot style has epitomised England’s new identity, which has pivoted away from a power game based on the strength of their pack.

They’ll still need the forwards to front up, particularly in this match up with a robust France side. England have been dealt a couple of injury blows up front but they appear to have the strength in depth in absorb those setbacks.

Les Bleues produced their best performance of the tournament when shutting out Wales last week but overall haven’t been all that impressive on the road to this Grand Slam decider. The absence of a few key players preparing for the rugby sevens at the Paris Olympics could prove costly really here. 

France did give England a real fright last year when storming back from 33-0 down to narrowly lose 38-33 in the title decider, but it’s unlikely the Red Roses will make the same mistake twice if they get their noses in front.

England have scored 228 points so far, running in tries for fun, and their potential to build more scoreboard pressure has only increased now Holly Aitchison has seemingly got her eye in from the kicking tee.

Defensively, they’ve not really been tested so far, and France’s ball-in-hand approach may ask more questions of England than previous opponents.

Ultimately, England should have too much for France and can clinch a third successive Grand Slam with something to spare.

Women’s Six Nations Tip 3: England -10 – 10/11 with bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Free bets for France vs England

For those wishing to follow our Women's Six Nations predictions, it may be worth checking to see if you can claim a free bet for wagering on the final round.

BoyleSports are one of the top rugby bookmakers around and they are giving new customers £20 in free bets to bet on the Women's Six Nations. 

To qualify for the mobile exclusive offer, open an account and deposit a minimum of £10 on BoyleSports’ mobile app or site. Bettors will then need to wager £10 or more on a selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater with free bets credited after the qualifying bet is settled.

The bookmaker also have a selection of casino sites, with a traditional online casino featuring an array of the best slots, and a UK live casino.

Don’t forget to check the terms and conditions of the BoyleSports welcome offer before signing up with them or any new betting sites and if you do have a bet on the Women's Six Nations this week, please gamble responsibly

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
Chris Rivers for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Chris Rivers

Last Updated: 26th April 2024, 11:47 AM

Share:

You might also like

Nottingham Forest vs Man City prediction: Champions to darken mood at City Ground
Football
Nottingham Forest vs Man City prediction: Champions to darken mood at City Ground
2024 World Snooker Championship second round predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets
Snooker
2024 World Snooker Championship second round predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets
Tottenham vs Arsenal prediction: Who will edge north London derby?
Football
Tottenham vs Arsenal prediction: Who will edge north London derby?
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday
Hull vs Ipswich prediction: Promotion on the line in Championship duel
Football
Hull vs Ipswich prediction: Promotion on the line in Championship duel
Aston Villa vs Chelsea prediction: Villans to take step closer to Champions League
Football
Aston Villa vs Chelsea prediction: Villans to take step closer to Champions League
Saturday's Sandown tips: ITV Racing predictions, betting odds & free bets
Horse Racing
Saturday's Sandown tips: ITV Racing predictions, betting odds & free bets
West Ham vs Liverpool prediction: Reds response expected in London
Football
West Ham vs Liverpool prediction: Reds response expected in London
QPR vs Leeds prediction: All eyes on Whites to keep up promotion charge
Football
QPR vs Leeds prediction: All eyes on Whites to keep up promotion charge
2024 World Snooker Championship day seven predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets
Snooker
2024 World Snooker Championship day seven predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets
Brighton vs Man City prediction: Title favourites expected to close the gap on Arsenal
Football
Brighton vs Man City prediction: Title favourites expected to close the gap on Arsenal
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday
Saturday's accumulator prediction: Premier League betting tips, 39/1 acca and odds
Football
Saturday's accumulator prediction: Premier League betting tips, 39/1 acca and odds
2024 NFL Draft prediction, betting tips, NFL odds and free bets
NFL
2024 NFL Draft prediction, betting tips, NFL odds and free bets
Winlandia Casino Welcome Offer: Claim exclusive 100% Deposit Bonus & 100 Free Spins
Casino
Winlandia Casino Welcome Offer: Claim exclusive 100% Deposit Bonus & 100 Free Spins
Premier League Darts Night 13 predictions, betting tips and odds
Darts
Premier League Darts Night 13 predictions, betting tips and odds
2024 World Snooker Championship day six predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets
Snooker
2024 World Snooker Championship day six predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday
Wolves vs Bournemouth tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds and free bets
Football
Wolves vs Bournemouth tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds and free bets
Manchester United vs Sheffield United tips: Premier League predictions and betting odds
Football
Manchester United vs Sheffield United tips: Premier League predictions and betting odds
Next Liverpool manager odds: Arne Slot new favourite for Anfield hot seat
Football
Next Liverpool manager odds: Arne Slot new favourite for Anfield hot seat
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds & free bets
Football
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds & free bets
2024 World Snooker Championship Day Five predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bet
Snooker
2024 World Snooker Championship Day Five predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bet
Arsenal vs Chelsea tips: Betting preview with Premier League predictions and odds
Football
Arsenal vs Chelsea tips: Betting preview with Premier League predictions and odds
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday at Epsom
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday at Epsom
Everton vs Liverpool prediction: Much at stake on the Merseyside derby
Football
Everton vs Liverpool prediction: Much at stake on the Merseyside derby
Next Barcelona manager odds: Rafa Marquez favourite to replace Xavi
Football
Next Barcelona manager odds: Rafa Marquez favourite to replace Xavi
Next Bayern Munich manager odds: Ralf Rangnick emerges as new favourite
Football
Next Bayern Munich manager odds: Ralf Rangnick emerges as new favourite
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.