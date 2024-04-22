Red Roses suffer double injury blow ahead of Women’s Six Nations grand slam decider

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Red Roses have suffered a double injury blow ahead of their Women’s Six Nations decider against France with both hooker Lark Atkin-Davies and lock Rosie Galligan ruled out of the grand slam clash.

Galligan was a late withdrawl from England‘s thrashing of Ireland after suffering a thumb injury in the warm-up at Twickenham, while Atkin-Davies sustained an ankle injury during the first half of the 88-10 win.

The pair have been ruled out of this weekend’s trip to Bordeaux and will see specialists to determine the severity of their injuries.

Both England and France enter the final round unbeaten, with John Mitchell’s side seeking a sixth successive Six Nations crown.

Atkin-Davies’ absence is compensated for by the return of experienced hooker Amy Cokayne from her one-match ban, while Sarah Beckett bolsters Mitchell’s back-five options after her own suspension.

John Mitchell will be without two key figures for the trip to Bordeaux ( PA Wire )

The England coach was forced to deploy prop Lizzie Hanlon from the bench after Galligan’s injury, with the Exeter tighthead making her debut late on.

Chiefs teammate Katie Buchanan has been added to Mitchell’s squad of 35 for the game at the Stade Chaban-Delmas after the wing’s recovery from an ankle issue. England’s team for the encounter will be confirmed on Thursday evening.

France beat Wales 40-0 on Sunday to complete a fourth win in four rounds and will provide England with comfortably their sternest test of the tournament.

“I love playing France, and France away is even bigger,” full-back Ellie Kildunne said after her hat-trick in the Ireland win. “France are crazy, in the nicest possible way.

Ellie Kildunne is relishing the chance to take on France ( PA Wire )

“They sell tickets really well and the home crowd really get behind their players. You really feel that and it can be quite isolating.

“But we’ve been working hard on focussing on what is on pitch. It’s one of the biggest games to play in and I’m looking forward to it.”