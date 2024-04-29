Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Preston vs Leicester prediction: Foxes ready to lift title

Follow our free Championship betting tips with the best odds for our Preston vs Leicester predictions
Last Updated: 29th of April 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Preston vs Leicester prediction: Foxes ready to lift title
Preston vs Leicester prediction

Leicester clinched their return to the Premier League on Friday night after Leeds suffered a 4-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers, but the Foxes will be looking to add the Championship crown to their promotion ticket against Preston on Monday (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event). 

Leeds' slip up gifted Enzo Maresca's men automatic promotion without kicking a ball, somewhat reminiscent of when Claudio Ranieri's Leicester sealed the Premier League title courtesy of Tottenham's draw at Chelsea. 

After a wobble over the last couple of months, Leicester are finally over the line, but will want to add the Championship crown to put the cherry on top of their campaign. 

A win will secure the title, although Maresca's side can still go up as champions before this weekend even with a defeat if Ipswich lose at Coventry on Tuesday.

Preston vs Leicester odds
April 29th | 8:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Preston Preston PNE
9/2 BoyleSports
7/2 Bet365
4/7 Bet365
Leicester Leicester LEI

Opponents Preston are winding down having seen their play-off hopes ended by a run of one win in six games and they come into this fixture having lost three on the spin without scoring.

It's a disappointing end to Ryan Lowe's second full season in charge with the Lilywhites having again struggled to get beyond the low 60s barrier. They finished last season on 63 points and are on the same mark again heading into their final two fixtures against Leicester and West Brom. 

Despite a strong home record, football betting sites make Preston the underdogs for Monday's meeting with a Leicester team threatening to sign off from the Championship with a flourish.

Preston vs Leicester betting tip: Foxes to get the job done

Leicester almost threw away automatic promotion after spurning a 12-point lead at the top of the table. Maresca's side fell back to the chasing pack after a run of six defeats in 10, including back-to-back losses to Millwall and Plymouth.

It allowed Leeds and Ipswich to close in, but neither side could seize the initiative to punish the Foxes. Leicester's quality and experience prevailed, getting back on track against West Brom before they smashed Southampton 5-0 at home. 

They then sat and watched as Leeds crumbled at Loftus Road, a result that confirmed Leicester's return to the Premier League.

But, Leicester will want to end their Championship season on the highest of notes, and they seem to be playing Preston at the right time, with Lowe's men perhaps having one eye on the summer.

The Lilywhites have lost their last three, and although they've had a solid campaign, they could be forgiven for winding their season down after missing out on the play-offs.

Lowe's side should not be underestimated though. They've beaten Ipswich and Leeds at Deepdale this season, and if they're firing on all cylinders they can make it a difficult evening for the Foxes. 

Leicester haven't scored in their last three away games, but with the pressure now well and truly off they can go out and express themselves freely. We like them to edge this contest at odds of 11/4 with bet365.

Preston vs Leicester tip 1: Leicester to win by one goal - 11/4 bet365

Preston vs Leicester prediction: Dewsbury-Hall to deliver once more

One of the driving forces behind Leicester's promotion push this season has been Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, the 25-year-old stepping into the void left by Harvey Barnes and James Maddison to provide the creative spark for Leicester.

Dewsbury-Hall has had a hand in 26 Championship goals (12 goals, 14 assists) this season and was the provider for one of the Foxes' goals in the win over Southampton last time out.

He could have had a goal to go with his assist, twice breaking into the Southampton box but failing to convert either of his efforts. 

It's now four games without a goal for Dewsbury-Hall but he tends to enjoy facing Preston, winning all three of his meetings with PNE in his career, while he helped himself to a brace in the reverse fixture.

He's been having enough shots lately to have scored more than the two goals he's managed since the end of January and is averaging just over two shots per game for Leicester.  This could prove an ideal fixture for the ex-Blackpool loanee to get back among the goals and hurt the Tangerines' great rivals on Monday night.

Preston vs Leicester Tip 2: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to score anytime – 29/10 with SpreadEx

Preston vs Leicester tip: Hosts can dominate card count

Preston are likely to spend a lot of time without the ball on Monday. Only Southampton average a higher share of possession in games than Maresca's men, not that it did the Saints a lot of good at the King Power Stadium. 

That won't worry Lowe too much, and they'll be happy to take a physical approach to try and knock the Foxes out of their stride. Only Stoke have collected more cards than Preston this season, who took their tally to 105 at QPR last time out.

Leicester are at the opposite end of the ladder, both in terms of cards and fouls per game, and it would be a surprise if they collected more cards than the home team given they should have more of the ball.

The Lilywhites have had two or more cards in each of their last four home games and yet betting apps can't split the two teams for this fixture when it comes to who will receive the most cards with both priced at 11/8 on Unibet.

That's more than fair value as far as Preston are concerned and worth consideration for our final Preston vs Leicester prediction.

Preston vs Leicester tip 3: Preston to receive most cards – 11/8 with Unibet

Free bets for Preston vs Leicester

Gambling sites are giving new customers free bets for wagering on Preston vs Leicester and more Championship action when they open an account online.

William Hill has a bet £10 get £30 open to new users who sign up using the link below. Once you’ve registered, deposit and bet a minimum of £10 on event at the sportsbook with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.5).

Once the qualifying bet has been settled, users will be credited with three £10 free bet tokens to use on football., while fans of casino sites can enjoy William Hill's UK live casino offerings and more.

Before signing up with any new betting sites, always read the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first and if you do have a bet this week, please gamble responsibly.

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Simon Sinclair

Last Updated: 29th April 2024, 09:10 AM

Share:

