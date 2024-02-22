This is The Independent’s guide to the best horse racing free bets from the top betting sites in the UK.

New customers online only. £10 min stake (if EW then min £10 Win + £10 Place). Receive £30 Tote Credit + 50 Extra Spins on selected game within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Tote credit subject to 7-day expiry. Extra spins subject to 7-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Begambleaware.org

#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.

#ad. 18+ New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from issue. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply.

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10 on any sports at 2.00+ odds within 7 days. No Cash out. Get 3x £10 Free Bets on selected markets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible.

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new player only, 1st deposit, min deposit £15, Max £10 Free Bet valid for 14 days, Bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller, Skrill and Payapl not eligible. T&C apply.

New Players Only. Free bet – one-time stake of £35, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1x wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 days from receipt. Extra Spins Offer. Wager from real balance first. 50x wager the bonus. Contribution varies per game. Selected games only. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max Conversion: £20. Bonus is valid 7 days from receipt. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller Deposits. Full Terms apply.

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New customers only. Available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. Offer only applies to players who are residents of United Kingdom and Ireland.

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new player only, 1st deposit, min deposit £15, Max £30 Free Bet valid for 14 days, Bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller, Skrill and Payapl not eligible. T&C apply.

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers Only. Max one £10 Free Bet. Qualifying bets at Odds of 1/1(2.00) or greater. Paid as Bonus Token with Min 4/5(180) Odds Req. Skrill, Neteller & Paypal not eligible. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs Apply

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £15 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at a min. odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible. Click to see full T&Cs

Place a qualifying £10 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £10 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. The second free £10 fixed odds bets will be added to your account on the following day. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Players only. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £15.Minimum Deposit: £15. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15

18+ New Customers Only. Opt in and bet £10 on football (odds 2.00+) within 7 days. No cash-out. Get 3x£10 Free Bets for set markets and a £10 Slot Bonus for Big Bass Splash, 30x wagering, to withdraw max £250. Rewards expire in 10 days. Offer valid from 14:00 UK time on 11/01/2024. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. T&Cs apply. New customers, Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 free bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. Stake not returned. Opt-in required. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction

If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £35 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free online casino spins at QuinnCasino. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 10 Extra Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org | Gamble Responsibly

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible. T&Cs Apply

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new customers only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

New UK 18+ only. Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code WELCOME40, Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within 7 days of registering. Get £30 Free Bets & £10 extra spins within 10hrs of bet settlement. Bonuses expire 7 days after issue. Min odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply. T&Cs apply.

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers All of our recommended online betting sites below offer free horse racing bets for new customers. In many cases, existing customers can also take advantage of horse racing free bets too. When taking advantage of horse racing with online betting sites, always read the terms and conditions to ensure an understanding of the requirements necessary to qualify for free horse racing bets and bonus offers.

1. Bet365 Racing Free Bet As one of the leading sports betting brands, bet365 often leads the way regarding horse racing free bets and innovative promotions. The standard for new customers is to bet £10 and receive £30 in free bets. The process to claim the bonus is simple: Deposit £10 and place a bet to the same value

Once the bet has been settled, win or lose, customers will be credited £30 in free bets To use the free bet credits, select ‘Use Bet Credits’ on your betting slip when placing further wagers on the wide range of sports available at bet365. If you're working off a smaller budget, you can still qualify for horse racing free bets with a smaller deposit as the minimum deposit on this offer is £5. This would qualify new customers for £15 in free bets. There are time limits and payment method restrictions, so checking the conditions for all free bet promotions is essential. Along with horse racing free bets for new customers, bet365 also offer a range of promotions for existing customers. These include Best Odds Guaranteed on all UK and Irish horse races and extra place races, which provide an additional place or places on selected races. Bet Boost is another popular feature. Horse racing followers are also catered for with bet365’s Price Promise. This offer means that bet365 will not be beaten on an early price on all UK and Irish races broadcast on ITV. This can also be used when taking advantage of their horse racing free bets.

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

2. BetUK Racing Free Bet The for February allows new customers to unlock £30 in free bets once they deposit and wager £10 at odds of 4/5 or greater. However, free bets are distributed in three individual £10 credits and only one of them is valid for horse racing, with the other two reserved for football and BetUK’s bet builder tool. Once the qualifying bet for this new customer offer is settled, users will receive the three individual £10 free bets. One of the good things about this sign-up offer is that BetUK will allow each-way bets to qualify for the promo – so long as the win part of the stake is a minimum of £10. For example, a £5 each-way bet will not qualify for the promotion, but a £10 each-way stake will.

Established 2012 Bet £10, Get £30 Free Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. T&Cs apply. New customers, Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 free bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. Stake not returned. Opt-in required. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction

3. Betway Racing Free Bet Betway offers a £30 matched horse racing free bet for new customers. To qualify for this promotion, the initial bet must be a treble or accumulator on horse racing. The minimum free horse racing bet is £5 with a maximum of £30. The offer also entitles new customers to 50 spins on slot game Big Bass Bonanza in the online casino section of their website. Betway has also introduced a ‘Countdown to Cheltenham’ promotion as one of their . To take advantage, opt in to ‘Free Bet Club: Countdown to Cheltenham’ on Betway and you will earn two £5 Free Bets and 25 Free Spins for every week when you wager £25 or more on sports multiples or bet builders with three or more selections.

Established 2006 £30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza VISIT SITE #AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.

4. BetGoodwin Racing Free Bet Although a relative newcomer to sports betting, BetGoodwin has quickly established itself as one of the . New customers are entitled to 50 per cent of first-day sportsbook losses up to a maximum of £25. The money returned can be used as a free horse racing bet. For new and existing customers, BetGoodwin provides several strong promotions. Best Odds Guaranteed comes as standard, and they also offer a range of free horse racing bets. These include free bets if your horse is beaten by a nose, is second to a 50/1 or bigger winner, falls at the last when leading or is beaten by under half a length in a chasing race.

Established 2022 50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

5. BoyleSports Racing Free Bet When considering opening a new betting account, BoyleSports should be on your list of options. The new customer offer is a simple bet £10 on mobile and get £20 in free bets on horse racing. New customers also receive a £10 . New and existing customers can also take advantage of free horse racing bets valid for . A horse racing multiple bet (trebles and upwards) of £25 or more entitles all customers to a £10 free horse racing bet at the Cheltenham Festival. Customers can subsequently receive additional £5 horse racing free bets each week in the lead up to the festival if they continue to place at least one £25 horse racing multiple per week. These free horse racing bets will be applied on each day of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival in four equal parts, with the first on Tuesday, 12 March, and the last on Friday, 15 March.

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

6. BetMGM Racing Free Bet This gambling brand is known worldwide, and BetMGM horse racing free bets are available for all new customers. New customers can receive four free bets after opting in and placing a qualifying bet of £10 or more at odds of evens or greater. Specifically, these are a £10 horse racing free bet, a £10 Bet Builder, a £10 free horse racing accumulator bet and a £10 football bet. These offers have a seven-day expiry attached to them. Furthermore, existing customers can then get daily horse racing price boosts via their 'Golden Silks' promotion. This feature allows bettors to opt in every Monday and stake up to £20 on a horse racing single bet every day of the week thereafter to receive up to 20% more on any winnings.

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

7. Tote Racing Free Bet New customers to the Tote can take advantage of a welcome bonus. After placing a first bet of £10 or more, £30 in horse racing free bets will be credited to the account. The Tote is a pool-based betting website, and details of how pool betting works can be found on their website and betting app. All customers are included in the Tote Guarantee. Like Best Odds Guaranteed, Tote will always pay their customers at least the starting price. If the Tote dividend is greater, they will settle winning bets at that price. New customers will receive 50 free spins on the popular slot game The Goonies on the website’s new casino gaming area as an additional bonus.

Established 1929 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + 50 Extra Spins VISIT SITE New customers online only. £10 min stake (if EW then min £10 Win + £10 Place). Receive £30 Tote Credit + 50 Extra Spins on selected game within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Tote credit subject to 7-day expiry. Extra spins subject to 7-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply .Begambleaware.org

8. BetVictor Racing Free Bet The long-established BetVictor sportsbook is one of the most trusted in online betting. After depositing and placing a £10 qualifying bet, new customers will receive four £5 free horse racing bets – if you opt in to the promotion. The free bets are a £5 horse racing free bet on any horse racing market, a £5 free bet on any lengthen the odds market, a free £5 bet on any virtual horse race and an in-play £5 free horse racing bet. are already beginning to be rolled out, with Non-Runner No Bet available for ante-post bettors.

Established 1946 Bet £10 get £20 in horse racing free bets: Sign up with BetVictor here VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

9. William Hill Racing Free Bet The name William Hill is synonymous with horse racing betting. Their sign-up process is quick and simple, and their new customer offer is straightforward. After opening a new betting account with William Hill and placing a £10 bet, new customers will be credited with three £10 free bets which can be used on horse racing. William Hill also offers a range of bonuses, including Epic Boost, for new and existing customers. These can change daily, so it is worth checking back regularly to see the latest offers after opening an account using the .

Established 2008 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

10. Betfred Racing Free Bet As one of the first betting operators to make full use of online technology, has built a vast online customer base over the years. Horse racing free bets are readily available for all new customers, with an initial £10 deposit and wager entitling new customers to £40 in bonuses. With £30 in free horse racing bets and £10 in free spins on slot games on their casino site, it is one of the more interesting bonuses available to new users of their website.

Established 2005 Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10 VISIT SITE New UK 18+ only. Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code WELCOME40, Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within 7 days of registering. Get £30 Free Bets & £10 extra spins within 10hrs of bet settlement. Bonuses expire 7 days after issue. Min odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply. T&Cs apply.

New and Existing Customer Free Bets Matched Bet Offers occasionally offer a matched bet promotion. These offers are generally straightforward to understand. For example, new and existing customers can make a £10 bet on a specified event and will be credited with the same amount back as a free bet. Enhanced Odds Sign-Up Offers Online betting sites occasionally promote enhanced odds for a particular race or meeting. For instance, the bookmaker may offer an enhanced starting price return on all races on ITV during the Cheltenham Festival.

Acca Insurance An common feature that the offer is acca insurance. It is usually available to new and existing customers and is typically used in football accumulators. However, the feature can also apply to horse racing accumulators. When placing an accumulator with four or more selections, customers can place the bet at slightly reduced odds. If one selection does not win, a proportion of the stake will be credited back to the account. In some cases, this may be returned as a free bet. Money-Back Specials Money-back specials, a promotion many betting sites use, come in many forms. When using free horse racing bets, both existing and new customers may be able to take advantage of various money-back specials such as money-back as a free bet if your selection finishes second to the SP favourite. Check individual betting sites for terms and conditions. Best Odds Guaranteed Betting websites that offer Best Odds Guaranteed may be of interest to customers opening a new account for horse racing free bets. Existing customers usually qualify for this valuable asset as well. To learn more, visit The Independent’s guide to the top . No Deposit Free Bets No deposit free bets are fairly uncommon and are mainly limited to the gaming sections on betting sites. However, some will reward regular customers with occasional free bets with no deposit required based on their activity.

Established 2022 50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Free Bets For Horse Racing Festivals Cheltenham Festival Free Bets The Cheltenham Festival is the four-day showpiece of National Hunt racing with the 2024 renewal starting on Tuesday, 12 March and finishing on Friday, 15 March. It is the pinnacle of the jumps season, where the best of the best go head to head. Visit The Independent’s section for the best horse racing free bet offers on Cheltenham. Grand National Free Bets The Grand National is the most famous jump race in the world. It is a huge betting event and attracts interest from around the globe from those who may not be regular horse racing viewers. The race carries a prize fund of £1million and online betting sites know that there are many potential new customers. As the big race approaches, most of The Independent’s recommended will offer ways of obtaining horse racing free bets on the Grand National. Royal Ascot Free Bets The 2024 Royal Ascot meeting occurs at the Berkshire track near Windsor Great Park. The event begins on 18 June and runs for five consecutive days. With over £10million in prize money and top races worth over £650,000 apiece, the meeting attracts the cream of European racehorses and runners from Japan and the USA. As well as a racing festival, it is also a celebration of fashion and creates colossal media attention, with many of the Royal Family attending the meeting throughout the week. Indeed, King Charles had his first winner at the meeting in 2023 with Desert Hero. Like the Cheltenham Festival and Grand National meetings, most betting sites will offer a means of claiming free bets on horse racing for Royal Ascot.

Established 2022 Bet £10, Get £10 Free Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible. T&Cs Apply

Understanding The Terms & Conditions Free horse racing bets invariably have terms and conditions attached to them. The onus is on the customer to understand the stipulations when opening a new account. New and existing customers should always read the terms and conditions when searching for free horse racing bets offered by licensed bookmakers. The most common conditions will be time restrictions on when horse racing free bets can be taken advantage of and the minimum odds required when placing a single or multiple bet. In many cases, customers need to ‘opt-in’ or ‘claim’ free horse racing bet promotions immediately after opening an account or before placing a qualifying wager.

Established 2022 50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Responsible Gambling Horse racing betting can be addictive so it's important to stay in control of your gambling. Most horse racing betting sites have safer gambling hubs that allow customers to view their profit and loss margins and set time management restrictions. Licensed bookies will also have standard tools such as deposit limits and self-exclusion, which allow users to cut off access and marketing communications. Should you wish to seek independent help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice, and information: GamCare

GambleAware

Gamblers Anonymous

NHS

Horse Racing Free Bets - The Independent View All of the recommended gambling sites for free horse racing bets on this page are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. They have each passed our vigorous to earn our recommendations. Which bookmaker you choose for horse racing free bets should come down to your personal intentions, betting preferences, and of course your budget.