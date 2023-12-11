Jump to content
Betting

BoyleSports sign up offer: Free bets for new mobile customers

We detail how to claim an exclusive BoyleSports sign up offer for sports betting
Last Updated: 11th of December 2023
There isn’t a Boylesports bonus code available for December 2023 but you can still claim the BoyleSports sign up offer. Mobile customers who deposit and bet £10 can get £20 in free bets when they join. 

To benefit from this new UK customer offer, you need to register as a new customer. There is no BoyleSports promo code required to claim the bonus. 

Please note that depositing with Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or any prepaid cards will not qualify for the offer. We recommend using a debit card instead. 

Mobile betting offer: Bet £10 get £20 in BoyleSports free bets 

Sign up to BoyleSports via the link below on mobile. You can qualify for £20 in free sports bets when you bet £10 or more. The free bet will be applied as a 1 x £20 free bet balance. 

Create a BoyleSports account before going ahead and making a minimum deposit of £10. Then place a first bet of £10 or more at odds of evens (2.00) or greater. 

When your first bet has been settled, BoyleSports will credit your account with a £20 free bet. You have seven days to use this free bet before it expires. Free bet stakes will not be included in any free bet returns.

BoyleSports offers and promotions 

Once you have benefitted from the BoyleSports new customer offer, you are then able to take advantage of the existing player promotions.  

For the sportsbook, these are the ongoing promos:

  • Acca Rewards: choose to either boost the odds for an accumulator bet or alternatively insure your wager if one leg loses. Applies to a wide range of sports. 
  • Acca Loyalty: get a £5 free acca for every five accas placed during the course of a week.
  • Fantasy Five: enter this free-to-play fantasy game for a chance to win some of the £5k weekly jackpot. 
  • Early Payout: if you bet on a team who goes two goals ahead during a football match, then BoyleSports will pay you out as a winner.
  • Money Back if 2nd to SP Fav: BoyleSports racing will regularly offer customers this money back special on selected race meetings. Get cash back if your horse is second behind the favourite.
  • Extra Place Races: every day, BoyleSports will select a number of races where you can get extra places when you bet each-way. 
  • NFL Quarterback offer: get a quarter of your stakes back when you place an NFL BetBuilder.
Why should you join BoyleSports? 

BoyleSports have nearly 40 years of industry experience, with this bookmaker having 340 retail outlets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company have over 2,500 employees and they boast one of the top-rated mobile apps.

This betting site also has a number of key football sponsorships including Newcastle United, Coventry City and Birmingham City. They also sponsor the Irish Greyhound Derby and Irish Grand National.

In November 2023, BoyleSports were awarded an Advanced Level 3 certification in GamCare’s Safer Gambling Standard, which recognises companies that show high standards of player protection for its online gambling activities licensed in Great Britain. 

In addition to sports betting, you can enjoy standalone BoyleSports products such as BoyleSports Casino, Live Casino, Bingo, Poker, Lotto and Fantasy5. 

