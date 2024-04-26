Aston Villa vs Chelsea prediction: Villans to take step closer to Champions League

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Aston Villa vs Chelsea prediction: Villans to cash in There won’t be many instances of a team winning one league game 6-0 before losing the next 5-0, but that’s exactly what Chelsea have done in the last two weeks. Everton and Arsenal offer very different standards of opposition, in fairness. Yet in their last four matches, Mauricio Pochettino’s side also ran Manchester City close in an FA Cup semi-final but were fortunate – at least on the balance of chances – to draw at bottom side Sheffield United. Like that other great underperforming side of the English football, Manchester United, Chelsea are near-impossible to predict. What we can take from the head-to-head record of these teams is that it has favoured the away side in recent years. Villa might have two wins and two draws from their last four visits to Stamford Bridge, with clean sheets in the last three, but the Blues have triumphed in their last three visits to Villa Park, and in six of the last seven meetings in Birmingham.

Indeed, Chelsea’s 3-1 FA Cup victory at Villa in February was one of their better performances of a hugely inconsistent campaign. But, you simply can’t trust them on the road. The Blues have played eight away games against sides who start the weekend in the top 11 in the Premier League table. Their return from those fixtures is just four points, with the only win occurring at Tottenham after Spurs had gone down to nine men. Hell, Everton have as many away points as Chelsea and they lost 6-0 at their ground last week. While Aston Villa have had problems at home against sides just outside the top four, with Tottenham, Newcastle and Manchester United all winning at Villa Park, they have beaten the sides either side of Chelsea 4-1 (West Ham) and 6-1 (Brighton). Unai Emery’s side are favourites but the underlying data suggests they should be shorter and may represent a good value selection. Aston Villa vs Chelsea prediction 1: Aston Villa to win – 5/4 with BetUK

