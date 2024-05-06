Crystal Palace vs Man Utd prediction: Eagles to maintain impressive form

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United tips: Hosts can compound Ten Hag’s woes Given the respective size of the two clubs, it is remarkable that a Crystal Palace victory on Monday would not come as a surprise. One reason to back the home team is their recent uptick in form. Palace have taken 10 points from the last 12 on offer, a return that only Manchester City can better. Manager Oliver Glasner has already had a positive impact on the team he inherited from Roy Hodgson. Palace now look to play on the front foot whenever possible. Their performances are more intense and energetic. It also helps that Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze have, for the most part, stayed fit of late.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United May 6th | 8:00pm

United’s inadequacies are another factor in our first selection. Only two of their last nine Premier League matches have ended in victory. Over the last two months, just five clubs have collected fewer points. If we look at the expected goals difference - a measure of the quality of chances a side creates and concedes - throughout 2023/24, Erik ten Hag’s team rank an abysmal 15th. Palace will not be fearful of this version of United. Crystal Palace vs Man Utd prediction 1: Crystal Palace to win - 29/20 BetMGM

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd prediction: Goals on the cards in south London Despite their struggles in recent times, believe Manchester United will score against Crystal Palace. Their attack does not lack talent. Bruno Fernandes has managed to keep his performance levels high this season, while Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Marcus Rashford are all capable of game-changing moments on their day. At the same time, it is hard to see United keeping a clean sheet against this rejuvenated Palace team. A front three of Eze, Olise and the in-form Jean-Philippe Mateta would cause United’s first-choice backline plenty of problems, let alone one which has been decimated by injuries. Ten Hag’s charges have not kept a clean sheet in any of their nine Premier League away games since the turn of the year. That bodes ill for their chances of shutting out Glasner’s men. All in all, this promises to be an entertaining encounter at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace vs Man Utd prediction 2: Over 2.5 goals & BTTS - 8/11 BoyleSports

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd betting: Returning Eze to be thorn in United’s side Eze missed Crystal Palace’s 1-1 draw with Fulham last weekend, but Glasner revealed that his absence was merely precautionary. The England international is likely to be back in the starting XI for Monday’s clash with Manchester United. Needless to say, that is good news for Palace. United are giving up an extraordinary number of shots this term: an average of 17.6 per game, more than any other team aside for relegated Sheffield United. Things are getting worse in that regard, not better.

As for Eze, he is averaging three shots per match. Of those Premier League players who have made more than five appearances this term, only five are getting more attempts away than Palace’s star man. With those two things in mind, the odds offered by on Eze taking four shots or more look like good value. Crystal Palace vs Man Utd prediction 3: Eberechi Eze over 3.5 shots - 8/11 bet365

