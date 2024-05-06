Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Crystal Palace vs Man Utd prediction: Eagles to maintain impressive form

Follow our free Premier League betting tips here with our Crystal Palace vs Man Utd predictions
Last Updated: 6th of May 2024
Greg Lea
·
Football Writer
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United betting tips 

Manchester United travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Monday night (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League). 

The Red Devils will not be playing Champions League football next season, but a top-six finish would see them qualify for the Europa League. 

Premier League Top 6 Finish
Best Odds
Crystal Palace are now safe from the threat of relegation and they will be aiming to finish as high up the Premier League as possible. 

Football betting sites believe there is not much to choose between the two teams, although the Premier League odds actually show that Palace are slight favourites after winning three of their last four games.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United tips: Hosts can compound Ten Hag’s woes 

Given the respective size of the two clubs, it is remarkable that a Crystal Palace victory on Monday would not come as a surprise. 

One reason to back the home team is their recent uptick in form. Palace have taken 10 points from the last 12 on offer, a return that only Manchester City can better. 

Manager Oliver Glasner has already had a positive impact on the team he inherited from Roy Hodgson. 

Palace now look to play on the front foot whenever possible. Their performances are more intense and energetic. It also helps that Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze have, for the most part, stayed fit of late.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
May 6th | 8:00pm
May 6th | 8:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace CRY
13/10 BetVictor
3/1 Bet365
39/20 BetMGM UK
Manchester United Manchester United MUN

United’s inadequacies are another factor in our first selection. Only two of their last nine Premier League matches have ended in victory. Over the last two months, just five clubs have collected fewer points. 

If we look at the expected goals difference - a measure of the quality of chances a side creates and concedes - throughout 2023/24, Erik ten Hag’s team rank an abysmal 15th. Palace will not be fearful of this version of United.  

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd prediction 1: Crystal Palace to win - 29/20 BetMGM

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd prediction: Goals on the cards in south London 

Despite their struggles in recent times, betting sites believe Manchester United will score against Crystal Palace. 

Their attack does not lack talent. Bruno Fernandes has managed to keep his performance levels high this season, while Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Marcus Rashford are all capable of game-changing moments on their day. 

At the same time, it is hard to see United keeping a clean sheet against this rejuvenated Palace team.

A front three of Eze, Olise and the in-form Jean-Philippe Mateta would cause United’s first-choice backline plenty of problems, let alone one which has been decimated by injuries. 

Ten Hag’s charges have not kept a clean sheet in any of their nine Premier League away games since the turn of the year. That bodes ill for their chances of shutting out Glasner’s men. 

All in all, this promises to be an entertaining encounter at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd prediction 2: Over 2.5 goals & BTTS - 8/11 BoyleSports

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd betting: Returning Eze to be thorn in United’s side 

Eze missed Crystal Palace’s 1-1 draw with Fulham last weekend, but Glasner revealed that his absence was merely precautionary. 

The England international is likely to be back in the starting XI for Monday’s clash with Manchester United. Needless to say, that is good news for Palace. 

United are giving up an extraordinary number of shots this term: an average of 17.6 per game, more than any other team aside for relegated Sheffield United. Things are getting worse in that regard, not better.

Premier League Top Goalscorer odds
Best Odds
As for Eze, he is averaging three shots per match. Of those Premier League players who have made more than five appearances this term, only five are getting more attempts away than Palace’s star man. 

With those two things in mind, the odds offered by betting apps on Eze taking four shots or more look like good value. 

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd prediction 3: Eberechi Eze over 3.5 shots - 8/11 bet365

Greg Lea for independent.co.uk

Greg Lea

Last Updated: 6th May 2024, 08:00 AM

