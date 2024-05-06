Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

16:20 Windsor – Gemini Star – 1pt @ 8/1

Gemini Star doesn’t make life easy for herself by failing to travel all that well and couldn’t cope with racing at Thirsk on this season’s return. She won her maiden there but looked rusty on her first outing for 157 days and it’s not the sort of track where you want to be out of a rhythm near the back.

She should sharpen up a fair bit for it and whilst Windsor favours the speed, she’s up to 6f again and I think it’s the trip she’ll do best at. Hollie Doyle is booked, which will help, and a decent gallop should materialise. Any price around the 8/1 mark seems fair enough to me.

16:50 Beverley – Moush – 1pt @ 18/1

Moush is likely to be all or nothing in terms of the level of performance he can put forward now that he’s running over a mile again but I’ll take a chance at the prices. He wasn’t disgraced here in a 0-70 over 1m 2f last time and none of the horses he ran against would be eligible to run in this.

On the peak of his efforts when trained by the Channon’s, he’s on a good mark and cheekpieces are in use for the first time. They could help or hinder, it’s hard to know, but he’ll like the ground and this is the sort of track where he could grind out a bigger run from a prominent position.

18:00 Windsor – Angelica K – 1pt e/w @ 16/1

Angelica K didn’t race at two or three and was sold by Juddmonte last summer. She has made up for lost time this year, however, getting onto the track on four occasions. Some of those runs were tough tasks in maidens and it’s fair to say that she’s more of a low level handicapping prospect.

She made her handicap debut at Bath a couple of weeks ago and was far from disgraced when you consider that a mile is too sharp. There wasn’t much room for her to operate within when they were really racing in the straight and I can’t imagine that was thought to be the big day for her.

Stepping up to 1m 2f will aid her cause and she has been dropped 2lbs to a mark of 60. That looks workable based on the promise of her first outing at Kempton in January and although she is light on experience compared to many of these, she’s 16/1 and you can get five places with a few firms.